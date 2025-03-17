College Basketball
NCAA Tournament Cheat Sheet: 2025 Player Rankings

NCAA Tournament Cheat Sheet: 2025 Player Rankings

Written by 
Jason Thornbury 
Published on March 17, 2025
This article is part of our NCAA Tournament Preview series.

Welcome to March Madness. Below are our fantasy player rankings for this year's NCAA Tournament. Rankings are based on points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks, according to the scoring of Tuesday's annual March Madness Draft on RotoWire Fantasy Sports Today on Sirius/XM radio:

PPG = 1 point
RPG = 1.5 points
APG = 1.5 points
SPG = 2 points
BPG = 2 points

Rankings are also based on possible games played — a lower-scoring player certain to play multiple games is a better pick than a higher-scoring player likely to play one game — according to this criteria:

Seeds 1-4 have the potential to play six games; seeds 5-7 likely won't advance to the Final Four, but could play four games; seeds 8-9 likely will play only two games because the top seeds await in the second round; seeds 10-12 could advance to the Sweet 16, but probably no farther (three games); seeds 13-14 could pull a first-round upset, but likely won't advance to the Sweet 16 (two games); seeds 15-16 aren't likely to get out of the first round. No. 1 seeds were given slightly greater weight atop the list, with No. 16 seeds given slightly lesser weight at the bottom. Players on First Four teams were not given an extra game.

Now, if you think, for example, Creighton is going to win the championship (and thus play six games), you'll want to give greater weight to Creighton players in your personal rankings. This

A few tips for using these rankings:

1. For leagues that only use points scored, click the "PPG Rank" column to sort by points-only rankings.

2. One strategy for March Madness leagues is to back a specific team(s), much like in an NFL playoffs draft. With this strategy, the actual rankings become less important than just having a list of players and teams/seeds. Click the "team" column to sort by teams.

3. To target players from certain seeds, click the "seed" column to sort by seed. However, you should still consult the ranks column to account for player values. For example, if you're targeting players in seeds 1-3, you wouldn't want to ignore Purdue's Braden Smith (No 3. overall) just because he's listed 70-something spots down the order behind every 1-3 seed.

4. Important Note: This list is based off season stats and does not account for hot/cold play entering the Tournament. For example, NBA prospect Terrence Shannon Jr. averaged 31.8 points for Illinois in the Big Ten tournament.  Adjust players whose season stats you find misleading.

5. * = Check injury/suspension status. Players out with injury/suspension were eliminated, but the injury status for a number of players, including Duke's Cooper Flagg, is uncertain (even if, like Flagg, they're expected to play). For a good roundup of injured players to monitor, check out our college basketball injury page. Point it out in the comments if one slipped through or if the list below is missing someone. 

Here's to March Madness.

(Click column headings to sort.)

OVERALL RANKPPG RANKPLAYERTEAMSEEDGPMPGPPGRPGAPGSPGBPG
11Johni BroomeAuburn13130.218.910.63.10.92.3
22Cooper Flagg*Duke13230.318.97.54.11.51.3
315Braden SmithPurdue43336.816.14.68.72.20.2
48JT ToppinTexas Tech32926.518.19.21.20.91.3
533Kadary RichmondSt. John's23433.012.76.45.42.10.9
66RJ Luis Jr.St. John's23331.818.47.22.11.40.6
714Derik QueenMaryland43330.016.39.01.91.11.1
87Walter Clayton Jr.Florida13332.317.53.84.31.30.5
926Zakai ZeiglerTennessee23333.913.83.17.31.90.3
1032Joshua JeffersonIowa St.33329.313.07.43.02.10.7
1120Zuby EjioforSt. John's23431.814.68.01.60.91.4
123Trey Kaufman-RennPurdue43330.420.26.22.20.70.3
135Mark SearsAlabama23332.618.73.04.90.90.1
1435Julian ReeseMaryland43328.213.19.01.21.11.6
1542Alex CondonFlorida13125.311.27.92.20.81.4
1655Amari WilliamsKentucky33322.511.08.53.10.51.2
174John TonjeWisconsin33531.119.25.31.80.70.2
1821Darrion Williams*Texas Tech33029.714.35.23.71.20.4
1912Caleb LoveArizona43434.016.64.23.51.20.3
2018Alijah MartinFlorida13229.914.54.62.31.60.2
2111Otega OwehKentucky33328.116.24.61.61.60.5
2210Curtis JonesIowa St.33230.617.14.32.31.20.2
2341Grant Nelson*Alabama23325.911.87.61.60.51.2
2423Ja'Kobi GillespieMaryland43331.414.72.85.01.80.1
2517Wade Taylor IVTexas A&M42830.815.73.24.31.30.1
2622Will RichardFlorida13431.413.64.51.81.70.3
2716John BlackwellWisconsin33530.915.55.12.10.90.1
2819Kon KnueppelDuke13430.614.44.02.71.00.2
2927Zhuric PhelpsTexas A&M43128.214.15.02.21.70.1
3051J'Wan Roberts*Houston13130.510.86.31.71.00.7
319Chaz LanierTennessee23431.117.73.81.00.90.1
3286Elijah HawkinsTexas Tech33131.09.13.36.31.60.2
3363Igor Milicic Jr.Tennessee23326.110.06.92.10.70.8
3431Chad Baker-MazaraAuburn13325.512.63.22.71.20.6
3552Hunter DickinsonKansas73330.217.610.02.01.01.3
3640Milos UzanHouston13431.311.53.04.31.00.1
3787Deivon SmithSt. John's22926.08.94.63.91.50.4
3825PJ HaggertyMemphis53436.621.85.83.81.80.1
3947Lamont Butler*Kentucky32425.411.52.84.31.60.2
4058KJ LewisArizona43425.910.94.52.91.40.8
4166Thomas HaughFlorida13423.99.46.02.10.80.7
4249Jaden BradleyArizona43434.111.83.43.71.80.1
4324Chance McMillian*Texas Tech33033.014.24.11.90.70.1
4454Labaron PhilonAlabama23324.410.93.33.61.30.3
4537Kam JonesMarquette73333.519.34.55.91.40.2
4613L.J. CryerHouston13432.215.22.21.80.90.1
47106Jaxon KohlerMichigan St.23320.78.07.61.30.40.8
4897Danny WolfMichigan53430.213.19.83.70.71.3
4969Steven CrowlWisconsin33525.49.65.42.50.50.5
5061Tamin Lipsey*Iowa St.33330.310.52.53.12.00.2
5192Khaman MaluachDuke13420.98.36.80.50.21.2
5282Sion JamesDuke13425.48.74.23.10.90.3
5360Andrew CarrKentucky33223.810.54.81.70.70.7
5434Jaden AkinsMichigan St.23326.812.73.61.50.80.3
5536Tyrese ProctorDuke13329.512.03.22.20.80.1
5667Chaney JohnsonAuburn13323.19.34.81.40.80.9
5739Miles KellyAuburn13328.111.53.71.11.10.4
5845Jordan GaineyTennessee23427.611.43.41.91.10.4
59164Joseph TuglerHouston13422.05.65.70.90.92.1
6030Emanuel SharpHouston13126.912.63.10.91.40.0
6138Jase RichardsonMichigan St.23224.612.03.21.90.80.3
62111Tobe AwakaArizona43419.78.27.80.70.40.5
6399Ian SchieffelinClemson53333.412.89.42.70.80.8
6483Nate BittleOregon53327.714.17.41.90.82.2
6580Henri VeesaarArizona43420.79.55.01.30.71.1
66114Clifford OmoruyiAlabama23319.07.66.60.80.21.0
6746Tahaad PettifordAuburn13322.211.02.12.90.90.2
68118Jeremy Fears Jr.Michigan St.23223.27.42.05.51.10.2
69122Felix OkparaTennessee23425.67.36.20.30.31.7
7072Nolan WinterWisconsin33521.39.55.91.10.40.4
71128Mouhamed DioubateAlabama23315.97.15.91.21.00.7
7256Christian AndersonTexas Tech33129.610.83.02.21.30.1
7328Rodney RiceMaryland43330.713.92.22.10.70.1
7479Nique CliffordColorado St.123435.319.09.74.41.20.6
7568Kasparas JakucionisIllinois63131.315.05.64.60.90.3
7657Vladislav GoldinMichigan53427.216.76.81.10.51.4
77148Rueben ChinyeluFlorida13419.36.16.50.70.50.9
7876Dain DainjaMemphis53426.714.47.21.70.91.3
7993Aaron ScottSt. John's23427.38.54.10.91.50.5
8094Dishon JacksonIowa St.33318.88.65.10.70.51.1
81166Andersson GarciaTexas A&M43224.25.96.21.61.00.7
82179Dylan CardwellAuburn13320.05.14.81.60.81.5
8381Tre HollomanMichigan St.23322.99.02.03.80.80.2
8453Denver JonesAuburn13227.310.72.02.50.60.2
8529Fletcher LoyerPurdue43330.713.82.21.70.50.0
8678Augustas MarciulionisSaint Mary's73335.014.33.06.11.40.1
87108Tomislav IvisicIllinois63026.612.57.72.30.61.1
8848Koby BreaKentucky33327.511.53.21.30.50.3
89133Mitchell SaxenSaint Mary's73329.610.67.91.81.31.3
9084Pharrel PayneTexas A&M43219.89.44.90.40.31.1
9144Selton MiguelMaryland43328.312.01.91.91.00.2
92156Jahmai MashackTennessee23428.26.04.31.51.60.6
9370Sean PedullaOle Miss63332.814.93.53.61.80.2
9477Bennett StirtzDrake113339.419.14.45.72.20.3
9543Aden HollowayAlabama23321.011.42.01.90.60.0
9650Milan Momcilovic*Iowa St.32627.211.43.20.90.40.3
9774Max Klesmit*Wisconsin33127.89.42.42.70.80.1
98137Nelly Junior JosephNew Mexico103331.214.011.21.21.31.5
9965Donovan DentNew Mexico103335.220.62.36.41.50.8
100109Paulius MurauskasSaint Mary's73327.412.58.01.40.70.4
101117Henry Coleman IIITexas A&M43221.87.85.60.51.00.1
102121Viktor LakhinClemson53323.411.66.31.51.01.5
10359Chase HunterClemson53333.416.43.02.51.40.5
10462Richie SaundersBYU63229.316.04.41.61.20.4
10590Tyrese Hunter*Memphis53234.113.73.83.61.50.2
10688David JoplinMarquette73331.813.85.51.31.10.9
10775Zeke MayoKansas73331.514.54.83.00.70.1
10873Aniwaniwa Tait-JonesUC San Diego123429.819.55.53.71.30.4
109151Mylik WilsonHouston13417.56.03.91.41.30.2
110142Egor DeminBYU63027.510.33.85.41.20.4
11185Mark MitchellMissouri63227.414.14.61.91.00.8
112115Kylan BoswellIllinois63330.511.94.93.41.20.3
113216Solomon WashingtonTexas A&M43022.54.75.20.90.81.2
114155Carter BryantArizona43418.96.44.11.00.91.0
11598Zach FreemantleXavier112931.217.37.12.11.00.8
116127Mason FalslevUtah St.103332.214.96.23.72.30.1
11764Chris YoungbloodAlabama22425.010.02.20.90.70.3
118162Dajuan Harris Jr.Kansas73232.49.23.05.71.40.4
119103Kevin OvertonTexas Tech33222.38.23.81.00.50.2
120120Tre DonaldsonMichigan53431.311.63.54.21.10.1
121113Coen CarrMichigan St.23320.37.73.40.50.60.7
122123Max ShulgaVCU113432.915.15.94.01.80.1
123102Simeon WilcherSt. John's23425.88.11.91.41.10.4
124125Jaeden ZackeryClemson53335.311.33.33.22.10.1
125182Kobe JohnsonUCLA73229.18.15.93.01.70.2
12691Tyler BilodeauUCLA73126.113.64.51.50.90.4
127110Trey TownsendArizona43221.38.33.91.00.30.2
128131Chase RossMarquette73330.210.73.92.11.80.7
129116Adou Thiero*Arkansas102628.315.76.01.91.70.8
130129Stevie MitchellMarquette73327.310.94.11.52.30.1
13189Caleb GrillMissouri62826.013.73.61.21.60.1
132149Luke BarrettSaint Mary's73336.59.86.71.40.70.4
133124Boogie Fland*Arkansas101834.115.13.45.71.50.1
134161KJ AdamsKansas73030.09.25.02.50.90.8
135139TJ BambaOregon53328.010.43.52.91.70.2
13696Jackson ShelstadOregon53333.113.22.92.71.00.0
137180Zach ClevelandLiberty123132.010.96.35.10.71.0
138135Malik DiaOle Miss63320.710.65.70.80.70.9
139163Anthony Robinson IIMissouri63222.99.23.13.52.00.2
140214Keba KeitaBYU63220.57.17.90.80.61.0
141141Dre DavisOle Miss63125.910.44.71.31.01.0
14271Tre JohnsonTexas113234.719.83.02.81.00.3
143107Will RileyIllinois63325.512.54.12.30.30.2
144159Arthur KalumaTexas113229.312.47.61.80.90.9
145119Eric Dailey Jr.UCLA73123.911.64.11.41.30.2
146100RJ DavisNorth Carolina113534.317.03.53.71.10.1
147134Matthew MurrellOle Miss62929.810.63.41.91.80.2
148136Jaylen MurrayOle Miss63330.510.62.23.51.50.2
149157Miles ByrdSan Diego St.112930.412.64.52.82.11.1
150130Jaemyn BrakefieldOle Miss63322.910.84.41.80.80.3
151126Joe BamisileVCU113426.615.15.11.91.10.7
15295Tamar BatesMissouri63325.813.32.71.01.30.2
153199Nate HeiseIowa St.33321.24.83.21.01.30.1
154132Tre WhiteIllinois63022.910.75.40.80.40.4
155104Ian MartinezUtah St.103329.516.83.52.70.90.3
156237Nicholas JourdainMemphis53426.06.45.61.90.71.1
157174Hayden GrayUC San Diego123431.911.23.23.33.20.2
158105Ryan ConwellXavier113232.916.82.82.51.30.2
159152Ryan KalkbrennerCreighton93334.219.48.81.50.62.7
160217Morez Johnson Jr.Illinois62817.97.16.70.30.41.2
161191Devin McGlocktonVanderbilt103225.010.47.91.00.81.1
162249Moussa CisseMemphis53418.25.86.40.50.71.6
163112Tyler McGhieUC San Diego123430.416.43.91.70.90.2
164144Nick BoydSan Diego St.113029.813.43.84.01.00.0
165189Dailyn SwainXavier113228.310.55.42.61.50.6
166158Roddy Gayle Jr.Michigan53326.29.43.52.30.80.2
167145Keeshawn BarthelemyOregon53327.710.12.42.61.10.2
168169Fousseyni TraoreBYU63317.68.65.31.40.30.4
169186Norchad OmierBaylor93331.515.910.91.61.21.0
170150Nimari BurnettMichigan53426.79.73.51.50.90.2
171185Skyy ClarkUCLA73226.28.02.92.81.30.1
172210Jack ClarkVCU113428.59.66.91.91.00.4
173167Tony PerkinsMissouri63123.58.72.62.61.10.2
174215Elliot CadeauNorth Carolina113527.69.52.96.01.00.3
175153Javohn GarciaMcNeese123328.912.93.51.91.60.5
176188Christian ShumateMcNeese123327.210.56.30.80.71.3
177245Flory BidungaKansas73316.25.95.40.30.61.6
178173Tru WashingtonNew Mexico103227.911.23.92.02.10.3
179183Jordan RossSaint Mary's73326.28.13.02.60.80.3
180168Seth TrimbleNorth Carolina113228.711.65.11.41.40.3
181233Joe CharlesMcNeese123129.18.77.10.91.30.7
182212Dallin HallBYU62925.07.12.24.20.80.1
183172Mustapha AmzilNew Mexico103028.311.35.41.40.80.7
184231Owen AquinoLiberty123424.78.85.62.10.71.1
185138Colby RogersMemphis53430.210.42.01.40.90.3
186146Jacob OgnacevicLipscomb143433.720.18.11.40.30.4
187147Sebastian MackUCLA73221.210.02.21.80.90.0
188223Quadir CopelandMcNeese123321.79.03.34.51.30.2
189204AJ HoggardVanderbilt103126.19.82.74.61.20.3
190140Taelon PeterLiberty123422.713.94.11.10.90.1
191101Jason EdwardsVanderbilt103225.017.01.91.30.90.0
192184Chucky HepburnLouisville83334.816.23.55.82.50.1
193238Magoon Gwath*San Diego St.112525.08.55.20.70.42.6
194234Kadin ShedrickTexas113426.48.76.10.60.71.7
195213Tayton ConerwayTroy143330.414.34.64.82.90.4
196209Dayvion McKnightXavier113232.59.62.64.31.40.2
197225Bez MbengYale132832.813.45.55.61.90.4
198181Steven AshworthCreighton93335.916.34.16.80.70.1
199220Zvonimir IvisicArkansas103220.19.34.60.80.72.0
200198VJ EdgecombeBaylor93132.615.05.63.32.10.6
201187Nordin KapicUC San Diego123324.810.65.21.20.80.4
202176D.J. WagnerArkansas103334.511.12.73.50.90.1
203143Kaden MethenyLiberty123332.013.52.92.00.80.0
204257Ryan NembhardGonzaga83335.010.83.19.81.70.1
205194Nick TownsendYale132930.215.47.23.60.70.2
206207Tyon Grant-FosterGrand Canyon132527.414.56.02.01.81.6
207218Colin PorterLiberty123431.89.32.14.31.60.0
208170Graham IkeGonzaga83322.617.17.51.40.70.6
209175Johnell DavisArkansas103131.611.23.31.71.50.1
210171Jeremiah FearsOklahoma93329.817.04.14.11.60.1
211192Zeb JacksonVCU112922.410.43.72.01.10.1
212195Kyan EvansColorado St.123427.910.22.93.10.80.1
213219Nate JohnsonAkron133429.914.05.03.51.80.5
214193Tramon MarkTexas112826.510.43.61.60.90.5
215201Tavion BanksDrake113219.89.94.91.00.70.3
216276Chris HowellUC San Diego123428.95.73.73.12.10.3
217241Jaylen CareyVanderbilt103220.48.25.80.80.60.7
218196Asa NewellGeorgia93229.015.36.80.91.01.0
219258Cam ManyawuDrake113318.97.25.40.91.30.7
220229Jayvon MaughmerLiberty123428.98.84.41.51.00.4
221211Alex KarabanUConn83135.714.45.22.90.51.6
222202JaKobe ColesGrand Canyon133328.414.85.72.21.20.9
223190Daniel AbreuDrake113333.510.43.31.01.00.7
224250Jamiya NealCreighton93434.011.56.14.40.90.6
225253Marcus FosterXavier113227.17.64.82.01.00.2
226177Jalen LakeColorado St.123430.911.12.82.00.50.3
227239Ven-Allen LubinNorth Carolina113519.68.55.60.30.40.9
228246KeShawn MurphyMississippi St.83324.111.87.51.60.91.2
229285Cameron MatthewsMississippi St.83329.27.26.63.62.50.7
230160Josh HubbardMississippi St.83333.018.72.23.20.90.1
231240Joe AndersonLipscomb143432.012.53.53.92.30.2
232208Liam McNeeleyUConn82531.814.56.12.30.50.2
233178Terrence Edwards Jr.Louisville83432.716.64.12.60.70.2
234230Will PruittLipscomb143432.213.25.92.60.90.3
235165Sincere ParkerMcNeese123219.712.12.50.60.80.3
236221Jaylen Crocker-JohnsonColorado St.123421.09.04.30.80.20.7
237260Duke BrennanGrand Canyon132926.710.79.20.60.80.4
238242J'Vonne HadleyLouisville83433.012.17.31.90.70.2
239224Silas Demary Jr.Georgia93231.413.44.03.11.70.2
240154John PoulakidasYale132631.419.23.31.30.60.1
241251Joe PridgenMontana143427.711.56.91.30.90.7
242264Tarris Reed Jr.UConn83320.09.77.31.00.71.7
243226Kimani HamiltonHigh Point133424.313.44.72.31.00.4
244203Mitch MascariDrake113338.49.82.21.31.40.0
245206Donovan NewbyUNCW143432.014.62.73.51.20.1
246228Money WilliamsMontana143427.213.33.63.11.10.3
247261Brandon MurrayMcNeese122824.77.13.12.10.90.3
248197DJ Richards Jr.McNeese123322.910.12.20.81.10.0
249263Thomas DowdTroy143325.39.96.81.01.00.5
250205Solo BallUConn83331.814.63.51.60.70.4
251273Filip BorovicaninNew Mexico103322.45.84.51.20.70.2
252244CJ NolandNew Mexico103220.88.02.51.21.10.3
253243Myles RigsbyTroy143228.012.04.01.41.50.6
254268Earl TimberlakeBryant153235.915.58.24.71.01.8
255274Sean MooreUNCW143424.08.86.51.31.50.4
256235Tavari JohnsonAkron133424.913.01.93.90.80.3
257222D'Maurian WilliamsHigh Point133126.613.53.42.30.80.1
258259Rashaan MbembaColorado St.123019.27.23.60.90.50.4
259269Harlan ObiohaUNCW143419.99.35.90.90.61.2
260200Kezza GiffaHigh Point133328.314.82.52.50.40.0
261254Rob WrightBaylor93329.411.32.14.31.00.1
262232Khalif BattleGonzaga83326.413.23.51.51.20.1
263236Malik MooreMontana142930.712.83.22.40.80.1
264247Ray HarrisonGrand Canyon133331.611.62.72.91.10.2
265278Alvaro FolgueirasRobert Morris153429.114.19.13.11.41.2
266266Isaiah GrayAkron133424.49.64.62.51.10.1
267262Justin RochelinUC San Diego123419.16.73.50.80.60.3
268300Juslin Bodo BodoHigh Point133421.55.38.40.10.61.4
269256Kai JohnsonMontana143424.311.13.11.81.30.6
270248Khamari McGriffUNCW143319.311.64.00.70.41.2
271288James OkonkwoAkron133418.17.07.30.50.60.9
272283Amani LylesAkron133318.17.75.31.50.61.2
273281Collin MooreGrand Canyon133225.77.83.42.11.80.8
274267Shammah ScottAkron133324.49.43.52.80.80.4
275252Marquel SuttonOmaha153432.319.18.01.20.90.3
276227Reyne SmithLouisville83030.813.42.80.80.70.1
277271Kam WoodsRobert Morris152936.115.14.65.11.70.1
278272RJ MelendezMississippi St.83322.68.94.40.81.00.7
279286Kyler FilewichWofford153427.211.99.43.10.70.6
280280Barry EvansBryant153232.813.56.92.71.40.6
281290Connor WithersBryant153434.411.35.63.41.61.4
282282Amarion DickersonRobert Morris153428.912.95.91.41.02.4
283265Ray'Sean TaylorSIUE163332.419.34.53.82.00.1
284255Rafael PinzonBryant153033.618.53.02.21.00.1
285275Corey TrippWofford153328.314.34.03.20.90.3
286270Brian Moore Jr.Norfolk St.163431.718.43.83.11.30.3
287279JJ WhiteOmaha153427.113.72.64.00.80.0
288294TJ MadlockAlabama St.163230.012.67.22.61.10.3
289277Matt RogersAmerican163427.117.05.61.30.70.4
290293Dola AdebayoMt. St. Mary's163428.713.26.91.00.91.1
291296Ring MalithSIUE163331.011.57.21.40.80.7
292284Tony OsburnOmaha153327.012.23.41.41.00.0
293292Riley ParkerSt. Francis163331.613.43.53.40.80.1
294301Jedy CordiliaMt. St. Mary's163329.310.07.31.00.40.8
295291Josh OmojafoRobert Morris153330.011.43.81.40.50.3
296295Dallas HobbsMt. St. Mary's162827.712.63.63.40.80.0
297302Valentino PinedoSt. Francis162827.810.06.51.30.80.7
298287Amarr KnoxAlabama St.163428.714.32.02.51.70.0
299289CJ HinesAlabama St.163428.414.02.92.41.10.1
300297Justin BaileyWofford153327.29.63.51.71.20.0
301298Elijah StephensAmerican163030.510.62.73.71.60.1
302299Jalen MyersNorfolk St.163025.210.65.41.00.80.4

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jason Thornbury
Jason Thornbury
Thornbury is a senior editor at RotoWire. A former newspaper reporter and editor, he has also worked in sports television and radio, including co-hosting RotoWire Fantasy Sports Today on Sirius XM.
