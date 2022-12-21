NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, December 21

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

We'll have a ton of action in the NBA on Wednesday with 11 games on the schedule. Among the most appealing matchups is the Cavaliers hosting the Bucks in a battle between two of the best defensive teams in the league. The Warriors will retake the floor, playing the Nets in the second game of a back-to-back set. The Knicks will also be playing for the second straight night when they host the Raptors. After needing last-second heroics from Sha Gilgeous-Alexander on Monday, the Thunder will look to have continued success in their rematch with the Trail Blazers. Let's dig into the options on Yahoo and highlight some players to consider for your lineups, as well as a few to possibly avoid.

GUARDS

Jordan Poole, GS at BKN ($31): Since this is the second game of a back-to-back set for the Warriors, it means Klay Thompson won't play. Stephen Curry (shoulder) is also out, which has already thrust Poole into the starting five. He only logged 29 minutes in a blowout loss to the Knicks on Tuesday, but he still scored 26 points. Look for him to get all of the shots he can handle in this matchup.

Markelle Fultz, ORL at HOU ($18): After initially easing Fultz back from his injury, the Magic have had him average 29 minutes over the last eight games. He has made the most of his opportunity, averaging 12.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.5 steals during that span. Jalen Suggs (ankle) has already been ruled out, so Fultz should continue to see plenty of playing time.

Guard to Avoid

Bogdan Bogdanovic, ATL vs. CHI ($23): The reason to avoid Bogdanovic isn't his matchup. In fact, the Bulls have had plenty of defensive deficiencies of late. However, Bogdanovic doesn't have a clear path to as significant a workload with Dejounte Murray healthy again. The Hawks' roster is generally in much better shape, with John Collins and De'Andre Hunter also back from injuries. Since his salary doesn't come at much of a discount, adding him to your entry comes with plenty of risk.

FORWARDS

Paolo Banchero, ORL at HOU ($32): This should be a fun matchup between Banchero and Jabari Smith Jr., two of the top rookies in the league. Banchero comes into it firing on all cylinders, scoring at least 33.5 Yahoo points in eight straight games. The Rockets also have the third-worst defensive rating in the league, making slowing down Banchero difficult.

Jonathan Kuminga, GS at BKN ($13): The Warriors aren't only thin at guard right now. Andrew Wiggins (groin) remains out, and it wouldn't be a surprise if Draymond Green plays limited minutes or is completely rested. With the potential for Kuminga to log between 25 and 30 minutes, he could end up being one of the better value plays for the slate.

Forward to Avoid

P.J. Washington, CHA at LAC ($22): The Hornets are much deeper right now, with LaMelo Ball and Gordon Hayward healthy. They will likely be without Terry Rozier (hip) for the second straight game, but they still won't need to rely as heavily on Washington as they were earlier in the season. Even with Rozier out Monday against the Kings, Washington attempted just six shots, scoring three points over 29 minutes. With that performance, Washington has scored 13 or fewer points in six straight games.

CENTERS

Joel Embiid, PHI vs. DET ($54): Embiid has one of the highest floors of any player at any position, averaging 56.0 Yahoo points per game this season. His usage rate sits at 37.3 percent, and he will continue to be the focal point of the 76ers' scoring attack, especially with Tyrese Maxey (foot) out. That could leave him with a monster stat line against a Pistons team with the second-worst defensive rating in the league.

Thomas Bryant, LAL at SAC ($15): Ignore Bryant's season stats. He has primarily filled a limited role off the bench, leaving him to average 17 minutes per game. However, that has all changed with Anthony Davis (foot) out. Bryant has started back-to-back games, scoring 29.0 and 24.5 Yahoo points, respectively. He logged at least 26 minutes in both of those games and will remain in an expanded role, with Davis expected to be out for at least a month.

Center to Avoid

Robert Williams III, BOS vs. IND ($21): The Celtics must be thrilled to have back Williams, who provides yet another excellent defensive option for a team that already sports the eighth-best defensive rating in the league. However, given his injury history and their desire to have him healthy for the playoffs, they will likely bring him back slowly. He played exactly 18 minutes in both of his first two games since returning from injury and will probably be hard-pressed to top 20 minutes in this matchup.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.