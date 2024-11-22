NBA Fantasy Waiver Wire: Add Stephon Castle Before It's Too Late

This article is part of our NBA Waiver Wire series.

The Trail Blazers are currently without Deandre Ayton (finger), who has missed four straight games and is doubtful to play Friday. He still isn't fully participating in practice, so he could be

Since there have been so many injuries to the team, Aldama is averaging a career-high 29 minutes per game. He hasn't let his opportunity go to waste, averaging 12.9 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.4 three-pointers per game. He has also improved his efficiency, shooting 47.7% from the field and 88.9% from the charity stripe. The Grizzlies will play four games next week, so Aldama could provide a significant boost to fantasy managers.

Aldama just makes the cut here with him being available in half of Yahoo leagues. The Grizzlies have once again dealt with significant injuries this season. Ja Morant (hip) is out and has played in just eight games. Marcus Smart (illness) has been limited to seven games and now Zach Edey (ankle) is considered week-to-week. With him out, Brandon Clarke and Jaren Jackson will likely soak up the majority of the minutes at center.

While some key fantasy options have returned from injury lately, others have fallen along the way. The latest star to get injured is Luka Doncic (wrist). For fantasy managers in need of some help on the waiver wire, here are six players to consider adding who are still available in the majority of Yahoo leagues.

Santi Aldama, Memphis Grizzlies (50% available)

Donovan Clingan, Portland Trail Blazers (68% available)

Clingan has started each of the last four games with Ayton out. During that span, he averaged 9.3 points, 8.8 rebounds and 3.5 blocks. That included two games in which he had a difficult matchup against Rudy Gobert. The Trail Blazers are set to play four games next week, so with the potential that Ayton is sidelined for at least some of them and Robert Williams possibly getting a game off for rest, Clingan could provide a lot of blocks for fantasy managers in need.

Grant Williams, Charlotte Hornets (69% available)

The Hornets are in a tough spot at center right now. Mark Williams (foot) has yet to play this season and there is still no timetable for his return. It's a concerning trend as injuries limited Williams to playing a total of 62 games over his first two seasons in the league. Nick Richards (ribs) has been out since November 1 and doesn't have a timetable for his return. That has left Williams and Moussa Diabate to hold down the fort at center.

Over the last eight games, Grant Williams has averaged 12.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.1 steals, 1.3 blocks and 1.5 three-pointers. He logged at least 30 minutes in seven of those games. The Hornets are set to play four times next week, making Williams a viable option to add in most formats.

Stephon Castle, San Antonio Spurs (79% available)

It has been another injury-plagued campaign for Devin Vassell. After missing the start of the season with a foot injury, he lasted just four games before suffering a knee injury. Even when he did return, he didn't play more than 25 minutes in any of those games. Two seasons ago, Vassell appeared in just 38 games. In his first four seasons in the league, he played at least 70 games just one time.

Even when Vassell is healthy, Castle is likely still looking at a significant role for the Spurs, He has started nine straight games, averaging 13.8 points, 4.7 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.6 three-pointers. During that span, he logged 30 minutes per game. Although the Spurs play only three games next week, adding Castle now could provide significant returns in the long run.

Julian Champagnie, San Antonio Spurs (81% available)

Champagnie has started all 16 games for the Spurs. While his overall numbers don't jump off the page, his averages of 11.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 three-pointers shouldn't be ignored. After shooting 36.5% from behind the arc last season, he has shot 35.9% this season.

Champagnie's numbers have been even better lately with him averaging 12.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.8 three-pointers over his last 10 games. The Spurs need his three-point shooting and he has a clear path to plenty of minutes with Vassell currently out. Even when Vassell does return, Champagnie has proven that he can be an asset in terms of providing three-pointers.

Naji Marshall, Dallas Mavericks (93% available)

The Doncic injury is a tough one for the Mavericks. He has a right wrist sprain and will be re-evaluated in one week. That doesn't mean he will be back in a week, so those who selected Doncic in the first round of their fantasy draft may be without him for multiple games.

The biggest beneficiaries of the Doncic injury should be Kyrie Irving and P.J. Washington. Klay Thompson should also see some added shot attempts. However, all three of them are rostered in the majority of fantasy leagues. Someone to consider adding in deeper formats is Marshall. After getting off to a slow start this season, he has averaged 12.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.3 steals over his last nine games. He logged 27 minutes a game during that span and could continue to see around that much playing time until Doncic can return. Also working in Marshall's favor is that the Mavericks are scheduled to play four games next week.