College Basketball Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Sunday, March 12

It's March, it's Selection Sunday, it's Madness! There's no time for pleasantries now.....let's just get to it so we can all get back to printing off 46 blank brackets in anticipation of the Selection Show!

Yale at Princeton

Yes, that does say AT Princeton. Ivy Leaguers are a smart lot, and while they have at least adopted a conference tournament, they still don't seem to be clear on the neutral site thing. Either way, I love the Bulldogs today. Yale has absolutely dominated this series, winning 9-of-10 straight up and covering seven of them, including 10 and 22-point wins this year. The Bulldogs were my pick to win the Ivy and they are 20-6 ATS in their last 26 neutral site games. Yale handles its business and goes dancing.



College Basketball Best Bet: Yale -3.5 (universal)

Texas A&M vs Alabama

I'm not sure why, but A&M is a team that has flown under my radar all year. Quietly, they were the No. 2 seed in the SEC and beat Bama by six in College Station in the regular season finale. However, the Tide had little to play for with a No. 1 seed wrapped up, so that win loses a little luster. What still shines is the fact that A&M is 5-0 SU and ATS in their last five against Alabama. Now, they don't play each other often, but since both Buzz Williams and Nate Oats took their positions in 2020, Alabama has not beaten A&M despite being 11-point home favorites in 2020 and 10-point home favorites in 2022. The Aggies are a tremendous example of the sum being greater than the parts and will give Bama all they can handle.



College Basketball Best Bet: Texas A&M +5.5 (@ PointsBet)

Memphis vs Houston

Houston had the look of a freight train rolling into March, but the injury to Marcus Sasser adds a bit of uncertainty to its prospective run. Win or lose, Houston is going to be a No. 1 seed, so the urgency to win this game is minimized as well. Those factors, along with the fact that Memphis is 9-1 ATS in its last 10 meetings against Houston has me on Memphis today. The Tigers played Houston tough in both games this year, and I would not be shocked to see them win outright today.



College Basketball Best Bet: Memphis +6 (@ PointsBet)

