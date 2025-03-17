NCAA Tournament Cheat Sheet: 2025 Player Rankings

This article is part of our NCAA Tournament Preview series.
Welcome to March Madness. Below are our fantasy player rankings for this year's NCAA Tournament. Rankings are based on points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks, according to the scoring of Tuesday's annual March Madness Draft on RotoWire Fantasy Sports Today on Sirius/XM radio:
• PPG = 1 point
• RPG = 1.5 points
• APG = 1.5 points
• SPG = 2 points
• BPG = 2 points
Rankings are also based on possible games played — a lower-scoring player certain to play multiple games is a better pick than a higher-scoring player likely to play one game — according to this criteria:
Seeds 1-4 have the potential to play six games; seeds 5-7 likely won't advance to the Final Four, but could play four games; seeds 8-9 likely will play only two games because the top seeds await in the second round; seeds 10-12 could advance to the Sweet 16, but probably no farther (three games); seeds 13-14 could pull a first-round upset, but likely won't advance to the Sweet 16 (two games); seeds 15-16 aren't likely to get out of the first round. No. 1 seeds were given slightly greater weight atop the list, with No. 16 seeds given slightly lesser weight at the bottom. Players on First Four teams were not given an extra game.
Now, if you think, for example, Creighton is going to win the championship (and thus play six games), you'll want to give greater weight to Creighton players in your personal rankings. This
A few tips for using these rankings:
1. For leagues that only use points scored, click the "PPG Rank" column to sort by points-only rankings.
2. One strategy for March Madness leagues is to back a specific team(s), much like in an NFL playoffs draft. With this strategy, the actual rankings become less important than just having a list of players and teams/seeds. Click the "team" column to sort by teams.
3. To target players from certain seeds, click the "seed" column to sort by seed. However, you should still consult the ranks column to account for player values. For example, if you're targeting players in seeds 1-3, you wouldn't want to ignore Purdue's Braden Smith (No 3. overall) just because he's listed 70-something spots down the order behind every 1-3 seed.
4. Important Note: This list is based off season stats and does not account for hot/cold play entering the Tournament. For example, NBA prospect Terrence Shannon Jr. averaged 31.8 points for Illinois in the Big Ten tournament. Adjust players whose season stats you find misleading.
5. * = Check injury/suspension status. Players out with injury/suspension were eliminated, but the injury status for a number of players, including Duke's Cooper Flagg, is uncertain (even if, like Flagg, they're expected to play). For a good roundup of injured players to monitor, check out our college basketball injury page. Point it out in the comments if one slipped through or if the list below is missing someone.
Here's to March Madness.
(Click column headings to sort.)
|OVERALL RANK
|PPG RANK
|PLAYER
|TEAM
|SEED
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|1
|1
|Johni Broome
|Auburn
|1
|31
|30.2
|18.9
|10.6
|3.1
|0.9
|2.3
|2
|2
|Cooper Flagg*
|Duke
|1
|32
|30.3
|18.9
|7.5
|4.1
|1.5
|1.3
|3
|15
|Braden Smith
|Purdue
|4
|33
|36.8
|16.1
|4.6
|8.7
|2.2
|0.2
|4
|8
|JT Toppin
|Texas Tech
|3
|29
|26.5
|18.1
|9.2
|1.2
|0.9
|1.3
|5
|33
|Kadary Richmond
|St. John's
|2
|34
|33.0
|12.7
|6.4
|5.4
|2.1
|0.9
|6
|6
|RJ Luis Jr.
|St. John's
|2
|33
|31.8
|18.4
|7.2
|2.1
|1.4
|0.6
|7
|14
|Derik Queen
|Maryland
|4
|33
|30.0
|16.3
|9.0
|1.9
|1.1
|1.1
|8
|7
|Walter Clayton Jr.
|Florida
|1
|33
|32.3
|17.5
|3.8
|4.3
|1.3
|0.5
|9
|26
|Zakai Zeigler
|Tennessee
|2
|33
|33.9
|13.8
|3.1
|7.3
|1.9
|0.3
|10
|32
|Joshua Jefferson
|Iowa St.
|3
|33
|29.3
|13.0
|7.4
|3.0
|2.1
|0.7
|11
|20
|Zuby Ejiofor
|St. John's
|2
|34
|31.8
|14.6
|8.0
|1.6
|0.9
|1.4
|12
|3
|Trey Kaufman-Renn
|Purdue
|4
|33
|30.4
|20.2
|6.2
|2.2
|0.7
|0.3
|13
|5
|Mark Sears
|Alabama
|2
|33
|32.6
|18.7
|3.0
|4.9
|0.9
|0.1
|14
|35
|Julian Reese
|Maryland
|4
|33
|28.2
|13.1
|9.0
|1.2
|1.1
|1.6
|15
|42
|Alex Condon
|Florida
|1
|31
|25.3
|11.2
|7.9
|2.2
|0.8
|1.4
|16
|55
|Amari Williams
|Kentucky
|3
|33
|22.5
|11.0
|8.5
|3.1
|0.5
|1.2
|17
|4
|John Tonje
|Wisconsin
|3
|35
|31.1
|19.2
|5.3
|1.8
|0.7
|0.2
|18
|21
|Darrion Williams*
|Texas Tech
|3
|30
|29.7
|14.3
|5.2
|3.7
|1.2
|0.4
|19
|12
|Caleb Love
|Arizona
|4
|34
|34.0
|16.6
|4.2
|3.5
|1.2
|0.3
|20
|18
|Alijah Martin
|Florida
|1
|32
|29.9
|14.5
|4.6
|2.3
|1.6
|0.2
|21
|11
|Otega Oweh
|Kentucky
|3
|33
|28.1
|16.2
|4.6
|1.6
|1.6
|0.5
|22
|10
|Curtis Jones
|Iowa St.
|3
|32
|30.6
|17.1
|4.3
|2.3
|1.2
|0.2
|23
|41
|Grant Nelson*
|Alabama
|2
|33
|25.9
|11.8
|7.6
|1.6
|0.5
|1.2
|24
|23
|Ja'Kobi Gillespie
|Maryland
|4
|33
|31.4
|14.7
|2.8
|5.0
|1.8
|0.1
|25
|17
|Wade Taylor IV
|Texas A&M
|4
|28
|30.8
|15.7
|3.2
|4.3
|1.3
|0.1
|26
|22
|Will Richard
|Florida
|1
|34
|31.4
|13.6
|4.5
|1.8
|1.7
|0.3
|27
|16
|John Blackwell
|Wisconsin
|3
|35
|30.9
|15.5
|5.1
|2.1
|0.9
|0.1
|28
|19
|Kon Knueppel
|Duke
|1
|34
|30.6
|14.4
|4.0
|2.7
|1.0
|0.2
|29
|27
|Zhuric Phelps
|Texas A&M
|4
|31
|28.2
|14.1
|5.0
|2.2
|1.7
|0.1
|30
|51
|J'Wan Roberts*
|Houston
|1
|31
|30.5
|10.8
|6.3
|1.7
|1.0
|0.7
|31
|9
|Chaz Lanier
|Tennessee
|2
|34
|31.1
|17.7
|3.8
|1.0
|0.9
|0.1
|32
|86
|Elijah Hawkins
|Texas Tech
|3
|31
|31.0
|9.1
|3.3
|6.3
|1.6
|0.2
|33
|63
|Igor Milicic Jr.
|Tennessee
|2
|33
|26.1
|10.0
|6.9
|2.1
|0.7
|0.8
|34
|31
|Chad Baker-Mazara
|Auburn
|1
|33
|25.5
|12.6
|3.2
|2.7
|1.2
|0.6
|35
|52
|Hunter Dickinson
|Kansas
|7
|33
|30.2
|17.6
|10.0
|2.0
|1.0
|1.3
|36
|40
|Milos Uzan
|Houston
|1
|34
|31.3
|11.5
|3.0
|4.3
|1.0
|0.1
|37
|87
|Deivon Smith
|St. John's
|2
|29
|26.0
|8.9
|4.6
|3.9
|1.5
|0.4
|38
|25
|PJ Haggerty
|Memphis
|5
|34
|36.6
|21.8
|5.8
|3.8
|1.8
|0.1
|39
|47
|Lamont Butler*
|Kentucky
|3
|24
|25.4
|11.5
|2.8
|4.3
|1.6
|0.2
|40
|58
|KJ Lewis
|Arizona
|4
|34
|25.9
|10.9
|4.5
|2.9
|1.4
|0.8
|41
|66
|Thomas Haugh
|Florida
|1
|34
|23.9
|9.4
|6.0
|2.1
|0.8
|0.7
|42
|49
|Jaden Bradley
|Arizona
|4
|34
|34.1
|11.8
|3.4
|3.7
|1.8
|0.1
|43
|24
|Chance McMillian*
|Texas Tech
|3
|30
|33.0
|14.2
|4.1
|1.9
|0.7
|0.1
|44
|54
|Labaron Philon
|Alabama
|2
|33
|24.4
|10.9
|3.3
|3.6
|1.3
|0.3
|45
|37
|Kam Jones
|Marquette
|7
|33
|33.5
|19.3
|4.5
|5.9
|1.4
|0.2
|46
|13
|L.J. Cryer
|Houston
|1
|34
|32.2
|15.2
|2.2
|1.8
|0.9
|0.1
|47
|106
|Jaxon Kohler
|Michigan St.
|2
|33
|20.7
|8.0
|7.6
|1.3
|0.4
|0.8
|48
|97
|Danny Wolf
|Michigan
|5
|34
|30.2
|13.1
|9.8
|3.7
|0.7
|1.3
|49
|69
|Steven Crowl
|Wisconsin
|3
|35
|25.4
|9.6
|5.4
|2.5
|0.5
|0.5
|50
|61
|Tamin Lipsey*
|Iowa St.
|3
|33
|30.3
|10.5
|2.5
|3.1
|2.0
|0.2
|51
|92
|Khaman Maluach
|Duke
|1
|34
|20.9
|8.3
|6.8
|0.5
|0.2
|1.2
|52
|82
|Sion James
|Duke
|1
|34
|25.4
|8.7
|4.2
|3.1
|0.9
|0.3
|53
|60
|Andrew Carr
|Kentucky
|3
|32
|23.8
|10.5
|4.8
|1.7
|0.7
|0.7
|54
|34
|Jaden Akins
|Michigan St.
|2
|33
|26.8
|12.7
|3.6
|1.5
|0.8
|0.3
|55
|36
|Tyrese Proctor
|Duke
|1
|33
|29.5
|12.0
|3.2
|2.2
|0.8
|0.1
|56
|67
|Chaney Johnson
|Auburn
|1
|33
|23.1
|9.3
|4.8
|1.4
|0.8
|0.9
|57
|39
|Miles Kelly
|Auburn
|1
|33
|28.1
|11.5
|3.7
|1.1
|1.1
|0.4
|58
|45
|Jordan Gainey
|Tennessee
|2
|34
|27.6
|11.4
|3.4
|1.9
|1.1
|0.4
|59
|164
|Joseph Tugler
|Houston
|1
|34
|22.0
|5.6
|5.7
|0.9
|0.9
|2.1
|60
|30
|Emanuel Sharp
|Houston
|1
|31
|26.9
|12.6
|3.1
|0.9
|1.4
|0.0
|61
|38
|Jase Richardson
|Michigan St.
|2
|32
|24.6
|12.0
|3.2
|1.9
|0.8
|0.3
|62
|111
|Tobe Awaka
|Arizona
|4
|34
|19.7
|8.2
|7.8
|0.7
|0.4
|0.5
|63
|99
|Ian Schieffelin
|Clemson
|5
|33
|33.4
|12.8
|9.4
|2.7
|0.8
|0.8
|64
|83
|Nate Bittle
|Oregon
|5
|33
|27.7
|14.1
|7.4
|1.9
|0.8
|2.2
|65
|80
|Henri Veesaar
|Arizona
|4
|34
|20.7
|9.5
|5.0
|1.3
|0.7
|1.1
|66
|114
|Clifford Omoruyi
|Alabama
|2
|33
|19.0
|7.6
|6.6
|0.8
|0.2
|1.0
|67
|46
|Tahaad Pettiford
|Auburn
|1
|33
|22.2
|11.0
|2.1
|2.9
|0.9
|0.2
|68
|118
|Jeremy Fears Jr.
|Michigan St.
|2
|32
|23.2
|7.4
|2.0
|5.5
|1.1
|0.2
|69
|122
|Felix Okpara
|Tennessee
|2
|34
|25.6
|7.3
|6.2
|0.3
|0.3
|1.7
|70
|72
|Nolan Winter
|Wisconsin
|3
|35
|21.3
|9.5
|5.9
|1.1
|0.4
|0.4
|71
|128
|Mouhamed Dioubate
|Alabama
|2
|33
|15.9
|7.1
|5.9
|1.2
|1.0
|0.7
|72
|56
|Christian Anderson
|Texas Tech
|3
|31
|29.6
|10.8
|3.0
|2.2
|1.3
|0.1
|73
|28
|Rodney Rice
|Maryland
|4
|33
|30.7
|13.9
|2.2
|2.1
|0.7
|0.1
|74
|79
|Nique Clifford
|Colorado St.
|12
|34
|35.3
|19.0
|9.7
|4.4
|1.2
|0.6
|75
|68
|Kasparas Jakucionis
|Illinois
|6
|31
|31.3
|15.0
|5.6
|4.6
|0.9
|0.3
|76
|57
|Vladislav Goldin
|Michigan
|5
|34
|27.2
|16.7
|6.8
|1.1
|0.5
|1.4
|77
|148
|Rueben Chinyelu
|Florida
|1
|34
|19.3
|6.1
|6.5
|0.7
|0.5
|0.9
|78
|76
|Dain Dainja
|Memphis
|5
|34
|26.7
|14.4
|7.2
|1.7
|0.9
|1.3
|79
|93
|Aaron Scott
|St. John's
|2
|34
|27.3
|8.5
|4.1
|0.9
|1.5
|0.5
|80
|94
|Dishon Jackson
|Iowa St.
|3
|33
|18.8
|8.6
|5.1
|0.7
|0.5
|1.1
|81
|166
|Andersson Garcia
|Texas A&M
|4
|32
|24.2
|5.9
|6.2
|1.6
|1.0
|0.7
|82
|179
|Dylan Cardwell
|Auburn
|1
|33
|20.0
|5.1
|4.8
|1.6
|0.8
|1.5
|83
|81
|Tre Holloman
|Michigan St.
|2
|33
|22.9
|9.0
|2.0
|3.8
|0.8
|0.2
|84
|53
|Denver Jones
|Auburn
|1
|32
|27.3
|10.7
|2.0
|2.5
|0.6
|0.2
|85
|29
|Fletcher Loyer
|Purdue
|4
|33
|30.7
|13.8
|2.2
|1.7
|0.5
|0.0
|86
|78
|Augustas Marciulionis
|Saint Mary's
|7
|33
|35.0
|14.3
|3.0
|6.1
|1.4
|0.1
|87
|108
|Tomislav Ivisic
|Illinois
|6
|30
|26.6
|12.5
|7.7
|2.3
|0.6
|1.1
|88
|48
|Koby Brea
|Kentucky
|3
|33
|27.5
|11.5
|3.2
|1.3
|0.5
|0.3
|89
|133
|Mitchell Saxen
|Saint Mary's
|7
|33
|29.6
|10.6
|7.9
|1.8
|1.3
|1.3
|90
|84
|Pharrel Payne
|Texas A&M
|4
|32
|19.8
|9.4
|4.9
|0.4
|0.3
|1.1
|91
|44
|Selton Miguel
|Maryland
|4
|33
|28.3
|12.0
|1.9
|1.9
|1.0
|0.2
|92
|156
|Jahmai Mashack
|Tennessee
|2
|34
|28.2
|6.0
|4.3
|1.5
|1.6
|0.6
|93
|70
|Sean Pedulla
|Ole Miss
|6
|33
|32.8
|14.9
|3.5
|3.6
|1.8
|0.2
|94
|77
|Bennett Stirtz
|Drake
|11
|33
|39.4
|19.1
|4.4
|5.7
|2.2
|0.3
|95
|43
|Aden Holloway
|Alabama
|2
|33
|21.0
|11.4
|2.0
|1.9
|0.6
|0.0
|96
|50
|Milan Momcilovic*
|Iowa St.
|3
|26
|27.2
|11.4
|3.2
|0.9
|0.4
|0.3
|97
|74
|Max Klesmit*
|Wisconsin
|3
|31
|27.8
|9.4
|2.4
|2.7
|0.8
|0.1
|98
|137
|Nelly Junior Joseph
|New Mexico
|10
|33
|31.2
|14.0
|11.2
|1.2
|1.3
|1.5
|99
|65
|Donovan Dent
|New Mexico
|10
|33
|35.2
|20.6
|2.3
|6.4
|1.5
|0.8
|100
|109
|Paulius Murauskas
|Saint Mary's
|7
|33
|27.4
|12.5
|8.0
|1.4
|0.7
|0.4
|101
|117
|Henry Coleman III
|Texas A&M
|4
|32
|21.8
|7.8
|5.6
|0.5
|1.0
|0.1
|102
|121
|Viktor Lakhin
|Clemson
|5
|33
|23.4
|11.6
|6.3
|1.5
|1.0
|1.5
|103
|59
|Chase Hunter
|Clemson
|5
|33
|33.4
|16.4
|3.0
|2.5
|1.4
|0.5
|104
|62
|Richie Saunders
|BYU
|6
|32
|29.3
|16.0
|4.4
|1.6
|1.2
|0.4
|105
|90
|Tyrese Hunter*
|Memphis
|5
|32
|34.1
|13.7
|3.8
|3.6
|1.5
|0.2
|106
|88
|David Joplin
|Marquette
|7
|33
|31.8
|13.8
|5.5
|1.3
|1.1
|0.9
|107
|75
|Zeke Mayo
|Kansas
|7
|33
|31.5
|14.5
|4.8
|3.0
|0.7
|0.1
|108
|73
|Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones
|UC San Diego
|12
|34
|29.8
|19.5
|5.5
|3.7
|1.3
|0.4
|109
|151
|Mylik Wilson
|Houston
|1
|34
|17.5
|6.0
|3.9
|1.4
|1.3
|0.2
|110
|142
|Egor Demin
|BYU
|6
|30
|27.5
|10.3
|3.8
|5.4
|1.2
|0.4
|111
|85
|Mark Mitchell
|Missouri
|6
|32
|27.4
|14.1
|4.6
|1.9
|1.0
|0.8
|112
|115
|Kylan Boswell
|Illinois
|6
|33
|30.5
|11.9
|4.9
|3.4
|1.2
|0.3
|113
|216
|Solomon Washington
|Texas A&M
|4
|30
|22.5
|4.7
|5.2
|0.9
|0.8
|1.2
|114
|155
|Carter Bryant
|Arizona
|4
|34
|18.9
|6.4
|4.1
|1.0
|0.9
|1.0
|115
|98
|Zach Freemantle
|Xavier
|11
|29
|31.2
|17.3
|7.1
|2.1
|1.0
|0.8
|116
|127
|Mason Falslev
|Utah St.
|10
|33
|32.2
|14.9
|6.2
|3.7
|2.3
|0.1
|117
|64
|Chris Youngblood
|Alabama
|2
|24
|25.0
|10.0
|2.2
|0.9
|0.7
|0.3
|118
|162
|Dajuan Harris Jr.
|Kansas
|7
|32
|32.4
|9.2
|3.0
|5.7
|1.4
|0.4
|119
|103
|Kevin Overton
|Texas Tech
|3
|32
|22.3
|8.2
|3.8
|1.0
|0.5
|0.2
|120
|120
|Tre Donaldson
|Michigan
|5
|34
|31.3
|11.6
|3.5
|4.2
|1.1
|0.1
|121
|113
|Coen Carr
|Michigan St.
|2
|33
|20.3
|7.7
|3.4
|0.5
|0.6
|0.7
|122
|123
|Max Shulga
|VCU
|11
|34
|32.9
|15.1
|5.9
|4.0
|1.8
|0.1
|123
|102
|Simeon Wilcher
|St. John's
|2
|34
|25.8
|8.1
|1.9
|1.4
|1.1
|0.4
|124
|125
|Jaeden Zackery
|Clemson
|5
|33
|35.3
|11.3
|3.3
|3.2
|2.1
|0.1
|125
|182
|Kobe Johnson
|UCLA
|7
|32
|29.1
|8.1
|5.9
|3.0
|1.7
|0.2
|126
|91
|Tyler Bilodeau
|UCLA
|7
|31
|26.1
|13.6
|4.5
|1.5
|0.9
|0.4
|127
|110
|Trey Townsend
|Arizona
|4
|32
|21.3
|8.3
|3.9
|1.0
|0.3
|0.2
|128
|131
|Chase Ross
|Marquette
|7
|33
|30.2
|10.7
|3.9
|2.1
|1.8
|0.7
|129
|116
|Adou Thiero*
|Arkansas
|10
|26
|28.3
|15.7
|6.0
|1.9
|1.7
|0.8
|130
|129
|Stevie Mitchell
|Marquette
|7
|33
|27.3
|10.9
|4.1
|1.5
|2.3
|0.1
|131
|89
|Caleb Grill
|Missouri
|6
|28
|26.0
|13.7
|3.6
|1.2
|1.6
|0.1
|132
|149
|Luke Barrett
|Saint Mary's
|7
|33
|36.5
|9.8
|6.7
|1.4
|0.7
|0.4
|133
|124
|Boogie Fland*
|Arkansas
|10
|18
|34.1
|15.1
|3.4
|5.7
|1.5
|0.1
|134
|161
|KJ Adams
|Kansas
|7
|30
|30.0
|9.2
|5.0
|2.5
|0.9
|0.8
|135
|139
|TJ Bamba
|Oregon
|5
|33
|28.0
|10.4
|3.5
|2.9
|1.7
|0.2
|136
|96
|Jackson Shelstad
|Oregon
|5
|33
|33.1
|13.2
|2.9
|2.7
|1.0
|0.0
|137
|180
|Zach Cleveland
|Liberty
|12
|31
|32.0
|10.9
|6.3
|5.1
|0.7
|1.0
|138
|135
|Malik Dia
|Ole Miss
|6
|33
|20.7
|10.6
|5.7
|0.8
|0.7
|0.9
|139
|163
|Anthony Robinson II
|Missouri
|6
|32
|22.9
|9.2
|3.1
|3.5
|2.0
|0.2
|140
|214
|Keba Keita
|BYU
|6
|32
|20.5
|7.1
|7.9
|0.8
|0.6
|1.0
|141
|141
|Dre Davis
|Ole Miss
|6
|31
|25.9
|10.4
|4.7
|1.3
|1.0
|1.0
|142
|71
|Tre Johnson
|Texas
|11
|32
|34.7
|19.8
|3.0
|2.8
|1.0
|0.3
|143
|107
|Will Riley
|Illinois
|6
|33
|25.5
|12.5
|4.1
|2.3
|0.3
|0.2
|144
|159
|Arthur Kaluma
|Texas
|11
|32
|29.3
|12.4
|7.6
|1.8
|0.9
|0.9
|145
|119
|Eric Dailey Jr.
|UCLA
|7
|31
|23.9
|11.6
|4.1
|1.4
|1.3
|0.2
|146
|100
|RJ Davis
|North Carolina
|11
|35
|34.3
|17.0
|3.5
|3.7
|1.1
|0.1
|147
|134
|Matthew Murrell
|Ole Miss
|6
|29
|29.8
|10.6
|3.4
|1.9
|1.8
|0.2
|148
|136
|Jaylen Murray
|Ole Miss
|6
|33
|30.5
|10.6
|2.2
|3.5
|1.5
|0.2
|149
|157
|Miles Byrd
|San Diego St.
|11
|29
|30.4
|12.6
|4.5
|2.8
|2.1
|1.1
|150
|130
|Jaemyn Brakefield
|Ole Miss
|6
|33
|22.9
|10.8
|4.4
|1.8
|0.8
|0.3
|151
|126
|Joe Bamisile
|VCU
|11
|34
|26.6
|15.1
|5.1
|1.9
|1.1
|0.7
|152
|95
|Tamar Bates
|Missouri
|6
|33
|25.8
|13.3
|2.7
|1.0
|1.3
|0.2
|153
|199
|Nate Heise
|Iowa St.
|3
|33
|21.2
|4.8
|3.2
|1.0
|1.3
|0.1
|154
|132
|Tre White
|Illinois
|6
|30
|22.9
|10.7
|5.4
|0.8
|0.4
|0.4
|155
|104
|Ian Martinez
|Utah St.
|10
|33
|29.5
|16.8
|3.5
|2.7
|0.9
|0.3
|156
|237
|Nicholas Jourdain
|Memphis
|5
|34
|26.0
|6.4
|5.6
|1.9
|0.7
|1.1
|157
|174
|Hayden Gray
|UC San Diego
|12
|34
|31.9
|11.2
|3.2
|3.3
|3.2
|0.2
|158
|105
|Ryan Conwell
|Xavier
|11
|32
|32.9
|16.8
|2.8
|2.5
|1.3
|0.2
|159
|152
|Ryan Kalkbrenner
|Creighton
|9
|33
|34.2
|19.4
|8.8
|1.5
|0.6
|2.7
|160
|217
|Morez Johnson Jr.
|Illinois
|6
|28
|17.9
|7.1
|6.7
|0.3
|0.4
|1.2
|161
|191
|Devin McGlockton
|Vanderbilt
|10
|32
|25.0
|10.4
|7.9
|1.0
|0.8
|1.1
|162
|249
|Moussa Cisse
|Memphis
|5
|34
|18.2
|5.8
|6.4
|0.5
|0.7
|1.6
|163
|112
|Tyler McGhie
|UC San Diego
|12
|34
|30.4
|16.4
|3.9
|1.7
|0.9
|0.2
|164
|144
|Nick Boyd
|San Diego St.
|11
|30
|29.8
|13.4
|3.8
|4.0
|1.0
|0.0
|165
|189
|Dailyn Swain
|Xavier
|11
|32
|28.3
|10.5
|5.4
|2.6
|1.5
|0.6
|166
|158
|Roddy Gayle Jr.
|Michigan
|5
|33
|26.2
|9.4
|3.5
|2.3
|0.8
|0.2
|167
|145
|Keeshawn Barthelemy
|Oregon
|5
|33
|27.7
|10.1
|2.4
|2.6
|1.1
|0.2
|168
|169
|Fousseyni Traore
|BYU
|6
|33
|17.6
|8.6
|5.3
|1.4
|0.3
|0.4
|169
|186
|Norchad Omier
|Baylor
|9
|33
|31.5
|15.9
|10.9
|1.6
|1.2
|1.0
|170
|150
|Nimari Burnett
|Michigan
|5
|34
|26.7
|9.7
|3.5
|1.5
|0.9
|0.2
|171
|185
|Skyy Clark
|UCLA
|7
|32
|26.2
|8.0
|2.9
|2.8
|1.3
|0.1
|172
|210
|Jack Clark
|VCU
|11
|34
|28.5
|9.6
|6.9
|1.9
|1.0
|0.4
|173
|167
|Tony Perkins
|Missouri
|6
|31
|23.5
|8.7
|2.6
|2.6
|1.1
|0.2
|174
|215
|Elliot Cadeau
|North Carolina
|11
|35
|27.6
|9.5
|2.9
|6.0
|1.0
|0.3
|175
|153
|Javohn Garcia
|McNeese
|12
|33
|28.9
|12.9
|3.5
|1.9
|1.6
|0.5
|176
|188
|Christian Shumate
|McNeese
|12
|33
|27.2
|10.5
|6.3
|0.8
|0.7
|1.3
|177
|245
|Flory Bidunga
|Kansas
|7
|33
|16.2
|5.9
|5.4
|0.3
|0.6
|1.6
|178
|173
|Tru Washington
|New Mexico
|10
|32
|27.9
|11.2
|3.9
|2.0
|2.1
|0.3
|179
|183
|Jordan Ross
|Saint Mary's
|7
|33
|26.2
|8.1
|3.0
|2.6
|0.8
|0.3
|180
|168
|Seth Trimble
|North Carolina
|11
|32
|28.7
|11.6
|5.1
|1.4
|1.4
|0.3
|181
|233
|Joe Charles
|McNeese
|12
|31
|29.1
|8.7
|7.1
|0.9
|1.3
|0.7
|182
|212
|Dallin Hall
|BYU
|6
|29
|25.0
|7.1
|2.2
|4.2
|0.8
|0.1
|183
|172
|Mustapha Amzil
|New Mexico
|10
|30
|28.3
|11.3
|5.4
|1.4
|0.8
|0.7
|184
|231
|Owen Aquino
|Liberty
|12
|34
|24.7
|8.8
|5.6
|2.1
|0.7
|1.1
|185
|138
|Colby Rogers
|Memphis
|5
|34
|30.2
|10.4
|2.0
|1.4
|0.9
|0.3
|186
|146
|Jacob Ognacevic
|Lipscomb
|14
|34
|33.7
|20.1
|8.1
|1.4
|0.3
|0.4
|187
|147
|Sebastian Mack
|UCLA
|7
|32
|21.2
|10.0
|2.2
|1.8
|0.9
|0.0
|188
|223
|Quadir Copeland
|McNeese
|12
|33
|21.7
|9.0
|3.3
|4.5
|1.3
|0.2
|189
|204
|AJ Hoggard
|Vanderbilt
|10
|31
|26.1
|9.8
|2.7
|4.6
|1.2
|0.3
|190
|140
|Taelon Peter
|Liberty
|12
|34
|22.7
|13.9
|4.1
|1.1
|0.9
|0.1
|191
|101
|Jason Edwards
|Vanderbilt
|10
|32
|25.0
|17.0
|1.9
|1.3
|0.9
|0.0
|192
|184
|Chucky Hepburn
|Louisville
|8
|33
|34.8
|16.2
|3.5
|5.8
|2.5
|0.1
|193
|238
|Magoon Gwath*
|San Diego St.
|11
|25
|25.0
|8.5
|5.2
|0.7
|0.4
|2.6
|194
|234
|Kadin Shedrick
|Texas
|11
|34
|26.4
|8.7
|6.1
|0.6
|0.7
|1.7
|195
|213
|Tayton Conerway
|Troy
|14
|33
|30.4
|14.3
|4.6
|4.8
|2.9
|0.4
|196
|209
|Dayvion McKnight
|Xavier
|11
|32
|32.5
|9.6
|2.6
|4.3
|1.4
|0.2
|197
|225
|Bez Mbeng
|Yale
|13
|28
|32.8
|13.4
|5.5
|5.6
|1.9
|0.4
|198
|181
|Steven Ashworth
|Creighton
|9
|33
|35.9
|16.3
|4.1
|6.8
|0.7
|0.1
|199
|220
|Zvonimir Ivisic
|Arkansas
|10
|32
|20.1
|9.3
|4.6
|0.8
|0.7
|2.0
|200
|198
|VJ Edgecombe
|Baylor
|9
|31
|32.6
|15.0
|5.6
|3.3
|2.1
|0.6
|201
|187
|Nordin Kapic
|UC San Diego
|12
|33
|24.8
|10.6
|5.2
|1.2
|0.8
|0.4
|202
|176
|D.J. Wagner
|Arkansas
|10
|33
|34.5
|11.1
|2.7
|3.5
|0.9
|0.1
|203
|143
|Kaden Metheny
|Liberty
|12
|33
|32.0
|13.5
|2.9
|2.0
|0.8
|0.0
|204
|257
|Ryan Nembhard
|Gonzaga
|8
|33
|35.0
|10.8
|3.1
|9.8
|1.7
|0.1
|205
|194
|Nick Townsend
|Yale
|13
|29
|30.2
|15.4
|7.2
|3.6
|0.7
|0.2
|206
|207
|Tyon Grant-Foster
|Grand Canyon
|13
|25
|27.4
|14.5
|6.0
|2.0
|1.8
|1.6
|207
|218
|Colin Porter
|Liberty
|12
|34
|31.8
|9.3
|2.1
|4.3
|1.6
|0.0
|208
|170
|Graham Ike
|Gonzaga
|8
|33
|22.6
|17.1
|7.5
|1.4
|0.7
|0.6
|209
|175
|Johnell Davis
|Arkansas
|10
|31
|31.6
|11.2
|3.3
|1.7
|1.5
|0.1
|210
|171
|Jeremiah Fears
|Oklahoma
|9
|33
|29.8
|17.0
|4.1
|4.1
|1.6
|0.1
|211
|192
|Zeb Jackson
|VCU
|11
|29
|22.4
|10.4
|3.7
|2.0
|1.1
|0.1
|212
|195
|Kyan Evans
|Colorado St.
|12
|34
|27.9
|10.2
|2.9
|3.1
|0.8
|0.1
|213
|219
|Nate Johnson
|Akron
|13
|34
|29.9
|14.0
|5.0
|3.5
|1.8
|0.5
|214
|193
|Tramon Mark
|Texas
|11
|28
|26.5
|10.4
|3.6
|1.6
|0.9
|0.5
|215
|201
|Tavion Banks
|Drake
|11
|32
|19.8
|9.9
|4.9
|1.0
|0.7
|0.3
|216
|276
|Chris Howell
|UC San Diego
|12
|34
|28.9
|5.7
|3.7
|3.1
|2.1
|0.3
|217
|241
|Jaylen Carey
|Vanderbilt
|10
|32
|20.4
|8.2
|5.8
|0.8
|0.6
|0.7
|218
|196
|Asa Newell
|Georgia
|9
|32
|29.0
|15.3
|6.8
|0.9
|1.0
|1.0
|219
|258
|Cam Manyawu
|Drake
|11
|33
|18.9
|7.2
|5.4
|0.9
|1.3
|0.7
|220
|229
|Jayvon Maughmer
|Liberty
|12
|34
|28.9
|8.8
|4.4
|1.5
|1.0
|0.4
|221
|211
|Alex Karaban
|UConn
|8
|31
|35.7
|14.4
|5.2
|2.9
|0.5
|1.6
|222
|202
|JaKobe Coles
|Grand Canyon
|13
|33
|28.4
|14.8
|5.7
|2.2
|1.2
|0.9
|223
|190
|Daniel Abreu
|Drake
|11
|33
|33.5
|10.4
|3.3
|1.0
|1.0
|0.7
|224
|250
|Jamiya Neal
|Creighton
|9
|34
|34.0
|11.5
|6.1
|4.4
|0.9
|0.6
|225
|253
|Marcus Foster
|Xavier
|11
|32
|27.1
|7.6
|4.8
|2.0
|1.0
|0.2
|226
|177
|Jalen Lake
|Colorado St.
|12
|34
|30.9
|11.1
|2.8
|2.0
|0.5
|0.3
|227
|239
|Ven-Allen Lubin
|North Carolina
|11
|35
|19.6
|8.5
|5.6
|0.3
|0.4
|0.9
|228
|246
|KeShawn Murphy
|Mississippi St.
|8
|33
|24.1
|11.8
|7.5
|1.6
|0.9
|1.2
|229
|285
|Cameron Matthews
|Mississippi St.
|8
|33
|29.2
|7.2
|6.6
|3.6
|2.5
|0.7
|230
|160
|Josh Hubbard
|Mississippi St.
|8
|33
|33.0
|18.7
|2.2
|3.2
|0.9
|0.1
|231
|240
|Joe Anderson
|Lipscomb
|14
|34
|32.0
|12.5
|3.5
|3.9
|2.3
|0.2
|232
|208
|Liam McNeeley
|UConn
|8
|25
|31.8
|14.5
|6.1
|2.3
|0.5
|0.2
|233
|178
|Terrence Edwards Jr.
|Louisville
|8
|34
|32.7
|16.6
|4.1
|2.6
|0.7
|0.2
|234
|230
|Will Pruitt
|Lipscomb
|14
|34
|32.2
|13.2
|5.9
|2.6
|0.9
|0.3
|235
|165
|Sincere Parker
|McNeese
|12
|32
|19.7
|12.1
|2.5
|0.6
|0.8
|0.3
|236
|221
|Jaylen Crocker-Johnson
|Colorado St.
|12
|34
|21.0
|9.0
|4.3
|0.8
|0.2
|0.7
|237
|260
|Duke Brennan
|Grand Canyon
|13
|29
|26.7
|10.7
|9.2
|0.6
|0.8
|0.4
|238
|242
|J'Vonne Hadley
|Louisville
|8
|34
|33.0
|12.1
|7.3
|1.9
|0.7
|0.2
|239
|224
|Silas Demary Jr.
|Georgia
|9
|32
|31.4
|13.4
|4.0
|3.1
|1.7
|0.2
|240
|154
|John Poulakidas
|Yale
|13
|26
|31.4
|19.2
|3.3
|1.3
|0.6
|0.1
|241
|251
|Joe Pridgen
|Montana
|14
|34
|27.7
|11.5
|6.9
|1.3
|0.9
|0.7
|242
|264
|Tarris Reed Jr.
|UConn
|8
|33
|20.0
|9.7
|7.3
|1.0
|0.7
|1.7
|243
|226
|Kimani Hamilton
|High Point
|13
|34
|24.3
|13.4
|4.7
|2.3
|1.0
|0.4
|244
|203
|Mitch Mascari
|Drake
|11
|33
|38.4
|9.8
|2.2
|1.3
|1.4
|0.0
|245
|206
|Donovan Newby
|UNCW
|14
|34
|32.0
|14.6
|2.7
|3.5
|1.2
|0.1
|246
|228
|Money Williams
|Montana
|14
|34
|27.2
|13.3
|3.6
|3.1
|1.1
|0.3
|247
|261
|Brandon Murray
|McNeese
|12
|28
|24.7
|7.1
|3.1
|2.1
|0.9
|0.3
|248
|197
|DJ Richards Jr.
|McNeese
|12
|33
|22.9
|10.1
|2.2
|0.8
|1.1
|0.0
|249
|263
|Thomas Dowd
|Troy
|14
|33
|25.3
|9.9
|6.8
|1.0
|1.0
|0.5
|250
|205
|Solo Ball
|UConn
|8
|33
|31.8
|14.6
|3.5
|1.6
|0.7
|0.4
|251
|273
|Filip Borovicanin
|New Mexico
|10
|33
|22.4
|5.8
|4.5
|1.2
|0.7
|0.2
|252
|244
|CJ Noland
|New Mexico
|10
|32
|20.8
|8.0
|2.5
|1.2
|1.1
|0.3
|253
|243
|Myles Rigsby
|Troy
|14
|32
|28.0
|12.0
|4.0
|1.4
|1.5
|0.6
|254
|268
|Earl Timberlake
|Bryant
|15
|32
|35.9
|15.5
|8.2
|4.7
|1.0
|1.8
|255
|274
|Sean Moore
|UNCW
|14
|34
|24.0
|8.8
|6.5
|1.3
|1.5
|0.4
|256
|235
|Tavari Johnson
|Akron
|13
|34
|24.9
|13.0
|1.9
|3.9
|0.8
|0.3
|257
|222
|D'Maurian Williams
|High Point
|13
|31
|26.6
|13.5
|3.4
|2.3
|0.8
|0.1
|258
|259
|Rashaan Mbemba
|Colorado St.
|12
|30
|19.2
|7.2
|3.6
|0.9
|0.5
|0.4
|259
|269
|Harlan Obioha
|UNCW
|14
|34
|19.9
|9.3
|5.9
|0.9
|0.6
|1.2
|260
|200
|Kezza Giffa
|High Point
|13
|33
|28.3
|14.8
|2.5
|2.5
|0.4
|0.0
|261
|254
|Rob Wright
|Baylor
|9
|33
|29.4
|11.3
|2.1
|4.3
|1.0
|0.1
|262
|232
|Khalif Battle
|Gonzaga
|8
|33
|26.4
|13.2
|3.5
|1.5
|1.2
|0.1
|263
|236
|Malik Moore
|Montana
|14
|29
|30.7
|12.8
|3.2
|2.4
|0.8
|0.1
|264
|247
|Ray Harrison
|Grand Canyon
|13
|33
|31.6
|11.6
|2.7
|2.9
|1.1
|0.2
|265
|278
|Alvaro Folgueiras
|Robert Morris
|15
|34
|29.1
|14.1
|9.1
|3.1
|1.4
|1.2
|266
|266
|Isaiah Gray
|Akron
|13
|34
|24.4
|9.6
|4.6
|2.5
|1.1
|0.1
|267
|262
|Justin Rochelin
|UC San Diego
|12
|34
|19.1
|6.7
|3.5
|0.8
|0.6
|0.3
|268
|300
|Juslin Bodo Bodo
|High Point
|13
|34
|21.5
|5.3
|8.4
|0.1
|0.6
|1.4
|269
|256
|Kai Johnson
|Montana
|14
|34
|24.3
|11.1
|3.1
|1.8
|1.3
|0.6
|270
|248
|Khamari McGriff
|UNCW
|14
|33
|19.3
|11.6
|4.0
|0.7
|0.4
|1.2
|271
|288
|James Okonkwo
|Akron
|13
|34
|18.1
|7.0
|7.3
|0.5
|0.6
|0.9
|272
|283
|Amani Lyles
|Akron
|13
|33
|18.1
|7.7
|5.3
|1.5
|0.6
|1.2
|273
|281
|Collin Moore
|Grand Canyon
|13
|32
|25.7
|7.8
|3.4
|2.1
|1.8
|0.8
|274
|267
|Shammah Scott
|Akron
|13
|33
|24.4
|9.4
|3.5
|2.8
|0.8
|0.4
|275
|252
|Marquel Sutton
|Omaha
|15
|34
|32.3
|19.1
|8.0
|1.2
|0.9
|0.3
|276
|227
|Reyne Smith
|Louisville
|8
|30
|30.8
|13.4
|2.8
|0.8
|0.7
|0.1
|277
|271
|Kam Woods
|Robert Morris
|15
|29
|36.1
|15.1
|4.6
|5.1
|1.7
|0.1
|278
|272
|RJ Melendez
|Mississippi St.
|8
|33
|22.6
|8.9
|4.4
|0.8
|1.0
|0.7
|279
|286
|Kyler Filewich
|Wofford
|15
|34
|27.2
|11.9
|9.4
|3.1
|0.7
|0.6
|280
|280
|Barry Evans
|Bryant
|15
|32
|32.8
|13.5
|6.9
|2.7
|1.4
|0.6
|281
|290
|Connor Withers
|Bryant
|15
|34
|34.4
|11.3
|5.6
|3.4
|1.6
|1.4
|282
|282
|Amarion Dickerson
|Robert Morris
|15
|34
|28.9
|12.9
|5.9
|1.4
|1.0
|2.4
|283
|265
|Ray'Sean Taylor
|SIUE
|16
|33
|32.4
|19.3
|4.5
|3.8
|2.0
|0.1
|284
|255
|Rafael Pinzon
|Bryant
|15
|30
|33.6
|18.5
|3.0
|2.2
|1.0
|0.1
|285
|275
|Corey Tripp
|Wofford
|15
|33
|28.3
|14.3
|4.0
|3.2
|0.9
|0.3
|286
|270
|Brian Moore Jr.
|Norfolk St.
|16
|34
|31.7
|18.4
|3.8
|3.1
|1.3
|0.3
|287
|279
|JJ White
|Omaha
|15
|34
|27.1
|13.7
|2.6
|4.0
|0.8
|0.0
|288
|294
|TJ Madlock
|Alabama St.
|16
|32
|30.0
|12.6
|7.2
|2.6
|1.1
|0.3
|289
|277
|Matt Rogers
|American
|16
|34
|27.1
|17.0
|5.6
|1.3
|0.7
|0.4
|290
|293
|Dola Adebayo
|Mt. St. Mary's
|16
|34
|28.7
|13.2
|6.9
|1.0
|0.9
|1.1
|291
|296
|Ring Malith
|SIUE
|16
|33
|31.0
|11.5
|7.2
|1.4
|0.8
|0.7
|292
|284
|Tony Osburn
|Omaha
|15
|33
|27.0
|12.2
|3.4
|1.4
|1.0
|0.0
|293
|292
|Riley Parker
|St. Francis
|16
|33
|31.6
|13.4
|3.5
|3.4
|0.8
|0.1
|294
|301
|Jedy Cordilia
|Mt. St. Mary's
|16
|33
|29.3
|10.0
|7.3
|1.0
|0.4
|0.8
|295
|291
|Josh Omojafo
|Robert Morris
|15
|33
|30.0
|11.4
|3.8
|1.4
|0.5
|0.3
|296
|295
|Dallas Hobbs
|Mt. St. Mary's
|16
|28
|27.7
|12.6
|3.6
|3.4
|0.8
|0.0
|297
|302
|Valentino Pinedo
|St. Francis
|16
|28
|27.8
|10.0
|6.5
|1.3
|0.8
|0.7
|298
|287
|Amarr Knox
|Alabama St.
|16
|34
|28.7
|14.3
|2.0
|2.5
|1.7
|0.0
|299
|289
|CJ Hines
|Alabama St.
|16
|34
|28.4
|14.0
|2.9
|2.4
|1.1
|0.1
|300
|297
|Justin Bailey
|Wofford
|15
|33
|27.2
|9.6
|3.5
|1.7
|1.2
|0.0
|301
|298
|Elijah Stephens
|American
|16
|30
|30.5
|10.6
|2.7
|3.7
|1.6
|0.1
|302
|299
|Jalen Myers
|Norfolk St.
|16
|30
|25.2
|10.6
|5.4
|1.0
|0.8
|0.4