NBA Fantasy 2024-25: Implications of Offseason Coaching Changes

This article is part of our NBA Offseason series.

Although owner Tom Gores called for a coaching change, Pistons president Trajan Langdon announced the decision to oust Williams, making his first major move since his hiring in the offseason. It's hard to criticize the move despite leaving a lot of money on the table. Williams set the dubious record of losing 28 consecutive games during his tenure. Despite the decision, the move is less about Williams and more about the instability of the franchise and making seismic changes to invigorate the fan base. Williams had considerable success in Phoenix and New Orleans -- he simply found himself in an unwinnable situation in Detroit.

The hiring of Monty Williams was expected to bring a new wave of optimism to the franchise, but the team limped to a 14-68 record and finished last in the Eastern Conference. As a result, the Pistons made yet another coaching change and also fired general manager Troy Weaver. After signing Williams to a massive six-year, $78.5 million contract, he's suddenly out. Interestingly, another recently fired coach will move in to replace him.

Although offseason free agency will often grab the biggest headlines in the ever-changing NBA landscape, coaching changes also represent game-changing circumstances for teams looking to turn things around. We'll identify six key hirings and discuss what these newly minted coaches will bring to the table.

Detroit Pistons

OUT: Monty Williams

IN: J.B. Bickerstaff

Cleveland parted ways with Bickerstaff after a disappointing end to the 2023-24 campaign. Although Bickerstaff led the Cavaliers to two consecutive playoff appearances, he was unable to take the squad to the next level despite the massive array of talent on the roster. Bickerstaff is a very capable coach, but helming the Pistons is a risky proposition for anyone, as Williams' firing is evidence that no one is safe if they can't induce change.

Fantasy Impact

Cade Cunningham

Cunningham is the epitome of unrealized potential, but if he can put together an injury-free campaign, his outlook is promising under his new coach. Bickerstaff took a laissez-faire approach with Donovan Mitchell in Cleveland and let his premier player loose, and although Cunningham still needs some tutelage, he could be in for a monster season if Bickerstaff takes the same approach.

Jalen Duren

One has to be optimistic about Duren under Bickerstaff, who coached one of the most imposing frontcourts in the league. Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen thrived in Bickerstaff's system, and the coach wasted no time adding big men to the roster. The Cavaliers drafted Ron Holland and acquired Bobi Klintman after being drafted by the Timberwolves. The biggest free-agent acquisition was Tobias Harris, who could add much-needed stability and a veteran presence to work alongside Duren. Although he's going to be an overlooked fantasy center prospect, Duren is a nightly double-double threat who will continue to improve.

Los Angeles Lakers

The Lakers organization places immense pressure on itself to maintain its image, and losing has become an uncomfortable word to enter into the conversation. The MVP-caliber talent on the roster is unrivaled, and while massive contracts have kept them in town, postseason success has been elusive. After getting thumped by the Nuggets in the first round, a coaching change was imminent.

OUT: Darvin Ham

After winning an NBA title under Frank Vogel, the Lakers let him go after three seasons, and he was replaced by Ham, who barely hung onto his job for a second year. Similar to Milwaukee, Los Angeles is one of those clubs where the team's marquee player can assert some influence on hirings and firings. That's why Ham's eventual replacement wasn't much of a surprise.

IN: JJ Redick

Although general manager Rob Pelinka said Redick's "basketball IQ" was what eventually led him to the hiring, let's add a dose of reality to the scenario. Redick and LeBron James are good friends. They host a podcast together. Pelinka appears to have had outside influences helping to guide the decision. All that aside, Redick can offset his lack of coaching experience as a guy who can connect with players. He also played for Mike Krzyzewski at Duke, who's arguably one of the best basketball minds in the history of the sport. He probably learned a thing or two by watching him, and he can add an NBA resume of 15 years with six different teams to pad his qualifications. We shouldn't anticipate much of a change here, but there are some things to watch out for.

Fantasy Impact

LeBron James

James is in the twilight of his career, and many believe that Redick's hiring came at his behest. The last thing James wants is a coach to tell him that he's better suited as a 30-minute guy who should focus on ball distribution. Redick isn't about to rein James in, and although the 39-year-old's desire to play alongside his son appears to be much stronger than Bronny James' desire to play with his father, Redick is sure to honor the request as long as it doesn't hinder the team. Redick's a smart guy -- he knows that the phrase "Keep your player happy, keep your job" applies to him too.

Three-Point Shooting

Redick knows a thing or two about shooting beyond the arc and improving that aspect of the Lakers' game plan will be a major focus. The Lakers ranked 21st in three-pointers made last season, and he'll want to see increased volume and accuracy from the roster. You'll probably see James take more deep shots, and D'Angelo Russell should also see more usage under Redick. He'll be joined by Cam Reddish, Jalen Hood-Schifino and Gabe Vincent as pieces set to make an immediate impact.

Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cavaliers had a successful season before running into the Celtics in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, who made quick work of them in five games. Kenny Atkinson finds himself in one of the most favorable positions for a new coach. Although Donovan Mitchell has one year left on his deal, the rest of the key players are all under contract and healthy. Even though the Cavaliers are in a small market, Dan Gilbert is a shrewd owner who will do whatever he can to make the team a contender. He felt that despite Bickerstaff's success, it was time to move on.

OUT: J.B. Bickerstaff

We've already discussed the fate of Bickerstaff, who is tasked with a personnel and culture rebuild in Detroit. The move isn't surprising when you consider that Bickerstaff was just over .500 in four seasons with the Cavaliers.

IN: Kenny Atkinson

Atkinson was with the Warriors as an assistant to Steve Kerr for the past three seasons and hasn't had a head coaching job since his stint with the Nets from 2016 to 2020. During his tenure, he got the Nets into the playoff bracket twice after a significant rebuild. He was an integral part of Golden State's title run in 2022, but the job was a placeholder for Atkinson while he searched for the ideal fit. As we said, he has a ready-made squad that can compete immediately at his disposal.

Fantasy Impact

Donovan Mitchell

It will be important for Atkinson to engender confidence with the team early because Mitchell is in the last year of his deal, and he'll likely head elsewhere if he sours on the situation in Cleveland. It's also important to keep Mitchell happy because he's integral to the team's success, and it's reasonable to assume that Atkinson will give him MVP-level volume to maximize his potential.

Max Strus and Caris LeVert

There's no question about Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen in this offense. They are entrenched as the frontcourt options and are critical pieces for the team. However, the team needs improvement at the wing. I am pinpointing LeVert first because Atkinson witnessed his potential first-hand while he was with the Nets, and it would be fair to say that the sharpshooter has been under-utilized in Cleveland. Likewise, it's important for Strus to take another step forward. He got a chance to start with his new team last year, and he hit career highs in almost every major category over 70 games. Atkinson is going to focus on improving opportunities for both players.

Phoenix Suns

Despite making the playoffs for four consecutive years, the Suns made the Finals only once and were bounced out of the postseason by the Timberwolves last year. The Suns have all the essential pieces for a championship roster, but they haven't been able to break through. The premature exit led to a coaching change, which many felt wasn't necessary.

OUT: Frank Vogel

The Suns' biggest problem was a lack of cohesiveness. There were moments throughout last season where they played team ball, but the Suns frequently looked like a group of individual talents with little chemistry. If Vogel has any blame, it's an inability to create an environment where the premier players are compelled to focus on a common goal and work as a team.

IN: Mike Budenholzer

Budenholzer grew up outside of Phoenix, and he likely considers his hiring a dream come true. He was unceremoniously sent packing after the Bucks were eliminated from the playoffs in 2023 and was out of coaching for a year, waiting for the ideal opportunity. He seems to have found it with the Suns, and he couldn't ask for a more talented roster. Budenholzer's coaching record is spectacular -- 484-317 over 10 seasons between Atlanta and Milwaukee. If the Suns can stay healthy, many feel that Budenholzer is the right coach for the right moment.

Fantasy Impact

Devin Booker, Bradley Beal and Kevin Durant

The majority of teams would gladly trade away their lineups if they knew they could acquire this trio. Booker (27.7 points, 6.9 assists) and Durant (27.1 points, 6.9 rebounds, 5.0 assists) should remain focal points, but Budenholzer will need to tinker with how Beal is utilized. Beal was occasionally productive but very dependent on game flow last year, and there was a lack of clarity between Beal and Booker when they shared the court. One could argue that they are better players off the ball, and it's one reason why the lack of cohesiveness exists. Budenholzer will need to establish one player as a facilitator first, and it would appear that Beal was originally expected to fulfill that role. Either Budenholzer succeeds in converting Beal, or he'll rely on a player like Tyus Jones to run the offense.

Grayson Allen

Allen came into his own last season, leading the league with the best perimeter percentage in the league (47.1 percent). Allen is certainly a candidate to run the offense as well, and he performed that role often last season. The only question mark for Allen is his ability to build upon his best season as a pro. Tyus Jones is going to challenge Allen for playing time, but Budenholzer will want the competition to end early. The big names will have the monster lines next season, but Allen could be the X-factor in delivering the stability the team needs.

Charlotte Hornets

Now under new management, the Hornets made several staffing changes, acquired some draft talent and bolstered their roster through free agency. They lured Jeff Peterson from the Nets to run operations, and from that came a coaching change, with hopes that the franchise's youth-based rebuild will finally bear some fruit.

OUT: Steve Clifford

The Hornets felt that bringing back one of their most successful coaches would help bolster their chances for playoff glory again, but the veteran coach didn't reignite Charlotte's flame. He stepped down just before the end of the regular season but is still serving in an advisory role with the team.

IN: Charles Lee

Lee is part of the Mike Budenholzer coaching tree, one of many current coaches who served under him. After parting ways with Budenholzer upon his firing in Milwaukee, Lee was an assistant for Boston during last year's championship season. He left the Celtics to take his first head coaching position in Charlotte, and he'll have his work cut out for him as he tries to fine-tune a young squad packed with talent.

Fantasy Impact

LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller

Miller placed third in the Rookie of the Year voting last season, and he could be set for a breakout year alongside Ball, who is expected to be healthy after playing only 22 games last season. The team brought in Tre Mann to take the heat off of Ball, and you can expect to see a lot of the former Thunder guard frequently with the second unit. One of Lee's first tasks will be establishing a deeper rotation, as the first unit was often overworked during last year's campaign. It's a near-certainty that Lee will bring Ball back slowly and limit his preseason usage while simultaneously giving Miller more opportunities. The eventual goal is for the duo to achieve some synergy after playing with each other sparingly last season.

Mark Williams

Health is also a concern for Williams, who has played only 62 games over his first two seasons in the NBA. Nick Richards ended up filling in for Williams, but the Hornets have added pieces like Taj Gibson and 2024 first-round pick Tidjane Salaun to take some pressure off. Again, Lee's job will revolve around keeping his players off the injury report, and getting deeper in the frontcourt will certainly help that effort.

Brooklyn Nets

The Nets went 17-35 after a decent start last season, but this roster has what it takes to make a turnaround. Aggressive dealmaking left them out of the 2024 NBA Draft, but they have six picks in the first two rounds next year, so there will be a waiting period before the new coach can commence with an all-youth rebuild. Still, there's plenty of mid-career talent on the roster and a few 2023 picks who are poised to step up.

OUT: Kevin Ollie

Ollie was named interim head coach after Jacque Vaughn's firing over last year's All-Star break. Ollie might have had a chance at keeping the job, but the Nets spiraled downhill for the final two months, and the organization elected to go in another direction.

IN: Jordi Fernandez

Fernandez worked as an assistant coach for the Cavaliers and Nuggets, and he joined the Nets after three years with the Kings, where he was an influential voice and branded as an up-and-comer. Fernandez is just 41 years old, but he's been around the block and has G League head coaching experience. He will bring a spark to a team that could be playoff-worthy if the chips fall their way, and of all the situations we've mentioned in this column, Fernandez's hiring might bring the most promise.

Fantasy Impact

Ben Simmons

Mikal Bridges was dealt to the Knicks in June, and the Nets may be forced to look to Simmons for the missing production. Cam Thomas and newly re-signed Nic Claxton are part of the returning core, but replacing Bridges will be a tall order. Simmons' chances to revive his career are running out, and this may also be his last chance to succeed in Brooklyn. How much time will Fernandez give Simmons to prove he is up to the task? It's anyone's guess, but he'll enter the season healthy and will be given a chance to contribute.

Noah Clowney

Clowney is a deep sleeper, but the Alabama product will have a golden opportunity to up his game in his sophomore season. He was a non-factor for most of last year but stepped on the gas in the final month. Over the final six games of the regular season last year, Clowney averaged 13.5 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.2 blocks while making 47.1 percent of his three-point attempts. Dorian Finney-Smith is currently listed as the starter at the four, but if Clowney continues his stellar run, Fernandez will opt for the younger player and build him for the future.