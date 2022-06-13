Yahoo DFS Basketball: NBA Finals Game 5 Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

The Celtics had a chance to take control of the NBA Finals, playing Game 4 at home with a 2-1 series lead. They couldn't pull out the victory, though, with Stephen Curry having an all-time performance for the Warriors. He continuously hit three-pointers with a hand in his face, finishing with 43 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. The Warriors have now regained home court advantage, and will try to put the Celtics on the brink of elimination Monday. As we get ready for this exciting matchup, let's discuss some players to consider for the Yahoo single-game contest.

In addition to selecting two flex players, there are three multiplier positions in this single-game format. A player slotted into the Megastar spot will earn double their fantasy points scored. The Superstar spot will earn 1.5X their fantasy points scored. Finally, the Star will earn 1.2X their fantasy points scored. With that in mind, let's discuss some players to consider.

MULTIPIERS

Jayson Tatum ($40): It's been an inefficient series for Tatum, who is only shooting 34.1 percent from the field. However, he is shooting 45.2 percent behind the arc, and his massive usage rate has enabled him to average 22.3 points. In addition to his scoring numbers, he's provided 7.0 rebounds, 7.8 assists and 1.0 steals per game. With his ability to contribute across the board, he feels like a must for one of the multiplier spots.

Stephen Curry ($39): Curry certainly didn't show any ill-effects from the foot injury that he suffered in Game 3. Not only did he explode in the scoring department, but he logged 41 minutes, which were the most minutes that he's played in a game during the Warriors' playoff run. As good as the Celtics are defensively, Curry is shooting 50.0 percent from the field and 49.0 percent on three-pointers during the series. Like Tatum, he could be essential in DFS.

Andrew Wiggins ($23): Wiggins has arguably been the Warriors' second-best player in this series. He dominated the glass in Game 4, grabbing 16 rebounds over 43 minutes. He's scored at least 37.0 Yahoo points three times, and he's also a key part of the Warriors on the defensive end of the floor. With his high minutes floor, he's worked his way into consideration for one of these important spots.

FLEX PLAYS

Marcus Smart ($23): Smart was quiet in the blowout loss in Game 2, scoring just two points while logging 25 minutes. He's logged at least 30 minutes in each of the other three games, though, which resulted in him scoring at least 34.9 Yahoo points each time. As long as he can avoid foul trouble while trying to slow down Curry, he can provide significant value.

Otto Porter Jr. ($10): The Warriors made a lineup change in Game 4, benching Kevon Looney in favor of Porter. Porter would go on to score just 4.7 Yahoo points over 15 minutes, while Looney scored 25.2 Yahoo points over 28 minutes. It will be interesting to see if they start out small again, and Porter's limited contributions in his new role weren't exactly encouraging. However, he has scored at least 15.2 Yahoo points three times in this series, so if you want to include both Tatum and Curry in your lineup, Porter could be worth taking a chance on to provide some relief for your budget.

PLAYER TO AVOID

Jordan Poole ($21): Poole provided the Warriors with 14 points off the bench in Game 4, and he even chipped in a steal and a block. However, he had only one rebound and one assist, which left him with a muted stat line, overall. He hasn't had more than three rebounds and three assists in any game of the series, so it might be difficult to him to provide value at this salary.

