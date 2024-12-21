College Basketball Pick'em Today: PrizePicks Plays for Saturday, December 21

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

Saturday's college hoops slate is chock full of action from 12 p.m. EST all the way through the West Coast evening games. We'll focus more on the late-night contests to give you time to plan.

If you're unfamiliar with how to play, you must simply choose at least two players from any sport and pick more or less on their projected statistics to win. We'll obviously be exclusively selecting college hoops players, but you can mix and match from various other sports. You can also go with a flex play, meaning you still can have a winning night even if you have one losing selection. Or, you can go big and choose the power play, which pays out higher. However, you must hit all ends to win. Let's get started.

Dug McDaniel, G, Kansas State

The Kansas State Wildcats travel to Charles Koch Arena Saturday evening for a battle against the AAC's Wichita State Shockers.

Wichita State has been horrendous on defense of late having allowed 74 points on Tuesday in a stunning 10-point loss to the Kansas City Roos of the Summit League. Prior to that, the Shockers conceded at least 87 or more in three of four games - including 87 to East Tennessee State. That downturn should lead to plenty of end-to-end action on Saturday.

McDaniel simply needs to get to double-digits for points, something he's accomplished over three of his past four outings while hitting at least one 3-pointer across five straight. With Wichita State giving up 74.1 points per game and opponents hitting 32.6 percent from the perimeter, McDaniel should be good for at least 10 points and one triple.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Dug McDaniel, Over 10 Points

Kjay Bradley Jr., G, San Diego

Bradley and the Toreros take the bus ride across town to tangle with UC San Diego Tritons. UCSD has allowed teams to hit 41.4 percent against from the field and a subpar 36.7 from deep, among the worst marks in the nation.

Bradley is good for 18.0 PPG, 5.5 APG and 4.5 RPG the past two games in losses to Long Beach and Fresno State. He's been pretty efficient with his shot and he'll also chip in with an occasional 3-pointer. Bradley is a solid bet to eclipse the Pts+Rebs+Asts projections in this rivalry matchup.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Kjay Bradley Jr., Over 23.5 Pts+Rebs+Asts

Andrej Stojakovic, G, California

Cal and San Diego State hook up at SAP Center in San Jose for a neutral-floor battle on Saturday in the second game of the day at the venue.

Cal's Stojakovic has recently been red-hot by filling up the stat sheet with 31 points, seven boards, four dimes and three blocked shots while dropping four 3-pointers last time out against Northwestern State. He was also a very efficient 10-of-14 from the field and 7-of-8 from the free-throw line.

While Stojakovic's stats are solid, the Demons of NSU and San Diego State are like night and day. The Aztecs offer a decent defense, though Stojakovic should go well over the projections if he gains some early confidence. (Now, let's just hope the team's staff spells his last name correctly on the jersey.)

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Andrej Stojakovic, Over 22.5 Pts+Rebs+Asts

Saturday's College Basketball PrizePicks Selections

Here's a recap of my best college basketball selections for Saturday:

Dug McDaniel, Kansas State, Over 10 Points

Kjay Bradley Jr., San Diego, Over 23.5 Pts+Rebs+Asts

Andrej Stojakovic, California, Over 22.5 Pts+Rebs+Asts

For additional recommendations for PrizePicks and other similar sites, check out our College Basketball Picks page.

For more fantasy college hoops content, be sure to check out features like our college basketball injury report, college basketball depth charts and latest college basketball news.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.