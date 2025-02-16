College Basketball Pick'em Today: PrizePicks Plays for Sunday, February 16

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

We were very close on Saturday. We hit our two "bonus" plays, as Stephon Castle hit the 'more' on his Round 1 score in the NBA's slam-dunk contest, and Darius Garland hit his Round 1 score in the 3-point contest in the All-Star festivities. Unfortunately, we were 2-for-3 in the college plays, as Alex Merkviladze missed the mark by 1.5 points, or it would have been a 5-for-5 day. If you flexed those five plays, it was still a decent payout.

Let's roll with three Big Ten afternoon plays on Sunday, and we'll go with three more bonus plays, this time from NASCAR. Take a look at Austin Cindric 'more' than 11.5 laps led in the Daytona 500, go with Bubba Wallace 'more' than 30.5 for his Fantasy Score, and pole-sitter Chase Briscoe 'more' than 26.5 for his Fantasy Score. A 6-for-6 power play would turn my $20 into $750, but if you are on the conservative side, a 6-for-6 flex play pays 25X, with five correct plays helping you double up. Feeling lucky? Let's get it.

If you're unfamiliar how to play, you must simply choose at least two players from any sport and pick more or less on their projected statistics to win. We'll obviously be exclusively selecting college hoops players, but you can mix and match from various other sports. You can also go with a flex play, meaning you still can have a winning night even if you have one losing selection. Or, you can go big and choose the power play, which pays out higher. However, you must hit all ends to win. Let's get started.

Juwan Gary, F, Nebraska

Perhaps my favorite play of the day is at 3 p.m. ET in the Big Ten matchup between the Northwestern Wildcats and Nebraska Cornhuskers. The game can be viewed or streamed on BTN.

Gary heads into this game on quite the roll, averaging 20.3 PPG in four games in February, including 22 points last time out against Maryland on Thursday. He has hit seven 3-pointers in the span, too, and he has been efficient from the floor. Gary is hitting 52.9 percent (27-of-51) in February.

Northwestern has allowed 70.6 points per game (PPG), which ranks 144th in the country, while allowing 44.2 percent from the field (206th) and 34.8 percent from behind the 3-point line (264th). Look for Gary to keep it cooking against the leaky defense of the Wildcats.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Juwan Gary, Over 14 Points

Derik Queen, C, Maryland

We've frequently used Queen, and he hasn't disappointed. He faces an ultra-favorable matchup against a bad Iowa Hawkeyes defense on Sunday at XFINITY Center in College Park. Tip-off is set for 5 p.m. ET on FS1.

The Hawkeyes have allowed 78.6 PPG (333rd), while teams are cashing in at a 47.5 percent (347th) clip from the field. Iowa is somewhat better at defending against the 3-pointer, limiting teams to 33.7 percent (199th). That's why we'll focus on a frontcourt player for UMD, rather than a guard who depends upon the three.

Plus, Queen has been on a roll lately. He is averaging 26.5 PPG and 13.0 RPG in the past two games, and he has 11 or more boards in four of the past five outings. Let''s go high on the points.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Derik Queen, Over 17.5 Points

Jackson Shelstad, G, Oregon

We'll stay in the Big Ten, as the Oregon Ducks host the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at 7 p.m. ET at the Matthew Knight Arena, and the game can be viewed or streamed on FS1.

Shelstad is another player we've had tremendous success with this season, winning each of the past two times we've used him in the past couple of weeks. He has scored 16 or more points in four straight outings, including 24.0 PPG in the past two games, hitting four 3-pointers in each of the outings. In four February outings, he is averaging 20.5 PPG, hitting 48.2 percent from the field, and 46.4 percent (13-of-28) from downtown.

Rutgers allows 75.6 PPG (285th), while allowing teams to hit 45.0 percent (256th) from the field, and 33.4 percent (181st) from behind the 3-point line. It has been every worse lately, giving up 87.0 PPG in the past two games, while conceding 80 or more points in five of the past eight contests.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Jackson Shelstad, Over 14.5 Points

Sunday's College Basketball PrizePicks Selections

Here's a recap of my best college basketball selections for Sunday:

Juwan Gary, Nebraska, Over 14 Points

Derik Queen, Maryland, Over 17.5 Points

Jackson Shelstad, Oregon, Over 14.5 Points

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.