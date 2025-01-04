College Basketball Pick'em Today: PrizePicks Plays for Saturday, January 4

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

We head into Saturday's full college basketball slate with a few bangers. I hope you had a great New Year's and holiday season. Now it's time to get back to work and get back on track with some winners.

Miro Little, G, Utah

Little and the Utes host the Texas Tech Red Raiders at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City at 7 p.m. EST on ESPN+. He's been struggling of late totaling three points over three games only hitting one of 23 shots from the field - including 0-for-13 from behind the 3-point line - while helping out with 3.0 APG, 2.5 RPG and 1.5 SPG from the last four.

Little has scored seven or fewer points in four straight and six of eight. Texas Tech locks it down on defense allowing 65.3 PPG to rank 43rd in the nation while allowing teams to only hit 40.5 percent from the field.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Miro Little, Under 6.5 Points

Will McClendon, G, San Jose State

McClendon has reached double-digits in scoring during four of his last five appearances, including 15 points last time out against Colorado State. He's averaging 12.8 PPG during those five outings and has made at least three 3-pointers from three of five while going for two or more in seven of 10.

McCLendon should be able to shake free along the perimeter for a successful shot or two as UNLV gives up 69.2 PPG while teams are draining 42.2 percent from the field and 33.7 percent from downtown. And the latter is what will help McClendon exceed his projections.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Will McClendon, Over 10 Points

Zhuric Phelps, G, Texas A&M

Phelps and the Aggies face the Texas Longhorns in the conference opener at Reed Arena in College Station. He's achieved double-digits on points in four straight while averaging 12.5 PPG and hitting two 3-pointers over three of his past four outings.

The Aggies are going to struggle to score with Texas only conceding 62.0 PPG with opponents only hitting 39.1 percent from the field. But if the Longhorns have a weakness, it's defending the perimeter as they've allowed a 32.1 percent success rate from downtown that puts them 152nd overall.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Zhuric Phelps, Over 12.5 Points

