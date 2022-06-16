Yahoo DFS Basketball: NBA Finals Game 6 Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

The Warriors enter Game 6 with a chance to bring home yet another championship. They will be facing an uphill battle, though, having to play the Celtics in Boston. With that being said, the Celtics haven't been as dominant at home during the playoffs as they were during the regular season. In fact, they are just 6-5 at home in the playoffs. Still, with their backs up against the wall, it would be a surprise to see such a talented team go away quietly. This could be our last single-game contest of the season on Yahoo, so let's try to make it count.

In addition to selecting two flex players, there are three multiplier positions in this single-game format. A player slotted into the Megastar spot will earn double their fantasy points scored. The Superstar spot will earn 1.5X their fantasy points scored. Finally, the Star will earn 1.2X their fantasy points scored. With that in mind, let's discuss some players to consider.

MULTIPIERS

Jayson Tatum ($40): After a quiet first quarter, Tatum would catch fire and score 27 points on 10-for-20 shooting from the field in Game 5. Not only that, but he also provided 10 rebounds and four assists, marking his second straight game with a double-double. Facing elimination, look for the Celtics to rely on their star forward early and often to try and stay alive.

Stephen Curry ($39): It's surprising that the Warriors won Game 5 despite an off night from Curry. He shot 0-for-9 from behind the arc, and 7-for-22 from the field, overall. He did dish out eight assists, which was his highest mark in the category during this series. Given his career 42.8 percent shooting on three-pointers, don't expect him to lay another goose egg.

Andrew Wiggins ($25): The Warriors would likely be the team on the brink of elimination had it not been for Wiggins, who scored 53.6 Yahoo points in Game 5. While he didn't hit any of his six three-point attempts, he still shot 12-for-23 from the field, overall, while hauling in 13 rebounds. That helped give him a total of 29 rebounds over the last two games. With the Warriors shifting to a small lineup, another double-double could be coming his way.

FLEX PLAYS

Marcus Smart ($23): The Celtics received plenty of scoring from Smart in Game 5 as he finished with 20 points on 7-for-15 shooting from the field. The problem was, he only had three rebounds and two assists to go along with his four turnovers. He has scored at least 34.9 Yahoo points three times in this series, though, and the Celtics' emotional leader should receive a boost from the home crowd, making him a great option at this reasonable salary.

Grant Williams ($10): Both teams have not only gone with short benches, but they are playing their starters a ton of minutes. Six players logged at least 40 minutes in Game 4, while five played a least 40 minutes in Game 5. That hasn't led to much production for the reserves on either side. Still, if you want to take a chance on player at the minimum salary, Williams should be on your radar. He, too, could benefit from the home crowd, such as when he scored 18.0 Yahoo points in Game 3.

PLAYER TO AVOID

Jordan Poole ($20): Poole changed the momentum back in the Warriors' favor by hitting a three at the buzzer to end the third quarter Monday. The Warriors had lost their big halftime lead, but his shot gave them the lead back, and energized the home crowd. However, he only played a total of 14 minutes, and is averaging just 21 minutes per game in this series. That doesn't leave him with many opportunities to be productive. Wiggins and Smart have much higher upsides, and similar salaries, so there's no need to take a chance on Poole.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.