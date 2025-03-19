2025 NCAA Tournament: How To Win Your Bracket Pool for March Madness

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season

It's time to examine the 2025 NCAA tournament bracket. I'll discuss the best ways to win bracket pools and review the best tools to use when analyzing college basketball teams before getting into how to win specific pools.

Duke is the favorite to win it all with Florida close behind. Should you have the same bracket for 20-person, 100-person and 1,000-person pools? I'll explain the difference between bracket pools and how to attack each one while going through the bracket and providing ways to get different.

Duke are the biggest favorite and is being selected by 30 percent of the the public to win it all and 50 percent to reach the Final Four. Florida is close behind at roughly 20 percent, while Auburn and Houston are around 10-percent picked to win the Championship.

How can you use that information to build your bracket depending on pool size? If you want to win your pool, sometimes you have to get different and other times not so much. I'll go over the usefulness of adjusted offensive and defensive efficiencies to explain strategies on what teams I want to pick to go far. Let's build the perfect bracket... for your pool.

