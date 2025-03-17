NBA Player Props and Picks Today: Bets for Monday, March 17

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season

Best NBA Bets Today

Cade Cunningham O42.5 PTS+REB+AST

Pistons at Pelicans, 8:00pm ET

Nick Whalen: While the Pels have improved as a rebounding team of late, they rank bottom-five in the NBA in both points and assists surrendered to opponents over the last 10 games. Meanwhile, Cunningham has gone over this number in each of his last two full outings, as he was ejected from Saturday's loss to the Thunder. Cunningham has been in a bit of a rut as a three-point shooter (1-of-16 over last three games), but this should be a good spot to break out of it against a Pelicans defense that gives up 42.1 three-point attempts per game and allows opponents to knock down nearly 38% of those attempts.

Desmond Bane O6.5 assists

Grizzlies at Kings, 10:00pm ET

Nick Whalen: Bane is averaging right around this number in the month of March, but the big swing factor tonight is the Grizzlies will be without Ja Morant. Bane has posted 18 assists in the last two games without Morant, and he's gone over this number in three of his last five games overall (Morant played in four of those).

Austin Reaves O35.5 PTS+REB+AST

Lakers vs. Spurs, 10:30pm ET

Nick Whalen: Playing without De'Aaron Fox and Victor Wembanyama, the Spurs have been both piling up points and allowing a ton of points. They rank dead-last in defensive rating over the last 10 games and are giving up the most assists in the NBA in that span. I do like Reaves O6.5 AST at plus money, but the PRA play feels a bit safer. Reaves has easily cleared this number in each of the last three games, averaging roughly 45 PTS+REB+AST in that span.

Jaxson Hayes O10.5 PTS

Lakers vs. Spurs, 10:30pm ET

Nick Whalen: San Antonio has been dreadful defensively of late, and they've particularly struggled to protect the rim. The Spurs rank 29th in the NBA in points in the paint allowed and dead-last in second-chance points. Hayes feasted against the Suns on Sunday and should be able to do the same against a team that's essentially down to one functional big man – and that man is Bismack Biyombo.

Malik Beasley over 3.5 made threes (+120, BetMGM)

Detroit Pistons at New Orleans Pelicans, 8:00 PM ET

Alex Barutha: Beasley has gone over this mark in 41 of his 68 appearances, and he's hit multiple threes in 17 straight games, averaging 4.3 makes on 46% during this run. During New Orleans' past seven games -- in which they've gone 1-6 -- they're allowing the third-most three-point attempts per 48 minutes.