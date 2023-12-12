NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, December 12

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

After a busy Monday, the NBA brings five more games to the table Tuesday. Some teams are playing the second game of a back-to-back set, so be sure to keep an eye out for the possibility of players being rested. As things currently stand, here are some players to target on Yahoo, as well as a few to potentially avoid.

GUARDS

De'Aaron Fox, SAC at LAC ($41): Fox logged a modest 33 minutes versus the Nets on Monday, compared to his average of 36 minutes per game for the season. That should help him be a little fresher heading into this matchup against the Clippers. The last he faced them, he scored 40 points over 38 minutes. Given that he has scored at least 41.6 Yahoo points in six of his last seven games, expect Fox to once again have a high floor.

Coby White, CHI vs. DEN ($19): The Bulls saw their four-game winning streak come to an end Monday against the Bucks. They pushed the game into overtime, and White was a big reason they almost came away with the victory. He scored 47.2 Yahoo points, although it is a bit concerning that he logged 45 minutes. Still, with Zach LaVine (foot) out, White is primed to be in an expanded role again.

Guard to Avoid

Bradley Beal, PHO vs. GS ($29): Beal is finally set to return from his back injury. He has been out for a month with the ailment, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see his minutes limited for at least this game. Combine that with the Suns playing at the fourth-slowest pace in the league, and Beal might not receive enough opportunities to justify his salary.

FORWARDS

DeMar DeRozan, CHI vs. DEN ($31): DeRozan has had the ball in his hands more with LaVine out. That has helped him record at least 10 assists in three of the last four games. He's still scoring, too, averaging 28.5 points over that four-game stretch. The Bulls need DeRozan to lead their offense with LaVine out, leaving him with the potential to provide another juicy all-around stat line.

Patrick Williams, CHI vs. DEN ($13): Williams is yet another member of the Bulls who has benefited from LaVine's absence. Over the last five games, he has averaged 13.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocks. He logged 34 minutes per game during that stretch, compared to his season average of 26 minutes per game. He should at least approach 30 minutes again, leaving him as an appealing option at near the minimum salary.

Forward to Avoid

Andrew Wiggins, GS at PHO ($19): Wiggins looks lost. He has barely been a factor for the Warriors, providing 12.6 points and 4.4 rebounds per game. His playing time is down to 28 minutes per game, and he's shooting only 42.1 percent from the field. With him scoring 21.9 Yahoo points or fewer in five of his last six games, there isn't much to get excited about here.

CENTERS

Nikola Jokic, DEN at CHI ($59): Jokic has been in a bit of a shooting slump, hitting 38.0 percent of his field-goal attempts over the last three games. Still, he scored at least 52.7 Yahoo points in each of those games. He's a triple-double threat whenever he takes the floor, and Bulls center Nikola Vucevic is not much of a defensive presence, so look for Jokic to produce another monster stat line.

Ivica Zubac, LAC vs. SAC ($19): The Clippers don't have much size up front with Mason Plumlee (knee) on the shelf. They rely heavily on Zubac, who is averaging a career-high 12.3 points to go along with 9.0 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game. While he doesn't get a ton of shot attempts playing alongside Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, James Harden and Russell Westbrook, he is shooting 62.7 percent from the field. For those looking to fade Jokic in tournament play, Zubac is a viable option.

Center to Avoid

Kevon Looney, GS at PHO ($18): Looney continues to start the majority of the games for the Warriors, but he has logged fewer than 20 minutes in four straight games. Overall, he is averaging just 5.7 points and 8.4 rebounds across 23 minutes per game this season. Zubac has a much more important role for the Clippers, and his salary is only one dollar more, so stay away from Looney.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.