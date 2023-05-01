NBA Betting
Nick on DraftKings: DFS Suggestions for May 1 and Best Bets

Nick Whalen 
May 1, 2023

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

RotoWire's Nick Whalen joins DraftKings' The Sweat to give his favorite plays for Monday's NBA slate of playoff action. Nick first gives his thoughts on that Warriors Game 7 win. Tonight, Nick is staying away from Nikola Jokic, but is keen on Al Horford and Paul Reed. Listen for all his picks. Plus he throws in some new betting ideas.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Nick Whalen plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: nickwhalen2, DraftKings: wha1en.
Nick Whalen
Now in his 10th year with the company, Nick is RotoWire's Senior Media Analyst, a position he took on after several years as the Head of Basketball Content. A two-time FSWA award winner, Nick co-hosts RotoWire's flagship show on Sirius XM alongside Jeff Erickson. He also co-hosts RotoWire's Football and Basketball podcasts. You can catch Nick's NBA and NFL analysis on VSiN and DraftKings, as well as RotoWire's various social and video channels. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @wha1en.
