Yahoo DFS Basketball: NBA Finals Game 4 Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

The Celtics took care of business at home in Game 3 earning a 16-point win over the Warriors. It wasn't as easy as the final score would seem to indicate as the Warriors actually stormed back and took the lead in the third quarter. If Golden State's going to even things up on the road, they're going to need a better performance from Draymond Green after he only produced two points, four rebounds and three assists before fouling out on Wednesday. Game 4 brings one of our last opportunities to play Yahoo's single-game contest, so let's try to make it count.

In addition to selecting two flex players, there are three multiplier positions in this single-game format. A player slotted into the Megastar spot will earn double their fantasy points scored. The Superstar spot will earn 1.5X their fantasy points scored. Finally, the Star will earn 1.2X their fantasy points scored. With that in mind, let's discuss some players to consider.

MULTIPIERS

Jayson Tatum ($40): Tatum wasn't particularly sharp on Wednesday shooting 9-for-23 from the field, including 3-for-9 from behind the arc. However, a heavy usage rate helped him score 26 points. In addition to Tatum's scoring prowess, he chipped in with six rebounds, nine assists and one steal. He's averaging 5.7 rebounds and 8.3 assists this series and should continue to be a key contributor across multiple categories.

Stephen Curry ($38): As good as the Celtics are defensively, they haven't been able to slow down Curry from deep. In fact, he's gone 18-for-37 on three-pointers in the series. Curry did suffer a foot injury late in Game 3 while battling for a loose ball, but there's initial optimism he won't miss any time. As long as Curry is on the floor, he remains a top option for a multiplier spot.

Jaylen Brown ($31): Brown got the Celtics off to a hot start on Wednesday and finished with 27 total points. Add in his contributions elsewhere and he produced 46.3 Yahoo points, marking the second time this series he's managed at least 44 Y!. Brown plays a lot and is one of the Celtics' best offensive options, so expect him to continue to offer a high floor.

FLEX PLAYS

Kevon Looney ($17): Even with Green battling foul trouble, Looney only logged 17 minutes Wednesday and that only resulted in 15.9 Yahoo points. It marked the first time he's seen fewer than 20 minutes since Game 5 versus the Grizzlies. Looney's been productive in his new expanded role, so there's a reasonable chance he bounces back with more court time - and a better stat line - in Game 4.

Grant Williams ($11): After two lackluster performances on the road, the Boston crowd seemed to energize Williams on Wednesday. He made some key plays on both ends down the stretch and finished with 10 points, five rebounds and one steal over 20 minutes. The Celtics have shortened their bench, but Williams is still an important part of it. At near the minimum salary, it might be worth taking a chance he provides another improved home stat line.

PLAYER TO AVOID

Jordan Poole ($22): Poole was a big reason why the Warriors took Game 2 posting 17 points on 14 shot attempts. The problem is he's only combined for 19 points on 15 attempts in the other two games. As long as Curry and Klay Thompson continue to receive major minutes, Poole won't have as big of a role in the Warriors' scoring attack as he did earlier this season. Since he also normally provides limited contributions in terms of rebounds and assists, he's a risky option that doesn't offer much of a discounted salary.

