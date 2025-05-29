This article is part of our DFS NBA series.

NBA Pick'Em for Pacers vs. Knicks

Karl-Anthony Towns to record over 33 points + rebounds – PrizePicks, 11 AM CT

Towns is listed as questionable to play Thursday due to a knee injury following a collision with Aaron Nesmith in the latter stages of Game 4 on Tuesday, but given that this might be the Knicks' final game of the campaign, the star big man should suit up and handle his regular workload. Plus, New York needs Towns to be at his best to have any shot at extending the series to a potential Game 6 in Indiana over the weekend. Towns is averaging 25.8 points, 11.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game in the Eastern Conference Finals, shooting 52.4 percent from the floor and 45.5 percent from beyond the arc. It's worth noting he has recorded at least 33 points and rebounds in three of the four games in this series.

Jalen Brunson to record over 9.5 rebounds + assists – Pick6, 11 AM CT

If Towns has been the Knicks' best player, there's another strong argument to say Brunson has been a disappointment. Sure, the star floor general is averaging 33.3 points per game while shooting 48.3 percent from the floor in the series, and those numbers look good on the surface. However, he's also averaging 5.5 assists and 2.0 rebounds per game, figures that represent a downgrade compared to his overall body of work in the playoffs – 7.1 assists and 3.4 boards per game throughout the postseason – and he's failed to step up in crunch time for New York all series long. The Knicks need their franchise player to take a step forward Thursday, and he should be able to fill the stat sheet while playing a key role in what would be an epic Game 5 victory.

Myles Turner to record over 19.5 points + rebounds – Underdog, 11 AM CT

Tyrese Haliburton is the player who makes the Pacers go, and Pascal Siakam has been the reliable offensive weapon whenever Indiana has needed a clutch bucket. However, if it weren't for Turner's impressive contributions, the Pacers wouldn't be 48 minutes away from reaching their first NBA Finals appearance since the 1999-00 season. The big man has had to deal with the threat of Towns all series long, but he's managed to stay composed on both ends of the court. Turner is averaging 15.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 2.0 blocks per game in the Eastern Conference Finals. He's recorded at least 20 points + rebounds just once in the series, but he's done so in seven of his 14 playoff appearances so far.

