NCAA Tournament Special: Talking Brackets + Bets with Jason Lisk and Adam Zdroik

Nick Whalen 
Adam Zdroik 
March 14, 2022

In a special college basketball-centric episode, Nick Whalen (@wha1en) is joined by Jason Lisk (@JasonLisk) of TeamRankings.com, as well as RotoWire's Adam Zdroik (@RotoZdroik), to break down the key betting angles and bracket strategies for the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

  • Which teams have the easiest path, and which have the most difficult path, to the Final Four?
  • Does Gonzaga deserve to be the odds-on favorite – and by far the most popular bracket pick – to win the NCAA Tournament?
  • How does this Gonzaga team compare to great Zags teams of the past?
  • How many games can Purdue win before its defensive struggles come to roost?
  • How seriously should Iowa be taken as a title contender after its impressive run through the Big Ten Tournament?
  • Which 1-seed in most vulnerable in the Round of 32?
  • Why Kentucky may be the best value pick to win the National Championship
  • Teams whose betting splits or pick popularity don't match their projected chance to win
  • Favorite matchups to watch – and bet – in the Round of 64
  • Expectations for Duke in Coach K's final NCAA Tournament
  • Paolo Banchero vs. Chet Holmgren vs. Jabari Smith
  • Jason and Adam reveal their picks to win it all

Nick Whalen
RotoWire's NBA Editor and host of the RotoWire NBA Podcast. Nick was awarded the FSWA Best Podcast -- All Sports award in 2017 and 2018. Many years ago, Stromile Swift gave Nick his unbelievably sweaty headband after a preseason game. Despite its failure to match his school colors, Nick went on to wear that headband for the entirety of his sixth grade basketball season. Catch Nick on Twitter @wha1en.
Adam Zdroik
Adam, a 2019, 2018 and 2017 Finalist for FSWA Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He also runs RotoWire's Bracketology, as well as writes on other various college basketball content. He has previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
