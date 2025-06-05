This article is part of our DFS NBA series.

NBA Pick'Em for Thursday, June 5

Tyrese Haliburton to record over 30.5 points + rebounds + assists – Pick6, 10 AM CT

The Pacers desperately need Haliburton to be at his best if they want to have a shot at pulling the upset, not only in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, but in the series as a whole, since they'll be massive underdogs against the Thunder based on the pre-series odds. Haliburton has stepped up every time the Pacers have needed it, though. The star floor general posted 21 points and 13 assists in the series-clinching Game 6 win over the Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals and averaged 21.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 10.5 assists per contest. Furthermore, he's recorded at least 31 P+R+A in six of his last seven postseason appearances.

Jalen Williams to record over 1.5 three-pointers made – Sleeper, 10 AM CT

The Pacers will probably focus on stopping Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the league's reigning MVP and arguably the best player in the world right now, meaning other Thunder players will have to step up. Williams will have to play a prominent role on offense for Oklahoma City. He already did that in the Western Conference Finals against the Timberwolves, averaging 22.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 2.0 steals and 2.4 three-pointers made throughout the series while scoring at least 19 points in all but one of the five games in the series. Williams might not be known as a long-range threat, but he's averaging 1.7 threes made per game in the playoffs. If the Pacers give him enough space on offense, don't be surprised if he makes an impact from beyond the arc. Williams is shooting 31.8 percent from deep in the playoffs, but that number rose to 46.2 percent in the series versus Minnesota.

Luguentz Dort to record over 12.5 points + rebounds – Underdog, 10 AM CT

It's hard to analyze the impact Dort could have for the Thunder in this series. On one hand, he will probably be tasked with guarding Haliburton at times. Still, his shooting and offensive contributions can't be overlooked, particularly when he lets it fly from beyond the arc. Dort made 37 percent of his threes in the Western Conference Finals against Minnesota. That kind of efficiency will be needed from him against a Pacers team that regularly lets opposing teams shoot from deep. Dort is averaging 7.3 points and 3.4 rebounds per game over his last 10 playoff appearances, and while reaching this 12.5 P+R line might look like a stretch on paper, he's done it four times over that 10-game period.

