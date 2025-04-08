NBA Pick'Em Today: Picks on PrizePicks, Sleeper and Pick6 for Tuesday, April 8

This article is part of our DFS NBA series.

Wizards vs. Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton to record over 27.5 points + assists -- PrizePicks, 3 PM ET

Haliburton has been one of the best point guards in the NBA since the All-Star break, and the numbers back him up. The star floor general might be coming off a nine-point effort in the win over the Nuggets on Sunday, but he also dished out 14 assists, marking the fourth straight contest in which he handed out 10 or more dimes. Furthermore, Haliburton is averaging 20.4 points and 11.3 assists per contest since the All-Star break while dishing out double-digit assists in 16 of his last 19 contests. Facing one of the worst defensive teams in the league in the Wizards, Haliburton should be in line for another impressive outing as a reliable scoring and playmaking threat. He's recorded at least 28 points and assists in eight of his last 10 appearances.

Spurs vs. Clippers: Ivica Zubac to record over 31.5 points + rebounds + assists – Sleeper, 3 PM ET

Few players in the NBA are as reliable as Zubac, who's among the league leaders in double-doubles but is also an accomplished passer from the post. Even though Kawhi Leonard, James Harden and, to a lesser extent, Norman Powell are the go-to options on offense for the Clippers, Zubac has been a reliable offensive weapon who can also rack up impressive stats in other categories. He's on a run of 11 consecutive double-doubles and should have his confidence at an all-time high, as he became the first player in NBA history to score 25 points and 10 rebounds without a turnover or missed shot in Saturday's win over the Mavericks, where he went 11-for-11 from the field. The big man has recorded at least 32 P+R+A in three of his last four games as well.

Grizzlies vs. Hornets: Desmond Bane to record over 24.5 points + rebounds – Pick6, 3 PM ET

The Grizzlies will welcome Ja Morant for this matchup Tuesday, but Memphis could take it easy with their star floor general since the playoffs are right around the corner. This means Bane could be in line to secure a more prominent role on offense, and when he's called upon duty, he usually delivers. Bane is coming off one of his best games of the season with a 38-point, seven-rebound, three-assist effort in the win over the Pistons on Saturday, and he's recorded at least 25 P+R+A in four of his last five appearances. Expect that trend to continue here, as Bane is a player who doesn't rely only on his scoring to make an impact. He can also operate as a playmaker and rebounding force if needed. For what it's worth, he's averaging 21.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game over his last 10 contests.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.