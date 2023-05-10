Nick on VSiN: NBA Playoff Bets for Round 2 Games (Video)

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

RotoWire's Nick Whalen joins VSiN to discuss betting options for the remaining Round 2 playoff games. Should Philly and Denver, with MVP studs Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic, be favored for a Finals match-up? How is it the Knicks' stats are better, but the Heat lead the series? Should we assume a Warriors win in Game 5 at home? And wow, Joel Embiid suddenly looks healthy. Are the Suns out of gas? (Segment recorded Wednesday, May 10th, 2023.)

