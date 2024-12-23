College Basketball Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Monday, December 23

This article is part of our College Basketball Picks series.

We had a tough day yesterday but I felt good about the analysis and the picks. Christmas Week is always goofy and you never know the mindset of college kids heading into break. We will give it one more try today before the college hoops world takes some time off.

Charleston Cougars vs Loyola Ramblers

This is the second game of the Diamond Head Classic in Hawaii for each of these teams, both off of losses. Loyola was surprised by ever-dangerous Oakland, while Oregon State stayed hot with a win over Charleston. The Cougars have yet to lose to a team that isn't in the KenPom top-100, and Loyola has played a softer schedule to this point. I like the value on the battle-tested underdog today.



College Basketball Best Bet: Charleston +2.5 (universal)

Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders at Tennessee Volunteers

This is the first meeting between these in-state teams, and MTSU should be very excited to be on this stage. UT is one of the best teams in the country and is always a tough, physical test, but the Raiders won't be a pushover. Yes, the Vols have been dominant, but in games against similar competition (No. 101 UVA, No. 108 Miami, No. 109 Cuse), their average margin of victory is just over 20, topping out at 26. This is a few too many points against a solid mid-major squad.



College Basketball Best Bet: Middle Tennessee +26.5 (universal)

Nebraska Cornhuskers vs Hawaii Rainbow Warriors

This is the second game of the same tournament in Hawaii with both teams off wins yesterday. Nebraska has dominated inferior competition all season and this shouldn't be any different. Hawaii has played only one top-100 team this year (No. 28 UNC) and lost by 18 at home. The Huskers are the deeper, more talented team and should roll in the back-to-back situation.



College Basketball Best Bet: Nebraska -10.5 (universal)

Monday College Basketball Best Bets:

Here's a recap of my best college basketball bets for Monday, December 23:

Charleston +2.5 (universal)

Middle Tennessee +26.5 (universal)

Nebraska -10.5 (universal)

For up-to-date information on the latest college basketball betting odds and props from multiple sportsbooks, check out the college basketball odds page on RotoWire.