College Basketball Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Monday, December 30

This article is part of our College Basketball Picks series.

With a 2-1 day yesterday, we ended Christmas Week on a high note. Today, we kick off New Year's Week with an assortment of interesting contests from around the country. Here's to another 3-0 Monday! I hope you all have a healthy and prosperous 2025!

Cincinnati Bearcats at Kansas State Wildcats

Cincy rolls into the Little Apple with a 10-1 record and a couple of decent road wins under its belt. On the other side, K-State is on a three game losing streak, most recently a 19-point beat down at the hands of in-state rival Wichita State. With spirits low, I don't see the Wildcats improving on their 3-7 ATS skid.

College Basketball Best Bet: Cincinnati -3.5 (@ FanDuel)

TCU Horned Frogs at Arizona Wildcats

I've said it a few times already this year -- I hate this Arizona team. I think the Wildcats are extremely overrated, incredibly soft and in no way should be a favorite this large to a decent conference team. True, TCU has been a terrible ATS team so far this year, but the Horned Frogs have played KenPom top-100 teams close (12-point loss at No. 11 Michigan, nine-point neutral loss vs No. 51 Vandy). Zona wins, but TCU keeps it close.

College Basketball Best Bet: TCU +14.5 (universal)

Bryant Bulldogs at Grand Canyon Antelopes

Both teams have been atrocious against this spread this year, and that signals to me this line is too high. At home against like competition, GCU has a two-point win over No. 116 W. Kentucky, an outright loss to No. 226 UC Davis, a six-point win over No. 168 Hawaii and a one-point win over No. 152 Saint Louis. Said another way, what have the Lopes done to earn this spread? I'm not seeing it.

College Basketball Best Bet: Bryant +13.5 (@ FanDuel)

Monday College Basketball Best Bets:

Here's a recap of my best college basketball bets for Monday, December 30:

Cincy -3.5 (@ FanDuel)

TCU +14.5 (universal)

Bryant +13.5 (@ FanDuel)

For up-to-date information on the latest college basketball betting odds and props from multiple sportsbooks, check out the college basketball odds page on RotoWire.