This article is part of our DFS NBA series.

In addition to our experts' picks, don't forget to check out the RotoWire NBA Lineups page for the latest injury updates and starting lineups for tonight's games. RotoWire also has a highly customizable NBA Lineup Optimizer.

Get The RotoWire Picks App: Search "RotoWire Picks" on your iPhone, iPad or Android device.

NBA Pick'Em for Thunder vs. Pacers in Game 3 of the 2025 NBA Finals

Pascal Siakam to record over 29.5 points + rebounds + assists -- Pick6, 4 PM CT

Siakam was named the MVP of the Eastern Conference Finals but has been relatively quiet against the Thunder so far. Through two games in the 2025 NBA Finals, the star forward is averaging 17.0 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting a combined 10-for-26 from the field. Siakam has cleared the mark of 30 P+R+A once in the series, but he's been a reliable contributor for the Pacers throughout the playoffs and has reached that tally in six of his last 10 postseason contests. With Game 3 being a pivotal contest Wednesday, the Pacers need Siakam at his best, especially if Tyrese Haliburton endures another slow start. He's putting up a solid 20.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game in 18 postseason contests.

Tyrese Haliburton to record over 30.5 points + rebounds + assists -- Underdog, 4 PM CT

Haliburton was the hero for the Pacers in the Game 1 victory but struggled badly in the Game 2 loss. However, one thing that has repeated in the first two contests is that the star floor general has endured slow starts in both contests. Haliburton was spotted walking with a limp after the Game 2 loss, but he was a full participant during Tuesday's practice, so he's not expected to face any restrictions for this matchup. The point guard is averaging 15.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.5 blocks through two games despite being the focal point of the Thunder's top-rated defense. He's yet to surpass the 30.5-mark of P+R+A in the series, but the Pacers need him to step up in Game 3.

Jalen Williams to record over 31.5 points + rebounds + assists -- Sleeper, 4 PM CT

Williams had a rough showing in the series opener and finished with 17 points, four rebounds and six assists while shooting 6-for-19 from the floor, including 1-for-4 from three-point range. Even though the All-Star forward bounced back in Game 2 with 19 points, five rebounds and five assists, he once again had a rough showing from the floor going 5-for-14, including 1-for-5 from deep. Thus, Williams has yet to reach the 30-mark of P+R+A in the series. Could Game 3 be the contest in which he snaps that run? Williams is averaging 20.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.3 rebounds per game in the playoffs, so he's certainly capable of putting up better numbers. With the Pacers likely to focus their defensive gameplan in stopping Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Williams might have a shot at redemption in Game 3. The Thunder needs him to be at his best if they want to recover the home-court advantage.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.