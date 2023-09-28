Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
Daily Fantasy Sports
Sports Betting
Subscribe Now
Kentucky Sports Betting Launch Updates
Kentucky sports betting is live! Stay up to date with news and information regarding the launch of online wager in in the Bluegrass State.
Video Shorts: Ten Sleepers for 2023-24

Video Shorts: Ten Sleepers for 2023-24

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
Ken "K-Train" Crites 
Shannon McKeown 
September 28, 2023

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

The Three Amigos return for the 2023-24 season by offering ten (10) sleepers for all formats.  Do you agree with Alex that John Collins will improve in Utah?  Also, did you know that RotoWire launched a new YouTube channel for our fantasy hoops content.  PLEASE subscribe!

Watch for all ten sleepers:

PLEASE know that all our video and radio clip postings are IN ADDITION to the already scheduled article publications. We are NOT posting videos or radio clips as a substitute for articles. These clips are merely additional content, following our belief that "more is more". We want to get our beloved subscribers as much content as possible.

RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NBA Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NBA fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Alex Barutha
Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's Chief NBA Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, VSiN and other platforms. He firmly believes Robert Covington is the most underrated fantasy player of the past decade.
Ken
Ken "K-Train" Crites
An early RotoWire contributor from the 90's, K-Train returns with the grace of Gheorghe Muresan and the wisdom of Joe Gibbs. Ken is a two-time FSWA award winner and a co-host on the RW NBA Podcast. He's also the 2016 Champion of the prestigious RW NBA Keeper League and the 2019 Champion of the RW NFL Ottoneu Keeper League. Ken still owns a RotoNews shirt.
Shannon McKeown
Shannon McKeown
Shannon McKeown is the VP of Advertising Sales and Basketball Editor for Rotowire.com. He's a two-time FSWA finalist for Fantasy Basketball writer of the year and co-host of the RotoWire Fantasy Basketball podcast.
Fantasy Basketball 2023-24: Position Preview - Center
Fantasy Basketball 2023-24: Position Preview - Center
Fantasy Basketball 2023-24: Seven players going too high – or too low – in fantasy basketball drafts
Fantasy Basketball 2023-24: Seven players going too high – or too low – in fantasy basketball drafts
Fantasy Basketball Rankings 2023-24 - Updated Top 150 NBA Fantasy Draft Ranks
Fantasy Basketball Rankings 2023-24 - Updated Top 150 NBA Fantasy Draft Ranks
Fantasy Basketball 2023-24: Position Preview - Power Forward
Fantasy Basketball 2023-24: Position Preview - Power Forward
Fantasy Basketball 2023-24: Position Preview - Point Guard
Fantasy Basketball 2023-24: Position Preview - Point Guard
Video Shorts: Best Ball Sleepers, Busts
Video Shorts: Best Ball Sleepers, Busts