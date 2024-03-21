NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 21

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

Thursday's modest seven-game slate will not be short on star power. Let's highlight which big names to target on Yahoo, as well as some players at cheaper salaries to consider. Also, there are a few players who could fall short of justifying their salaries based on their current roles.

GUARD

Luka Doncic, DAL vs. UTA ($60): Doncic is a great option whenever the Mavericks are part of the slate. He produced yet another triple-double Tuesday, finishing with 18 points, 10 rebounds and 16 assists against the Spurs. The Jazz have the second-worst defensive rating in the league, so the sky is the limit for Doncic in this matchup.

Malik Monk, SAC at WAS ($22): The Wizards continue to be a team to attack in DFS. They have played at the fastest pace and they have the worst defensive rating in the league. Kevin Huerter (shoulder) appears to be in line to miss his second straight game, which should afford Monk with more minutes and shot attempts. With Huerter out Wednesday against the Raptors, Monk scored 17 points despite only playing 20 minutes in a blowout win.

Guard to Avoid

Tim Hardaway, DAL vs. UTA ($20): Hardaway has been a key member of Doncic's supporting cast in seasons past and is averaging 28 minutes per game this season. However, the team has gone away from him down the stretch, leaving him to average just 18 minutes over the last nine games. During that stretch, he only averaged 8.2 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. He's not playing enough to warrant his salary.

FORWARD

Amen Thompson, HOU vs. CHI ($22): Alperen Sengun (knee/ankle) and Cam Whitmore (knee) being out has helped Thompson play more minutes. He has showcased his versatile skill set, averaging 16.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks over the last six games. The Bulls are not an easy matchup since they have played at the second-slowest pace in the league, but Thompson's added playing time still makes him worth considering.

Justin Champagnie, WAS vs. SAC ($10): The Wizards have dealt with several injuries lately, which has forced Champagnie to play more. He has used his expanded role to score at least 28.1 Yahoo points in each of the last three games. He's somehow still at the minimum salary, so take advantage of it while you still can. Rolling with him also makes it easier to absorb Doncic's hefty salary into your budget, too.

Forward to Avoid

Bojan Bogdanovic, NY at DEN ($19): Bogdanovic has come off the bench in all 15 games that he has played in with the Knicks. In addition to not starting, he has only logged an average of 22 minutes per game with the team. That has left him with paltry averages of 11.1 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists. A limited role against a Nuggets team that has played at the fourth-slowest pace in the league is not a recipe for success for Bogdanovic.

CENTER

Nikola Vucevic, CHI at HOU ($35): The Rockets have gone small since Sengun went down, starting Jabari Smith at center. That could end up being a disaster against Vucevic, who has an array of moves in the post. Vucevic has continued to show a high floor by scoring at least 31.3 Yahoo points in 13 of his last 14 games. Don't expect the Rockets to be the team to slow him down.

Jock Landale, HOU vs. CHI ($10): The Bulls have Andre Drummond behind Vucevic, so they don't lose any size when they go to their second unit. The Rockets might need to counter that by giving Landale added minutes. He has already showed increased upside with Sengun out, scoring at least 31.3 Yahoo points in two of his last four games. At the minimum salary, he's an intriguing option in tournament contests.

Center to Avoid

Onyeka Okongwu, ATL at PHO ($21): Okongwu, who had been sidelined for over a month with a toe injury, made his return to action Monday against the Lakers. He played just 19 minutes off the bench, which may have been a case of the team easing him back into action. There is some risk that his minutes are limited again, so it might be best to stay away from him for at least one more game.

