NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, November 2

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

There will be no shortage of action in the NBA on Wednesday with 11 games on the schedule. One of the marquee games will feature the Cavaliers hosting the Celtics, with the two teams having a combined 9-3 record. The undefeated Bucks will also be in action when they host the Pistons. As far as teams on the second night of a back-to-back set go, both the Bulls and the Heat find themselves in that less-than-ideal situation. The Bulls will play at home against the Hornets, while the Heat will be in Miami to take on the Kings. There are a lot of options to consider on Yahoo, so let's try to help narrow down the field by highlighting some players to consider for your entries, as well as a few to possibly avoid.

GUARDS

Jrue Holiday, MIL vs. DET ($37): The Pistons have been a fantasy-friendly team this season, recording the second-worst defensive rating in the league. When these two teams met Monday, Holiday thrived with 47.4 Yahoo points. With Khris Middelton (wrist) still out, Holiday should continue to receive added opportunities to be productive in this rematch.

Davion Mitchell, SAC at MIA ($13): The big news for the Kings in this game is that De'Aaron Fox (knee) is out. He went down early in Monday's game against the Hornets, which resulted in Mitchell logging 31 minutes. He didn't let his opportunity go to waste, posting 23 points, four rebounds and three steals. Plenty of minutes should be coming his way in this game, leaving him with the potential to provide significant value.

Guard to Avoid

Jalen Green, HOU vs. LAC ($24): Green continues to jack up shots in bunches, posting a 26.8 percent usage rate. The problem is, he's only shot 36.0 percent from the field. He doesn't provide much in the way of rebounds, assists or defensive stats, so if his shot isn't falling, it's difficult for him to be a valuable DFS option.

FORWARDS

DeMar DeRozan, CHI vs. CHA ($36): The Bulls just played Tuesday, defeating the Nets on the road. Zach LaVine (knee) has not played both games of a back-to-back set yet this season and is expected to sit this game out. That should leave DeRozan with added shot attempts against a Hornets team that allows 115.7 points per game. LaVine has missed three games this season, and DeRozan scored at least 32 points in each of them.

Doug McDermott, SA vs. TOR ($11): Injuries continue to be an issue for a Spurs team that was already lacking depth coming into the season. They will definitely play this game without Devin Vassell (knee) and Blake Wesley (knee), while both Keldon Johnson (calf) and Jeremy Sochan (illness) are listed as questionable. McDermott has scored at least 26.1 Yahoo points in two of the last three games with them being shorthanded and should see added opportunities in this game too.

Forward to Avoid

Saddiq Bey, DET at MIL ($19): Bey has been much more efficient this season, shooting 45.3 percent from the field. The problem is his usage rate has dropped to 18.6 percent. With Jaden Ivey and Bojan Bogdanovic in the fold, Bey should continue to see reduced scoring opportunities, which can lead to inconsistent production.

CENTERS

Pascal Siakam, TOR at SA ($42): Siakam has been red-hot out of the gate, scoring at least 42.0 Yahoo points in each game. He's even scored at least 60.4 Yahoo points twice. The Spurs have played at the third-fastest pace in the league, so Siakam carries tremendous upside into this matchup.

Isaiah Stewart, DET at MIL ($18): The Pistons are missing two big men right now in Marvin Bagley III (knee) and Jalen Duren (ankle). That should leave plenty of playing time for Stewart, who is averaging a career-high 29 minutes per game. The Bucks are a difficult matchup, but he was productive against them Monday, finishing with 11 points, 11 rebounds, two assists and a block.

Center to Avoid

Al Horford, BOS at CLE ($19): This is a difficult matchup for Horford against Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley. When the Celtics played the Cavaliers last week, Horford only had 12 points and two rebounds over 41 minutes. There are plenty of other viable center options for this busy slate, so taking a chance on Horford and his limited upside isn't necessary.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.