College Basketball Futures Picks: Long-Shots/Cinderella Candidates

March Madness Cinderella Picks: Long Shots, Upsets & Bracket-Busters

The NCAA Tournament is finally here. It seems like it is a little on the late side this season. I used to have an office job for a few years, and we'd leave early every St. Patrick's Day in the early-afternoon hours to go have some beers...err, corned beef...OK, beers, too, and watch college hoops.

A couple of games just seem to stick out to me from those days, too. In 2000, Florida escaped Butler 69-68 in overtime. In 2001, I actually did data entry for a major sports site, and we entered stats. I am originally from Ohio, and I was tasked with watching and working the Ohio State-Utah State game. Two people would work the game, with one serving as the spotter, and one as the data entry person. Well, I worked with a guy who wouldn't shut up about Utah State, and how he had it in his bracket. I was highly irritated, as the 12-seed Aggies upended the perennially choking 5-seed Buckeyes.

In 2002, I worked on press row in Greenville, S.C. for the school newspaper of FAU, the College Sun. I attended the first-ever NCAA Tournament game for my alma mater FAU, as it lost to Alabama by eight points. But, the biggest memory was seeing Kent State kick off its run to the Regional Finals. And, I was lucky enough to see Antonio Gates, the NFL Hall of Fame tight end, ball out for the Golden Flashes in two sessions against Oklahoma State and the aforementioned Crimson Tide.

Anyway, who will be the underdogs to make noise in the 2025 NCAA Tournament? We'll take a look at some of the biggest upset contenders for the first round, as well as underdogs who could make the Sweet 16, as well as one long-shot bet to win the whole ball of wax.

AKRON ZIPS - TO MAKE SWEET SIXTEEN (+2000)

Don't sleep on the Akron Zips of the Mid-American Conference (MAC). It's all gas and no brakes for head coach John Groce and the Zips.

Akron ranked No. 9 in the country with 84.0 points per game (PPG), while hitting at a fairly efficient 47.0 percent (64th) and knocking down triples at a 36.0 percent (78th) pace.

On defense, Akron allowed 74.3 PPG, ranking 252nd, so you can expect an up-tempo battle against Arizona with plenty of action.

Arizona is primed for the picking, if it cannot keep up. The Wildcats can run right along with the Zips, averaging 82.0 PPG (23rd). But, Arizona has been extremely erratic on 3-pointers, hitting just 31.8 percent (303rd) this season, one of the worst marks among NCAA Tournament teams.

Akron is a high-flying team which could make a run to the Sweet Sixteen. And, if it can win its first two games, you could multiply up by 20 times if the Zips get to the regional semifinals in the East Region.

COLORADO STATE RAMS - TO MAKE SWEET SIXTEEN (+380)

If you've read my PrizePicks piece all season, you'll know I am quite fond of Nique Clifford and the Rams. In a 12-5 game, Colorado State faces Memphis at 2 p.m. ET at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle on TBS.

The Rams caught fire in the Mountain West Conference Tournament, winning and covering all three games, including an 83-72 win over fellow NCAA Tournament team Utah State.

This might be cheating, a little, as the Rams opened as a slight favorite despite the seeding disparity. In fact, Colorado State enters with 10 straight covers since Feb. 15., while going 17-4 ATS since New Year's Eve.

Memphis won the American Conference Tournament, but it was nearly bounced by Wichita State (83-80) and Tulane (78-77) in the first two games, coming nowhere near covering as an 8.5-point favorite in both games. Colorado State is a veteran-laden team capable of making a run.

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Colorado State (+380) could help you nearly quadruple up if it makes a run to the Sweet Sixteen.

CONNECTICUT HUSKIES - TO MAKE SWEET SIXTEEN (+620)

OK, the two-time defending champion UConn Huskies went just 23-10 this season, and they enter the NCAA Tournament as an 8-seed, facing the Oklahoma Sooners at Lenovo Center in Raleigh Friday to open defense of its titles.

The Huskies were quite erratic this season, but as the regular season winded down, UConn was playing its best basketball. It won the final four games, including a 72-66 win and cover against Marquette, and it has won five of the past six games, with only a loss to Creighton in the Big East Semifinals.

Betting against UConn across the past two seasons has not been a recommended betting strategy. While it should be able to get the job done against Oklahoma, but it would then likely face No. 1 seed Florida in the second round. While the Gators are a very popular pick to make a run, UConn has the experience, and the coaching, to make some noise yet again. The two-time champs are not going to go out with a whimper.

MICHIGAN WOLVERINES - TO MAKE FINAL FOUR (+2200)

The Michigan Wolverines have some Final Four experience. OK, that's a little tricky, but head coach Dusty May and center Vladislav Goldin make a run to NRG Stadium in Houston for the 2023 Final Four with the FAU Owls as an 8-seed.

This season, May helped the Wolverines win the Big Ten Conference Tournament in his first season in the league, leaning upon not only Goldin, but Danny Wolf, Tre Donaldson and Nimari Burnett. It's a core that the Wolverines the capability of making a deep run.

If you're a little less adventurous, Michigan can still help you double up (+205) if it qualifies for the Sweet 16.

WISCONSIN BADGERS - TO MAKE FINAL FOUR (+1100)

The Wisconsin Badgers came up short in the Big Ten Tournament, but they still enter the Big Dance as a No. 3 seed, and Bucky has a decent chance of making some noise.

Wisconsin opens with Big Sky champion Montana in the first round in Denver, and then it will face the winner of BYU-VCU in a game it should be favored, too. If you want to play it safe, backing Wisconsin to make the reach the Sweet Sixteen (-116) is just about even-money.

Things would pick up significantly, as it presumably would face Alabama, should things go according to plan. Making the Final Four would help you multiply up by 11 times. With the likes of sharpshooters like John Blackwell, Steven Crowl and John Tonje, the Badgers have a more than good chance to go deep into March.

