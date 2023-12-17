College Basketball Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Sunday, December 17

This article is part of our College Basketball Picks series.

How close were we from a 6-0 Sunday/Monday turnaround last week? After a sweet 3-0 Sunday, I went 1-2 on Monday with the two losses coming by the hook. I'm feeling very good about where my eye is right now and excited to back at it with winners to end this week and start the next one. Let's jump right in!

Oregon Ducks vs Syracuse Orange

As with many Dana Altman teams, the Ducks have taken some time to find the best lineups and round into form. This will be a dangerous team come March, but for now, we have to pick our spots and this appears to be a good one. Oregon is on a 4-0 ATS run and are 9-1 SU/7-3 ATS in their last 10 games as favorites. Syracuse has yet to beat (or even stay close to) a Top 100 team with losses by 17 to Tennessee, 19 to Gonzaga, and 22 to Virginia. The Orange are also a pitiful 0-10 SU /1-7 ATS in their last 10 games as underdogs! Even at a neutral site, this is a terrible match up for the Cuse.



College Basketball Best Bet: Oregon -4.5 (universal)

Stony Brook Seawolves at Army Black Knights

For today's deep dive, we head east where Stony Brook takes a three-game win streak into West Point. The Seawolves have largely taken care of inferior opponents while the Knights have yet to beat anyone in the KenPom Top 300. Yes, that's 300. Army is just 3-7 ATS in their last 10 at home and with this short number, I like the superior team that has better recent form.



College Basketball Best Bet: Stony Brook -3.5 (@ BetMGM)

Missouri Tigers vs Seton Hall Pirates

My last pick of the day comes from Kansas City for this neutral(ish) site contest. Mizzou is a team I am keeping my eye on this year, but this particular play is more of an anti-Pirates play. The Hall is on an 0-5 ATS slide and are 3-7 ATS in their last 10 overall. They are also a pathetic 1-9 SU/4-6 ATS in their last 10 as underdogs. The final nail is their 0-4 record against Top 100 teams this year with their losses coming by an average of 11.5 points. Missouri is my top play of the day.



College Basketball Best Bet: Missouri -1.5 (@ FanDuel)

Sunday College Basketball Best Bets:

Here's a recap of my best college basketball bets for Sunday, December 17:

Oregon -4.5 (universal)

Stony Brook -3.5 (@ BetMGM)

Missouri -1.5 (@ FanDuel)

For up-to-date information on the latest college basketball betting odds and props from multiple sportsbooks, check out the college basketball odds page on RotoWire.

ESPN BET is officially live as of November 2023. Sign up with the ESPN BET promo code ROTO for $250 in bonus bets!