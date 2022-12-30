NBA Picks Today - Expert NBA Best Bets for Friday Dec. 30

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best Bets

John Collins over 22.5 points + rebounds (-113) vs. Lakers

FanDuel, 2:40 PM CT

Alex Barutha: This is a wildly low number given Collins' recent output. Clint Capela is out, and with Clint Capela off the floor, Collins sees a +5% usage increase and averages 16.9 points and 10.5 rebounds per 36 minutes. Over the past two games, Collins has averaged 23.5 points and 9.0 rebounds. If DeAndre' Hunter is also out again, that helps Collins' cause even more. Not to mention, the Lakers struggle against size.

Deandre Ayton over 32.5 points + rebounds (-110) at Toronto

BetMGM, 2:45 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Ayton continues to see elevated usage with Devin Booker out, and the Suns' offense is featuring a lot more Chris Paul-to-Ayton pick-and-rolls, plus some Ayton post-ups. He's going up against the Raptors tonight -- a team without a significant center presence. I expect the Suns to force the ball inside, and I expect Ayton to dominate the glass.

Brook Lopez over 14.5 points (-120) vs. Timberwolves

FanDuel, 2:49 PM CT

Alex Barutha: I don't expect Rudy Gobert, who is questionable for this game, to chase Lopez out to the three-point line. If Gobert is in, Splash Mountain should be able to take advantage of Minnesota's drop coverage. If Gobert is out, Lopez should be able to force the issue inside against Naz Reid. Either way, the Bucks need him to produce with both Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday out. Over the past six games, Lopez is averaging 19.2 points.

Lakers versus Hawks under 242 points (-110)

Caesars Sportsbook, 1:15 p.m. EST

Michael Gillow: 242 is an incredibly high point threshold to cross, although certainly not impossible. Eight of the last 10 Lakers' games and 12 of the previous 16 Hawks' contests have gone under that total. If LeBron James (ankle) doesn't play, this line will almost certainly go down.

