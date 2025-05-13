NBA Pick'Em Today: Picks on Sleeper, Underdog, Pick6 for Tuesday, May 13

This article is part of our DFS NBA series.

NBA Pick'Em For Today

Pacers vs. Cavaliers: Darius Garland to record over 20.5 points + rebounds -- Pick6, 1 PM CT

The status of Donovan Mitchell (ankle) for Game 5 remains uncertain, and even if the star guard ends up playing, his chances of being 100 percent healthy are slim to none. This means Garland will handle a bigger role not only in the playmaking department, but he could also experience an uptick in usage rate as a scorer. The floor general has been limited to only four playoff appearances this season but has reached the 21-point mark in three of those contests, including the Game 4 loss in which he led the Cavs in scoring. Don't be surprised if he plays a prominent role on offense once again.

Pacers vs. Cavaliers: Pascal Siakam to score over 16.5 points -- Underdog, 1 PM CT

Siakam delivered 21 points in the Game 4 victory that puts the Pacers just one win away from reaching the Eastern Conference Finals. That was not only his best scoring output of the series, but it was his best performance since Game 3 against the Bucks in the first round, when he scored 28 points. Siakam scored over 20 points in the first three games of that series, and even though his numbers have regressed a bit, he should have a good chance at hitting this mark. Siakam is averaging 18.6 points per game in nine playoff contests and has eclipsed the 16.5-point mark six times over that stretch.

Nuggets vs. Thunder: Isaiah Hartenstein to record over 22.5 points + rebounds + assists -- Sleeper, 1 PM CT

Hartenstein has recorded only two double-doubles throughout the postseason. Still, there's no question the big man plays a significant role for the Thunder while forming an imposing frontcourt duo alongside Chet Holmgren. While it's hard to imagine Hartenstein being a reliable offensive weapon in a lineup that also includes Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Holmgren, Hartenstein does deliver solid value as an all-around threat. He's recorded at least 23 P+R+A in each of his last three outings against the Nuggets, and in the series opener, the big man ended with 20 P+R+A. He's reached the 22.5 mark of P+R+A in five of his eight playoff contests.

