NBA Waiver Wire: Widely Available Early-Season Adds

This article is part of our NBA Waiver Wire series.

Even at this late stage of his career, Drummond is one of the best rebounders in the league. Over the 10 games that Drummond started last season, he averaged 14.1 points, 17.9 rebounds and 1.8 blocks. Embiid did not play in the 76ers' season opener, which resulted in Drummond starting and posting 10 points and 13 rebounds across 25 minutes against the Bucks. It's unclear when Embiid will return, but even when he does, it would not be a surprise to see him miss a significant number of games this season as the 76ers try to keep him healthy for the playoffs. Those who drafted Embiid should roster Drummond and even those who didn't should consider adding Drummond to bolster their center position.

Joel Embiid has had a checkered injury history throughout his career. He has never played in more than 68 games in a season. Last season, he appeared in just 39 games. The 76ers didn't have a strong backup center on their roster, so they looked to rectify that during the offseason by bringing over Drummond from the Bulls.

Being active on the waiver wire early in the season is important. Adding the correct players can significantly boost your team over the long haul. Here are some top players to target who are still available in at least half of Yahoo leagues.

Andre Drummond, Philadelphia 76ers (55% available)

Dyson Daniels, Atlanta Hawks (57% available)

Daniels had a difficult time finding his way onto the floor for the Pelicans last season, logging just 22 minutes per game. That limited his overall contributions, but he did average 1.4 steals despite his limited playing time. A trade from the Pelicans to the Hawks left him with much more upside this season, and he immediately slotted into the starting lineup against the Nets on Wednesday.

The Nets are one of the worst teams in the league and should continue to give up some gaudy stat lines, so don't get overly excited when a player thrives against them. However, it was great to see that Daniels played 35 minutes. He showed his defensive chops with five steals to go along with 15 points, five rebounds, two assists, and two three-pointers. He has a clear path to over 30 minutes a game, so at the very least, he can be a difference-maker when it comes to steals.

Jordan Clarkson, Utah Jazz (63% available)

It's a bit surprising to see Clarkson available in this many leagues. Last season, he averaged 17.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.7 three-pointers over 31 minutes per game. Maybe some fantasy managers were spooked by the presence of Keyonte George, who should take on a larger role during his second season. In their first game, George started and played 31 minutes. While he scored a modest 12 points, he took 18 shots.

Clarkson logged 25 minutes off the bench Wednesday, scoring 17 points on 16 shot attempts. He also chipped in five rebounds, seven assists and two three-pointers. Clarkson has averaged at least 15.2 points and 1.7 three-pointers in each of the last six seasons. As one of the main scoring options off the bench for the Jazz, Clarkson has a favorable opportunity to extend that streak.

Dennis Schroder, Brooklyn Nets (67% available)

After trading away Mikal Bridges, it's going to be an uphill battle for the Nets to win games this season. Their depth chart is limited, especially with no timetable for the return of Bojan Bogdanovic (foot). Schroder is primed to be their starting point guard, and while Ben Simmons is also healthy, he is likely to play multiple positions. That should leave Schroder as one of their top facilitators and leaders in usage rate.

Schroder played 34 minutes in a season-opening loss to the Nets, taking 16 shots along the way. He finished with 13 points, three rebounds, seven assists, one steal and two three-pointers. There is the possibility that he will be traded to a contending team at some point in the season, but for now, his current role makes him worth rostering in most formats.

Miles McBride, New York Knicks (82% available)

The Knicks are going for it. After an exciting playoff run last season, they traded for Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns to give them one of the best starting lineups in the league. The downside to their trades is that it has left them with a thin bench. They are in even worse shape with Mitchell Robinson (ankle) and Precious Achiuwa (hamstring) out to begin the season.

Even when Robinson and Achiuwa return, they aren't going to negatively impact McBride's role as not only the team's top guard off the bench but also their top scorer within the second unit. In their first game against the Celtics, McBride scored 22 points and hit four three-pointers over 26 minutes. He was efficient last season, shooting 45.2 percent from the field and 41.0 percent from behind the arc. Don't expect many rebounds and assists, but those in need of a scoring boost should add McBride.

Jordan Hawkins, New Orleans Pelicans (91% available)

The Pelicans began the season with Trey Murphy (hamstring) already out. Things became even worse for them when prized offseason acquisition Dejounte Murray fractured his left hand in their first game against the Bulls. The injury should sideline him for multiple weeks, leaving a gaping hole within their backcourt.

CJ McCollum can take over at point guard for the Pelicans, while Hawkins should also play more, if not start. He logged 28 minutes off the bench against the Bulls, chipping in 13 points, seven rebounds and three three-pointers. He averaged 1.6 three-pointers in just 17 minutes per game last season, so the potential for him to play 30 minutes regularly could leave him with a major boost in fantasy value.