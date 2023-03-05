College Basketball Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Sunday, March 5

This article is part of our College Basketball Picks series.

IT IS MARCH!! The Madness draws ever closer, but first, we have today's regular season finales as well as some fantastic mid-major conference tournament action to attend to. Let's go get some winners today!

Penn State vs Maryland

In the overwhelming mediocrity of the Big 10, Maryland had emerged as a potentially strong second team until losses to lowly Nebraska and Ohio State reminded us how extreme their home/road splits are. The Terps have one conference road win (at KenPom #222 Minnesota) and the others haven't been very close. PSU has protected home court well and knows that with a win, they will avoid the "first four" round of the Big 10 tourney. Maryland is 1-6 ATS in their last seven road games against a team with a winning home record and the home team in this series is on a 5-2 ATS run. PSU gets up for this rivalry and handles their business on Senior Day.



College Basketball Best Bet: Penn State -2.5 (@ FanDuel)

Iowa vs Nebraska

I normally don't advise on games with this big of a spread, but all arrows point to a big Hawkeyes win here. Iowa dominates bad teams at home, as evident by their 40-18-4 ATS mark in home games against teams with losing records. The home team in this series is 14-3 ATS in the last 17 meetings and Iowa has revenge after losing at Nebraska during their traditional late December swoon. The Hawks roll on Senior Day in Iowa City.



College Basketball Best Bet: Iowa -11.5 (universal)

Wofford vs Chattanooga

When I first saw this line, I thought someone was asleep at the wheel. Wofford has momentum in the SOCON tourney and also swept UT Chatt in the regular season somewhat handily. And then I remembered those wins came without the Mocs' big man, Jake Stephens, on the floor. Stevens missed 11 conference games but has made it back for the conference tourney and has looked good so far. However, I think the line adjustment for this game is a bit much, resulting in some value on the Terriers. I see this one being very tight and going down to the wire, so I'll grab these points.



College Basketball Best Bet: Wofford +4.5 (universal)

Sunday College Basketball Best Bets:

Here's a recap of my best college basketball bets for Sunday, March 5:

Penn State -2.5 (@ FanDuel)

Iowa -11.5 (universal)

Wofford +4.5 (universal)

For up-to-date information on the latest college basketball odds and props from multiple sportsbooks, check out the College Basketball odds page on RotoWire.

If you're in Ohio where legal betting just launched, check out Ohio sports betting promos. With Massachusetts set to launch March 14, residents can pre-register now for many Massachusetts sports betting promos as well.