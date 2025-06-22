This article is part of our DFS NBA series.

NBA Pick'Em for Pacers vs. Thunder in Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals

Tyrese Haliburton to record over 22 points + assists – PrizePicks, 10 AM CT

Haliburton didn't look his best in Game 6 but still delivered a solid showing, especially considering he was less than 100 percent healthy, finishing with 14 points, one rebound, five assists and two steals across 23 minutes. The Pacers' defense has suffocated Haliburton, limiting the star floor general to reaching the 20-point mark just once in the previous six games of the series, but on the other hand, he's dished out at least five assists each time. He's finding a way to make things happen, either for himself or his teammates. He's recorded at least 20 points + assists in all but one of his NBA Finals appearances, so he might have a good shot at reaching this line even if he's not 100 percent healthy due to his nagging calf problem.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to record over 37.5 points + rebounds – Sleeper, 10 AM CT

Gilgeous-Alexander posted 21 points in the Game 6 loss to the Pacers, and while that was a team-high mark for a struggling Thunder offense, it also marked his worst scoring output of the series. Having surpassed the 30-point mark in four of his six appearances in the Finals, the 2025 NBA MVP should be in line for a strong bounce-back effort, particularly since he's the one who will probably carry the Thunder to their first-ever NBA title if they secure the win Sunday. The 37.5 P+R line doesn't seem too difficult to consider for SGA. He's reached this mark three times already and has notched at least 33 points + rebounds in all but one of his previous Finals outings.

Jalen Williams to record over 31.5 points + rebounds + assists – Pick6, 10 AM CT

Gilgeous-Alexander has been the best player for the Thunder throughout the playoffs, but Oklahoma City wouldn't be in this position hadn't it been for Williams' strong contributions on both ends of the court. The All-Star forward closed with 16 points (6-13 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds and one assist over 27 minutes during Thursday's 108-91 loss to Indiana in Game 6 of the NBA Finals, but he had reached the 25-point mark in the previous three outings, including a playoff-high 40 points in the Game 5 victory. Williams is averaging 24.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game in the series, and that's including his subpar effort in Game 6. If he can replicate what he did in Games 1 through 5 (25.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.2 assists per game), he should be able to surpass this line.

