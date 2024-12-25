NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, December 25

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

The five-game slate for Christmas Day has an early start at 12:00 p.m. ET, but FanDuel is also offering some later slates that exclude the SAS/NYK and MIN/DAL contests. We've given a little more weight to our later endorsements to account for the earlier start time.

SLATE OVERVIEW

The DEN/PHX matchup has the highest total by a wide margin, so we've given their offenses due consideration in our endorsements.

INJURIES

BOS Jayson Tatum (illness) - QUESTIONABLE

BOS Jrue Holiday (shoulder) - QUESTIONABLE

BOS Derrick White (hamstring) - QUESTIONABLE

Take a wait-and-see approach with these absences. It's highly unlikely that the Celtics will tank the game on Christmas Day at home, but Jaylen Brown's ($8,100) value would increase if any of them were absent, Al Horford ($4,600) would emerge as a clear add if Tatum were to miss a second game.

PHX Devin Booker (groin) - OUT

PHX Grayson Allen (concussion) - OUT

Booker is out for at least another week, and Allen opens up a hole with the second unit. Budget pivots for the Suns aren't very dependable, but Kevin Durant ($9,600) and Bradley Beal ($6,800) are suitable plays in Booker's absence. We will mention another decent option later in the article.

DEN Jamal Murray (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

Murray could miss another game with his ankle injury, and Russell Westbrook ($7,000) would draw the start if he is sidelined.

LAL D'Angelo Russell (hand) - QUESTIONABLE

LAL Anthony Davis (shoulder) - QUESTIONABLE

LAL LeBron James (foot) - QUESTIONABLE

Davis and James will probably play despite the injury tags, but Russell's return to action is uncertain. Since Russell has been a regular presence with the second unit, his fantasy impact should be minimal. Give the projected lineup a second look if you want to include either All-Star in your plans.

ELITE PLAYERS

Wednesday's slate is elite-packed with six players above $10k. Nikola Jokic underperformed against the Suns on the front end of the tilt, so I'm not inclined to spend up for him at center. If Anthony Davis ($11,300) suits up, he'll be a better frontcourt selection at a $1,000 discount.

We already mentioned Kevin Durant ($9,700) and he's one of the best options available in the $9k range. I will give lower exposure to Karl-Anthony Towns ($9,700) due to a difficult matchup opposite Victor Wembanyama ($11,700).

We have seven players available in the $8k range. Tyrese Maxey ($8,400) and Jalen Brunson ($8,300) are my favorite point guards off the board, although their eligibility is limited to one position.

EXPECTED CHALK AND VALUE PLAYS

Julius Randle, MIN ($7,100) @ DAL

The Mavericks employ a variety of options at center depending on the matchup, but Rudy Gobert will handle matters in that department. Randle will likely square off against P.J. Washington, who is at a slight height disadvantage. Randle posted a 20/7/7 line in his last game against the Mavericks, and another productive night should be in store at a reasonable salary.

OG Anunoby, NYK ($6,600) vs. NYK

Anunoby laid down the hammer against his former team, and I expect his defensive mettle to come in handy against the Spurs. After the offensive spurt against Toronto, he could be compelled to put on another show in the confines of Madison Square Garden. Anunoby's numbers are consistent enough to justify an add just below FanDuel's median price.

Royce O'Neale, PHX ($5,600) vs. DEN

Devin Booker's absence has enhanced O'Neale's value, and he's Phoenix's first choice as the replacement in the starting five. The role has helped out his scoring potential, and he should be able to deliver a value-beating line if his rebounds stay consistent.

Christian Braun, DEN ($5,200) @ PHX

The Suns will have some issues defending the frontcourt without Devin Booker, and I'll take Braun at a discount over Jamal Murray despite his recent back injury. It's only a matter of time before he's playing back at his normal levels, and the reduced salary is favorable in a spot that's exploitable.

Buddy Hield, GSW ($4,500) vs. LAL

Hield's streaky sharpshooting is filled with variance with his new team, but the $4,500 salary is excellent about his potential long-range upside. Hield's dual eligibility is also quite convenient after we endorse two spend-up point guards. Despite the risk, he'll be useful in offsetting the cost of our elite backcourt selections.

Also consider: Jonathan Kuminga, GSW ($5,700) vs. LAL, Jusuf Nurkic, PHX ($5,900) vs. DEN

