NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 18

Thursday brings Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals. The Nuggets came away with a win in Game 1 and will try to go up 2-0 before the series shifts to Los Angeles. This matchup also brings us another opportunity to play in the single-game contest on Yahoo.

In addition to selecting two flex players, there are three multiplier positions in this single-game format. A player slotted into the Megastar spot will earn double his fantasy points scored. The Superstar spot will earn 1.5X his fantasy points scored. Finally, the Star will earn 1.2X his fantasy points scored. With that in mind, let's highlight some players to consider.

MULTIPLIERS

Nikola Jokic ($56): Jokic dominated Game 1 from the start. He finished with a monster stat line, posting 34 points, 21 rebounds, 14 assists and two blocks. He shot 12-for-17 from the field and made all three of his attempts from behind the arc. After recording a triple-double in four of his last five games, Jokic feels like a must at the Megastar spot.

Anthony Davis ($51): Although Davis had his problems slowing down Jokic, the Nuggets could not stop him from scoring. He scored 40 points, taking 23 shots from the field and 11 free throws. He also chipped in 10 rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks. With his averages of 22.6 points, 13.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.4 steals and 3.2 blocks during the playoffs, he is one of the safest options for this slate.

Jamal Murray ($34): Murray and Jokic are one of the most dynamic duos in the league. Murray also stepped up in Game 1, scoring 31 points on his way to 55.5 Yahoo points. The Nuggets have played seven games at home during the playoffs and Murray has scored at least 47.6 Yahoo points in five of them. His salary isn't nearly as high as Davis or Jokic's, so he could help balance out your budget, while also providing significant upside.

FLEX PLAYS

Michael Porter Jr. ($20): Porter provided a double-double in Game 1 on his way to scoring 35.0 Yahoo points. That marked his third double-double over his last five games. Over those five games, he scored at least 34.6 Yahoo points four times. The one game that he didn't, he only played 24 minutes because the Nuggets blew out the Suns. In what should be a close game, Porter should again approach a double-double.

Rui Hachimura ($10): The Lakers were in a deep hole in Game 1, then they made an adjustment by having Hachimura defend Jokic more. It helped free up Davis to patrol the paint defensively, and helped the Lakers make things close at the end. In his 28 minutes, Hachimura scored 21.5 Yahoo points. That at least makes him worth considering at such a cheap salary.

PLAYER TO AVOID

D'Angelo Russell ($18): Russell disappeared Tuesday, scoring eight points on 4-for-11 shooting from the field. He only played 26 minutes, marking the third time over the last six games that he has logged fewer than 30 minutes. The Lakers have depth at guard, so if Russell isn't locked in early, he could find himself playing limited minutes again.

