NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 30

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

The NBA takes a step back with just two games on the schedule Thursday. They are great matchups, with the Bucks hosting the Celtics and the Pelicans taking on the Nuggets. Here are some players to consider on Yahoo, as well as a few to consider avoiding.

GUARDS

CJ McCollum, NO at DEN ($32): McCollum had a rare off night against the Warriors on Tuesday, scoring just 15 points on 6-for-17 shooting from the field. He also dished out just three assists, which is far below his season average of 5.9 assists per game. Prior to that, he had scored at least 31.0 Yahoo points in five of his previous six games. With the Pelicans pushing for a playoff spot, look for him to bounce back with a better stat line.

Trey Murphy III, NO at DEN ($19): A look at Murphy's overall numbers for the season doesn't tell the entire story. Since moving back into the starting five, he has averaged 19.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.3 steals over 13 games. He shot 52.4 percent from the field during that span and 47.8 percent from behind the arc. He looks locked into that starting role moving forward.

Guard to Avoid

Marcus Smart, BOS at MIL ($18): Smart has seen his usage rate decline to 17.5 percent, which is on pace to be his lowest mark since the 2018-19 season. The combination of fewer shot attempts and him shooting 41.7 percent from the field doesn't leave him with much scoring upside. His lack of contributions in the scoring column has contributed to him scoring 25.6 Yahoo points or fewer in six of his last nine games.

FORWARDS

Khris Middleton, MIL vs. BOS ($28): The Bucks just played Wednesday, so keep an eye out for their injury report. They could decide to rest a player or two. Middleton did not play Wednesday, so he should make his return for this matchup. He has cranked up his production with the playoffs approaching, scoring at least 34.1 Yahoo points in six of his last seven games.

Bruce Brown, DEN vs. NO ($13): Brown has become a key member of the Nuggets' second unit, averaging 28 minutes per game for the season. He doesn't excel in any one particular department, but his added playing time and ability to contribute in multiple areas has helped him score at least 20.5 Yahoo points in five of the last six games. For those looking to take a chance on a cheap forward in tournament play, Brown stands out among the limited options.

Forward to Avoid

Aaron Gordon, DEN vs. NO ($22): Gordon has not been the same since returning from a five-game absence because of a rib injury. He is averaging 16.4 points per game and shooting 57.5 percent from the field this season, but he is only averaging 13.1 points and shooting 52.5 percent from the field over 14 games since making his return. The Pelicans have the fifth-best defensive rating in the league, so this might not be the matchup for him to get back on track.

CENTERS

Nikola Jokic, DEN vs. NO ($57): This one will require some monitoring since Jokic (calf) is listed as questionable. If he plays, he's as appealing as it gets with his averages of 24.8 points, 13.1 rebounds and 11.1 assists per game at home. If he sits, it's a great opportunity to pivot to Jonas Valanciunas ($25), who could feast against the likes of Thomas Bryant and Zeke Nnaji.

Bobby Portis, MIL vs. BOS ($17): If the Bucks decide to rest anyone in this game, we could see Portis step into an expanded role. Across 20 games as a starter, he has averaged 17.0 points and 11.0 rebounds. He has averaged 12.3 points and 8.9 rebounds over 45 games off the bench, so even if the Bucks do play this game straight up, he's a viable target for a slate that is generally lacking quality center options with cheap salaries.

Center to Avoid

Robert Williams III, BOS at MIL ($18): This is the first game of a back-to-back set for the Celtics. Williams is likely to sit one of them out, so this could be one of them. Even if he does take the floor, he's someone to avoid. As the Celtics try to keep him healthy for the playoffs, he has logged fewer than 20 minutes in three straight games.

