Top 5 NBA Playoff Performers in Week 2: Stunning Showdowns, Standout Stars

After a below-average first four games of the first-round series against the Lakers, Gobert delivered one of the more prominent out-of-nowhere postseason performances in recent memory in the decisive Game 5 clash. The Stifle Tower was in top form, delivering a 27-point, 24-rebound double-double that also included a pair of blocks. Gobert's 15 shot attempts were two more than he'd taken during the first four games against Los Angeles, an astounding boost in offensive usage that came just two games after he hadn't put the ball up a single time over 25 minutes.

The second week of the postseason naturally brought about the conclusion of the first round, with three series going at least six games. As customary, there were plenty of standout individual performances from big names at critical times, and we'll spotlight the top five from teams that have made it to the second round. Additionally, we'll also take a quick look at the five most productive players whose stellar body of work wasn't quite enough to keep their respective teams' seasons going.

Top Standout Performances in the Second Week of Postseason

#1. Rudy Gobert, Timberwolves

Last Week: 61.8 FP/G

#2. Jayson Tatum, Celtics

Last Week: 60.6 FP/G

while shooting 10-for-16 from the floor, including 4-for-5 from 3-point range. The performance was Tatum's third double-double of the series overall, but it was his first time during the opening round with better than 50.0 percent shooting. He also helped his fantasy cause significantly for the third straight game by fully capitalizing on his opportunities from the free-throw line, and he'll head into the second-round clash with the Knicks having drained 37 straight from the charity stripe.

#3. Tyrese Haliburton, Pacers

Last Week: 59.3 FP/G

Haliburton came through in stellar fashion during two critical games for the Pacers, delivering the bucket that placed Indiana into the second round to cap off his playoff-best 26-point effort in Game 5 against the Bucks. Then, he generated a 22-point, 13-assist double-double in Sunday's Game 1 upset of the Cavaliers. Haliburton also shot a crisp 9-for-15 in the latter contest and delivered a trio of blocks apiece in each of those games, also recording three swipes in the decisive victory against Milwaukee to help vault him into third place on this list.

#4. Nikola Jokic, Nuggets

Last Week: 50.1 FP/G

Jokic wasn't in his customary top spot this past week but still delivered plenty of signature fantasy contributions over Denver's three-game ledger. The Joker delivered a double-double and triple-double in Games 5 and 7 against the Clippers. Despite a relatively low field-goal percentage against a tough Clippers defense, the big man still delivered 18.0 points, 9.3 assists, 9.0 rebounds, 2.3 steals and 1.3 blocks per contest. He helped make up for some of his struggles from in front of the arc by draining 40.0% of his 3.3 attempts per game from 3-point range.

#5. Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves

Last Week: 49.2 FP/G

Edwards actually endured his worst shooting performance of the postseason in Game 5 of the first round, going a forgettable 5-for-19 from the floor, including 0-for-11 from beyond the arc. However, Edwards still clawed his way to a strong fantasy score by adding 11 rebounds, eight assists and three steals alongside his 15 points. Gobert's aforementioned dominant performance helped make up for Edwards' shortcomings on that particular night, however, and the Ant-Man was instrumental in the first four games of the series by averaging 29.8 points with the help of 43.2% 3-point shooting in that span.

Top Performances From Players on Eliminated Teams

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks (one game)

Last Week: 78.5 FP

Had one of the best-ever playoff performances in a losing effort, posting a 30-point, 20-rebound, 13-assist triple-double with two steals and blocks apiece in the Game 5 defeat at the hands of the Pacers.

Gary Trent, Bucks (one game)

Last Week: 55.0 FP

His ill-timed mishandling of a pass aside, Trent delivered his own memorable Game 5 effort in the form of 33 points, five rebounds, two assists and five steals.

Alperen Sengun, Rockets (four games)

Last Week: 52.2 FP/G

Sengun did his part to try to get Houston over the hump against the Warriors, averaging 22.0 points, 11.8 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 2.0 steals across 37.5 minutes in four games.

Cade Cunningham, Pistons (two games)

Last Week: 51.0 FP/G

Cunningham put together a strong first career postseason run and wrapped it up with 23.5 points, 8.0 assists, 7.5 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 1.0 blocks across 40.7 minutes over the last two games of a hard-fought quarterfinal-round loss to the Knicks.

Luka Doncic, Lakers (one game)

Last Week: 50.9 FP

Doncic closed out his first Lakers postseason by recording a team-high 28 points that he complemented with nine assists, seven rebounds and one steal in 40 minutes in Game 5 against the Timberwolves.