College Basketball Pick'em Today: PrizePicks Plays for Sunday, March 9

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

You have to be on an even-keel when playing DFS, including PrizePicks. Don't get super high when you win a few times, and don't be discouraged when you lose some. You're going to lose. A lot. But, we're also going to pluck a lot of winners if you stay the course. Overall, we're still ahead, especially if you flex the plays. Let's build more bankroll on this final Sunday or regular-season play before the havoc really begins. We'll highlight players from the late-afternoon or evening slate, giving you more time to file your plays.

If you're unfamiliar with how to play, you must simply choose at least two players from any sport and pick more or less based on their projected statistics to win. We'll obviously be exclusively selecting college hoops players, but you can mix and match from various other sports. You can also go with a flex play, meaning you still can have a winning night even if you have one losing selection. Or, you can go big and choose the power play, which pays out higher. However, you must hit all ends to win. Let's get started.

Getting ready for March Madness? For the latest in the projected field of 68 for 2025 NCAA Tournament, head to the RotoWire Bracketology page.

Jacob Ognacevic, F, Lipscomb

The senior from Sheboygan, Wisc. has carried the Bisons to the brink of their second-ever trip to the NCAA Tournament.

In the regular season, Ognacevic was good for 20.3 points per game (PPG) and 8.1 rebounds per game (RPG). In the ASUN Tournament, he has hit those marks, and then some, going for 20.5 PPG and 10.0 RPG, while knocking down 15-of-25 (60.0 percent) from the field. He had two blocked shots in the semifinal overtime win over Queens College, too.

In the most recent meeting with North Alabama, he went for 21 points and eight rebounds on 8-of-13 shooting 40 minutes on Feb. 20 at Allen Arena in Nashville. That's where Sunday's ASUN Championship Game takes place.

The Lions of UNA allow 70.9 PPG to rank 145th nationally, while teams are hitting 43.4 percent (157th) from the field. They're a good perimeter defense team, so if you're going to beat them, it's with a big man like Ognacevic.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Jacob Ognacevic, Over 20.5 Points

Greg Jones, F, American

The American Eagles take on the Colgate Raiders in the Patriot League Semifinals. Jones was a giant part of the quarterfinals win over Lafayette, going for 17 points with five rebounds, two assists and three triples, ending up 6-of-12 from the field in 31 minutes.

Jones had 12 points and six rebounds at Colgate in the regular-season finale, hitting a pair of 3-pointers, and he dropped 18 points with five rebounds and three triples in an 81-77 win over the Raiders in the first meeting on Jan. 25.

Colgate struggled on defense this season, which is a main reason it had a losing overall record. The Raiders allowed 73.0 PPG (211th), a 45.9 percent (297th) defensive field-goal percentage and 38.1 percent (358th) from behind the 3-point line, with the latter being one of the worst marks in the nation. Look for Jones to have a strong scoring game Sunday.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Greg Jones, Over 11.5 Points

Find the latest updates in college basketball player props on RotoWire.

Jackson Shelstad, G, Oregon

It's like going back to a comfortable sweatshirt or pair of shoes. Shelstad is a favorite, and he just never seems to disappoint.

Shelstad and the Ducks travel to meet the Washington Huskies in the Big Ten regular-season finale. That still is hard to get used to, by the way. The Huskies have been terrible down the stretch, and Washington's defense has been abysmal all season. It allows 75.3 PPG (280th), while teams hit 46.8 percent (330th) from the field, and 35.6 percent (304th) from downtown.

Shelstad is averaging 18.0 PPG with 2.5 3-pointers in the past two outings against Indiana and USC, and he has 16 or more points in seven of the past nine outings. He should be able to go 'more' on his point total against Washington's struggling defense.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Jackson Shelstad, Over 15.5 Points

Sunday's College Basketball PrizePicks Picks

Here's a recap of my best college basketball selections for Sunday:

For additional recommendations for PrizePicks and other similar sites, check out our College Basketball Picks page.

For more fantasy college hoops content, be sure to check out features like our college basketball injury report, college basketball depth charts and latest college basketball news.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.