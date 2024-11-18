College Basketball Best Bets: Picks, Odds, and Predictions for Monday, November 18

This article is part of our College Basketball Picks series.

Yesterday was a kick in the teeth as I continue to try to navigate the choppy waters of the non-conference season. There's not much more to summarize than that, other than to proceed cautiously until we get things figured out. It's a new day and a new week -- on to Monday's games!

Wichita State Shockers vs Monmouth Hawks

The Paul Mills style and system is starting to take hold in Wichita. He has a veteran-laden squad this year and there is optimism in central Kansas. The Shocks have beat down the opponents on their schedule this year, and Monmouth is the lowest rated team they have faced so far. The Hawks are 0-5 SU and 1-4 ATS in their last five road games against a wide array of competition. WSU should have plenty to cover this number tonight.



College Basketball Best Bet: Wichita State -16.5 (universal)

Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks vs SE Louisiana Lions

These teams are mirror images of each other from a results perspective. Both have lost every road and both have won their home games against exhibition opponents. Monroe is 7-3 SU in their last 10 home games, and a win is all they need tonight as a small home dog.



College Basketball Best Bet: UL Monroe +1.5 (@ FanDuel)

Northern Colorado Bears at Washington State Cougars

The Greeley Bears are 3-1 SU and 2-0 ATS in this early season with results that include taking Colorado to double overtime on the road and beating South Dakota State in the Mount Rushmore State. Northern is also 5-0 ATS in their last five road games under head man Steve Smiley. Wazzu looks to have a solid squad as well, but I don't see a double-digit spread separating these teams.



College Basketball Best Bet: Northern Colorado +12.5 (@ FanDuel)

