NCAA Tournament Special: Talking Brackets + Bets with Jason Lisk and Adam Zdroik

In a special college basketball-centric episode, Nick Whalen (@wha1en) is joined by Jason Lisk (@JasonLisk) of TeamRankings.com, as well as RotoWire's Adam Zdroik (@RotoZdroik), to break down the key betting angles and bracket strategies for the 2022 NCAA Tournament.
- Which teams have the easiest path, and which have the most difficult path, to the Final Four?
- Does Gonzaga deserve to be the odds-on favorite – and by far the most popular bracket pick – to win the NCAA Tournament?
- How does this Gonzaga team compare to great Zags teams of the past?
- How many games can Purdue win before its defensive struggles come to roost?
- How seriously should Iowa be taken as a title contender after its impressive run through the Big Ten Tournament?
- Which 1-seed in most vulnerable in the Round of 32?
- Why Kentucky may be the best value pick to win the National Championship
- Teams whose betting splits or pick popularity don't match their projected chance to win
- Favorite matchups to watch – and bet – in the Round of 64
- Expectations for Duke in Coach K's final NCAA Tournament
- Paolo Banchero vs. Chet Holmgren vs. Jabari Smith
- Jason and Adam reveal their picks to win it all