NBA Picks Today - Best NBA Bets for Thursday, Jan. 12

Best Bets

Josh Giddey O20.5 PTS + AST at Philadelphia

BetMGM, 3:30pm CT

Nick Whalen: With Philadelphia essentially at full strength, I would also look into taking the Sixers -9.5 at home. Even if this game devolves into a blowout, Giddey should see enough action to make a run at the over. He's gone over this number in five of the last seven games, including in a blowout loss to Philly on Dec. 31, which he finished with 22.0 PTS + AST in 32 minutes. Over his last 12 games, Giddey is averaging 16.7 points and 5.9 assists while adding 8.5 rebounds, so his PTS + REB prop (23.0) or REB + AST prop (13.5) is also worth looking into.

Tobias Harris OVER 13.5 points (-122) vs. Thunder

FanDuel, 2:45 ET

Ken Crites: In the five games since Tyrese Maxey's return to Philadelphia's lineup, Harris has averaged 14.4 points and 12 field goal attempts per game. Tonight the Sixers face OKC in Philly. The Thunder have given up an ugly 116.6 points per game, 23rd in the Association. Harris will also face off versus undersized Luguentz Dort (6-foot-4) at SF. With Harris' normally efficient approach (49.8/87.9/38.5 percentages this season), a dozen shots should be more than enough for Harris to surpass 13.5 points.

Michael Gillow: Miami Heat -6.5 versus Milwaukee Bucks (-110)

Caesars Sportsbook, 2:00 p.m.

Michael Gillow: Milwaukee is playing on the second night of a back-to-back and will be without Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Grayson Allen. The Bucks have lost both of their last two games without the Greek Freak by at least 23 points. While Tyler Herro and Kyle Lowry are missing for Miami, Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler should be more than enough to cover seven points.