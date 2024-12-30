College Basketball Pick'em Today: PrizePicks Plays for Monday, December 30

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

We're back for a full slate of basketball on Monday night, as we X off the final days of 2024 and get ready to drop the ball for 2025. I'm coming to you from the Tampa area this week, getting some much-needed R&R after a long past four months. I was hoping to catch a South Florida Bulls game, but they play at 3 p.m. ET on New Year's Eve against East Carolina. Take the kids to Busch Gardens and ride Iron Gawzi and Montu again? Or watch marginal AAC teams play? It's a no-brainer. Sorry, Bulls.

For the second straight column, we were a perfect 3-for-3 on Saturday, this time on the good side of the half-point difference.

If you're unfamiliar how to play, you must simply choose at least two players from any sport and pick more or less on their projected statistics to win. We'll obviously be exclusively selecting college hoops players, but you can mix and match from various other sports. You can also go with a flex play, meaning you still can have a winning night even if you have one losing selection. Or, you can go big and choose the power play, which pays out higher. However, you must hit all ends to win. Let's get started.

Denver Jones, G, Auburn

The only reason to pick against a guy like Jones in this spot is because of a potential lopsided game.

Jones should easily hit 11 or more points on a regular night. Not only is he is averaging 11.3 PPG, but the senior guard is good for 15.3 PPG in the past three outings. The most important game during the span was a 100-59 blowout of Georgia State. Jones still played 22 minutes, while going for 17 points, as he was feeling it from downtown with five 3-pointers. In fact, he did little else for peripheral stats outside of a steal.

Against Monmouth, Jones and the rest of the Tigers should find little resistance. The Hawks are terrible defensively, allowing 77.8 PPG, while opponents hit 47.0 percent against them from the field and 34.5 percent from behind the 3-point line.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Denver Jones, Over 10.5 Pts

Caleb Love, F, Arizona

OK, I've tried to avoid the Under plays, as I've stated it's way more fun to cheer for a guy to get his stats, than to count against him and hope for failure. It's just bad juju.

However, Love has blown up for some big scoring totals lately, including 23.5 PPG in the past two games. But, the opponents were Samford and Central Michigan, not exactly behemoths in the paint, and those two foes offered very little resistance.

Overall, Love is still averaging just 15.2 PPG, 4.0 RPG and 2.8 APG on the season. Facing a TCU defense allowing just 63.9 PPG, which is top-25 in the nation, will make it a tall order for Love to reach his projections for points. Even with rebounds and assists, he'll be unlikely to go Over here.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Caleb Love, Under 25.5 Pts+Rebs+Asts

Ethan Price, F, Washington State

If you've followed along, you know I am a big fan of the one-off picks. That is, picking a guy to get one 3-pointer, one steal, one blocked shot, etc. Once he is Over, it's done, and you're in the win column. It's relaxing.

Looking to Price for the Cougs, he'll be up against a Loyola Marymount side which allows teams to hit 31.9 percent from downtown, which is rather middle of the road nationally.

Price is a pretty good 3-point shooter, as the 6-foot-10 Briton has managed at least one triple in four straight outings, including four against Portland last time out in an 89-73 victory.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Ethan Price, Over 0.5 3-Pointers

