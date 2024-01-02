NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 2

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

The NBA brings a smaller slate consisting of just six games Tuesday. There is still money to be won on Yahoo, so let's highlight some of the top players to consider at each position, as well as a few to possibly avoid.

GUARDS

De'Aaron Fox, SAC vs. CHA ($43): Fox is putting up 30.0 points per game, thanks to his career-high 33.3 percent usage rate. Not only that, but he's also averaging 4.6 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.6 steals per game. Up next is a great matchup versus the Hornets, who have the worst defensive rating in the league.

Alex Caruso, CHI at PHI ($12): The Bulls are playing shorthanded with Zach LaVine, (foot), Nikola Vucevic (groin) and Torrey Craig (heel) all out. They would likely prefer to limit Caruso's minutes because his all-out style of play on the defensive end leaves him prone to injuries, but they don't have much of a choice but to rely on him more right now. The result has been him scoring at least 26.9 Yahoo points in each of the last three games.

Guard to Avoid

Klay Thompson, GS vs. ORL ($21): Thompson struggled against the Mavericks on Saturday, scoring three points on 1-for-11 shooting from the field. Over his last three games, he has scored a total of just 25 points. Facing a Magic team that has the fifth-best defensive rating in the league likely won't help him break out of his slump.

FORWARDS

Zion Williamson, NO vs. BKN ($36): The Nets have a lot of athletic wings, but they don't have much size in the paint outside of Nic Claxton. That could spell disaster against Williamson, who lives in the paint and is shooting 58.2 percent from the field. He has been particularly hot of late, providing 22.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists across his last eight games.

Jonathan Kuminga, GS vs. ORL ($13): Kuminga produced another valuable stat line Saturday, recording 16 points, nine rebounds and three assists over 25 minutes against the Mavericks. Over his last 11 games since taking on a more prominent role, he has averaged 15.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists. That's enough to make him worth considering at near the minimum salary.

Forward to Avoid

Santi Aldama, MEM vs. SA ($19): When the Grizzlies were hammered by injuries earlier in the season, Aldama took on a more prominent role. However, now that they are healthy, he has seen his responsibilities dwindle. He has averaged only 7.7 points and 3.9 rebounds over his last 10 games. The problem was, he logged just 20 minutes per game during that stretch. He's not playing enough to justify deploying at this salary.

CENTERS

Kristaps Porzingis, BOS at OKC ($33): Porzingis has missed some time with injuries, but when he has been on the floor, he has been excellent for the Celtics. He is shooting a career-high 52.7 percent from the field, which has helped him score at least 30.1 Yahoo points in seven of his last eight games. The Thunder don't have a ton of size up front besides Chet Holmgren, so this could be another matchup in which Porzingis thrives.

Nick Richards, CHA at SAC ($14): The Hornets have not provided any positive updates regarding Mark Williams (back), who they continue to list as doubtful. Richards has been starting in Williams' absence, averaging 9.7 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.3 blocks over the last 11 games. For those looking to fade the top-tier center options, Richards is worth considering in tournament play.

Center to Avoid

Wendell Carter, ORL at GS ($22): When Carter first returned from his finger injury, the Magic put him right back into their starting five. However, he has not played more than 23 minutes in any of his first five games back. Sunday, they moved him to the second unit when they took on the Suns. He did score 17 points, but the majority of that came from his uncharacteristic 3-for-3 shooting from behind the arc. The problem was, he played only 24 minutes. Until the Magic show signs of playing him more, he's someone to avoid.

