NBA Picks Today - Best Bets for Tuesday, Jan. 17

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best Bets

Jrue Holiday over 36.5 P+R+A vs. Raptors (-105)

BetMGM, 3:54 PM CT

Alex Barutha: With both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton out, the Bucks will turn to Holiday to run the team. Holiday sees a +10.2% usage increase with those two off the floor, averaging 25.7 points, 10.1 assists and 5.3 rebounds per 36 minutes. Toronto's defense has improved lately, but I think Holiday will still get the volume of touches he needs to clear 36.5 P+R+A.

Philadelphia 76ers ML (+110) at LA Clippers

FanDuel Sportsbook, 330pm CT

Nick Whalen: If you follow the breadcrumbs, the Clippers are likely getting Paul George back tonight, but he hasn't played in nearly two weeks, so it's fair to expect some rust. On the other side, Philly is almost completely healthy and beginning to hit its stride with Joel Embiid, James Harden and Tyrese Maxey all back in action. On paper, the Clips are a much tougher out when George and Kawhi Leonard are both playing, but they've dropped four of the last five when both George and Leonard are active – including a Dec. 23 loss at Philly.

Ben Simmons O8.5 assists at San Antonio Spurs

FanDuel Sportsbook, 330pm CT

Nick Whalen: Kyrie Irving was added to the injury report earlier today, and all of his props have been pulled, so it looks like there's a real chance he'll end up missing this game. If that's the case, Simmons could end up spending much of the night as the Nets' primary initiator. In his last game Thursday against Boston – his only game since Kevin Durant went down – Simmons posted 13 assists in just 26 minutes. Prior to that (with Durant), Simmons averaged 6.3 assists over his previous 10 games.

Royce O'Neale over 9.5 points (-125) at San Antonio

FanDuel, 2 PM ET

Ken Crites: As you know, the Nets are without Kevin Durant for a while, leaving lots of shot attempts for others. What you may not know is O'Neale, usually relegated to 3-and-D duties, has stepped up in KD's presence. Over O'Neale's past 11 games, he's averaged 10.6 points per contest, with eight games in double-digits. You probably are also aware that the Spurs stink. Well, they are particularly bad on defense, giving up an Association-worst 121.7 points per game. I like O'Neale's chances.

