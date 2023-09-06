NBA Fantasy 2023-24 - Shooting Guard Tiers

This article is part of our NBA Draft Strategy series.

Shooting guard is one of the most exciting positions in fantasy hoops, with studs like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Tyrese Haliburton and Kyrie Irving qualifying at the position in many leagues, not to mention Anthony Edwards, Donovan Mitchell, Devin Booker and riser Mikal Bridges. Here are our tiers for shooting guards in fantasy basketball this season.

Tier 1

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, OKC: The kid is a bona fide fantasy stud after last season's dazzling output, and he'll have a new assist target to add to his arsenal in the form of center Chet Holmgren, who missed last season with a foot injury. The days of SGA being benched in a tanking situation are over, and he could be the No. 1 player in fantasy this season. Draft him with your first-round pick with confidence, but don't take him in front of Nikola Jokic.

Tyrese Haliburton, IND: Haliburton was a fantasy darling last season. While he's considered a point guard in most circles, he still qualifies at shooting guard in many. He's a bona fide first-round pick, won't hurt you anywhere and is one of the most promising fantasy players on the planet. Take him any time in Round 1 after Nikola Jokic goes at No. 1.

Tier 2

Anthony Edwards, MIN: Edwards is entering his fourth year and is coming off a big season where he averaged 24.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.6 steals and 2.7 three-pointers. He shot a career-best 45.9% from the floor last season but a career-low 75.6% from the line. If that's the worst he can do for the Wolves, the sky will be the limit in fantasy. He's primed for a breakout season.

Devin Booker, PHX: Booker will have to share the ball with this season's newcomer, Bradley Beal, and last season's newcomer, Kevin Durant. Booker is coming off a career year with averages of 27.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.1 three-pointers. Though he'll have to battle with KD and Beal to get the ball in his hands, Booker is still one of the premier shooting guards in the league.

Donovan Mitchell, CLE: Mitchell has become the Alpha in Cleveland. He's coming off a campaign that netted over 26 points per game, with 4.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.5 three-pointers. He shoots it well from all over the floor and should be ready for another terrific run.

Kyrie Irving, DAL: Irving's penchant for missing games is legendary, and there will always be some risk associated with taking him early in a fantasy draft. But his upside is unquestioned; he still has the best handle in the game, and he should thrive playing next to Luka Doncic for the Mavericks. You'll be rewarded if you swing for the fences and Irving plays 70 games.

Tier 3

Mikal Bridges, BKN: This kid doesn't miss games and took pride in playing all 82 last season. That alone is worth fantasy gold, but he also put up 26 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.7 dimes, 1.0 steals and 2.5 three-pointers for the Nets last season. He should only build on the success of 2022-23 as he settles into Brooklyn. Bridges could be a steal, but he's climbing up draft boards every day.

Dejounte Murray, ATL: Murray had an interesting year alongside Trae Young last season in the ATL but was still a fantasy force, returning third-round value. Young should bounce back a bit this season, but Murray is still a lock for 35 minutes per game, along with a ton of steals, points, assists and triples.

Desmond Bane, MEM: Ja Morant is suspended for the first 25 games this season. Bane and Jaren Jackson will carry the load in his absence. Even when Morant is back, Bane will still be a top 3 option in Memphis and should be primed for his biggest season yet.

OG Anunoby, TOR: Anunoby isn't sexy and won't show up on SportsCenter every night. But he put up early third-round fantasy value last season and will have an even bigger role this year with Fred VanVleet now in Houston. The Raptors may end up blowing the whole thing up at some point this season, but Anunoby should remain a fantasy stud either way.

Paul George, LAC: George's injury history has been buzzkill, but he's a fantasy monster when healthy. The missed games can take a quick and severe toll on fantasy managers, but George will ball out any time he's on the court.

James Harden, PHI: Harden is refusing to play for Philadelphia, and Daryl Morey has no interest in trading him -- for now. A lengthy holdout could be coming. Fantasy managers rolling the dice on the Beard must be ready for some headaches. But if he mends fences with the Sixers or lands elsewhere, Harden still has enough left in his 34-year-old tank to be a dominant force on the fantasy landscape. He's the ultimate boom-or-bust pick this season.

Tier 4

Jaylen Brown, BOS: Brown fell into a windfall of cash over the summer despite a disappointing Game 7 in the Eastern Conference Finals that saw the Celtics eliminated by the Heat. Brown was worthy of a late fourth-round fantasy pick last season. It will be interesting to see if the money goes to his head or if he returns with a renewed interest. Either way, with Marcus Smart in Memphis, Brown should have a big year for the Celtics.

Zach LaVine, CHI: LaVine has been a rock-solid performer in fantasy over the years and should come into the season healthy. He's an elite scorer, has been incredibly consistent and is one of the safer mid-round picks in fantasy hoops this season.

Jalen Williams, OKC: Pundits are a little scared of Williams this season due to the arrival of Chet Holmgren and the rising stars of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey, but I'm not one of them. Williams' game is nearly spotless, and he will come into this season with more confidence than ever. The rookie was worth a seventh-round pick last season. While he'll have a tough time being better this season than last, the future is bright.

Tier 5

Brandon Ingram, NOP: Ingram's games-played file is scary: 45, 55, 61, 72, 62 and 59 over the last six seasons. He's an elite scorer and put up a solid 5.5 rebounds, 5.8 dimes and 1.4 triples last season. But he played in just 45 games, and his injury history outweighs the good he does (23.8 ppg over the previous four seasons). If he can stay healthy, he'll be a fantasy steal.

Tyrese Maxey, PHI: Maxey has the highest potential to jump multiple tiers, simply because we don't know if James Harden will suit up for the Sixers. If Harden and Daryl Morey can't get on the same page, Maxey could be a fantasy monster this season. I'm feeling better about drafting him than Harden at this point.

Derrick White, BOS: Marcus Smart is in Memphis, and White now looks like the starting point guard for the Celtics. He came on late in the season and into the playoffs and should still qualify at shooting guard in almost all leagues. White could be in for a career season and averaged 0.9 blocks and 1.8 three-pointers in 2022-23. He's a fantasy sleeper.

Josh Giddey, OKC: If Giddey didn't play in the shadow of Gilgeous-Alexander, he'd be a second- or third-round target. He's a walking triple-double threat, and the arrival of center Chet Holmgren could open up the court for Giddey to be even more effective. But being the second option behind SGA won't be fun for Giddey and his fantasy managers on most nights. He qualifies as a fantasy sleeper for one of the league's most exciting teams.

Tier 6

Austin Reaves, LAL: Reaves had an excellent summer for Team USA and is one of LeBron James' favorite players. He should be locked into the starting shooting guard job for the Lakers and will look to build on his 13 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.3 three-pointers he saw in nearly 29 minutes per game last season. He will be a better player this year and should go off on nights when LeBron or Anthony Davis are sitting out. Draft him with confidence.

Klay Thompson, GSW: Thompson is healthy and played 69 games last season, averaging 21.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists and a career-high 4.4 three-pointers. The Warriors are looking to return to the NBA Finals, and a big campaign from Thompson will help. He will be a fantasy steal as long as he can stay healthy.

Bruce Brown, IND: Brown signed a big deal to join Tyrese Haliburton and the Pacers and should have a sizeable role. He's not going to score a ton and will have to compete with Buddy Hield and Bennedict Mathurin for touches, but he averaged 4.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.1 three-pointers in Denver last season. Brown is a decent late-round fantasy option but would be even better if he could improve his free-throw shooting (75.8% each of the past two seasons).

Jordan Poole, WAS: We know Poole can fill it up, and he'll be the No. 1 option for one of the league's worst teams. However, he doesn't have a fantasy-friendly game if you look past his scoring. Poole is a volume scorer and may do more harm (FG%) than good to a fantasy lineup. Let someone else draft him unless you need a volume scorer when the studs are off the board.

Bradley Beal, PHX: Beal's history of injuries is frightening, and he'll now have to battle with guys like Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Deandre Ayton for touches. The days of Beal being a second-round fantasy stud are long gone, and I'm not selecting him in any leagues this season.

The Rest

Devin Vassell, SAS: Steals are his middle name.

Jalen Green, HOU: He's young with massive upside.

Terry Rozier, CHA: Can he bounce back with LaMelo Ball healthy and Miles Bridges back?

Buddy Hield, IND: Three-pointers are his forte'.

Marcus Smart, MEM: Morant out for 25 games works in his favor.

C.J. McCollum, NOP: He's boring and solid but a full season of Zion Willamson could hurt.

De'Anthony Melton, PHI: The steals and blocks are money. And Harden's absence helps.

Shaedon Sharpe, POR: Dunk specialist who would benefit from a Damian Lillard trade.