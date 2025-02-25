College Basketball Pick'em Today: PrizePicks Plays for Tuesday, February 25

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

It's Tuesday night, and we have some real bangers on the college hardwood. And, it's a full slate of exciting games, as the top teams jockey for positioning. Every game is important for seeding in the conference tournaments, as well as potentially for the NCAA Tournament, so expect the quality of play to pick up substantially. This is the greatest time of the year for college hoopheads.

Max Shulga, G, VCU

Shulga and the Rams make the crosstown trek to face the Richmond Spiders in their rivalry Atlantic 10 conference game. It's been a great year for the Rams, who are likely NCAA Tournament-bound. For the Spiders, it hasn't been as great.

Richmond is horrific defensively, allowing 72.1 points per game (PPG) to rank 191st in the nation. The Spiders allow 43.2 percent (144th) from the field, while teams are hitting at a blistering 34.7 percent (253rd) pace from behind the 3-point line.

Shulga is averaging 20.5 PPG in the past two games, while hitting a total of nine 3-pointers. He has been an efficient 10-of-15 from the field, too. In the first meeting with Richmond, a 41-point emasculation of the Spiders, Shulga dropped 20 points on 7-of-13 shooting, including five triples. Going Over 13.5 points should be a steal.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Max Shulga, Over 13.5 Points

Dawson Garcia, F, Minnesota

Garcia and the Golden Gophers host the Northwestern Wildcats in an intriguing game. Yeah, both teams are barely over .500 at 14-13 each, but these teams have some sharpshooters, making this worth a watch.

Garcia averages 19.4 PPG, tied with Nebraska's Brice Williams in the Big Ten, behind only Northwestern's Nick Martinelli and Wisconsin's John Tonje (19.7 PPG). Garcia has a chance to change those standings in this one.

The Wildcats allow just 69.7 PPG (110th), but they give up 43.8 percent (181st) from the field, and 34.1 percent (223rd) from behind the arc. Garcia is an explosive player capable of going off on any given night. He is just two games removed from a 32-point showing at UCLA, while hitting three triples last Tuesday. He has 19 or more points in nine of his past 12 games, too.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Dawson Garcia, Over 19.5 Points

Nique Clifford, F, Colorado State

You know we're going back to our guy Nique against the 4-win Air Force Falcons on Tuesday night.

Clifford has been a popular pick in this space this season, and more often than not he comes through for us. He is averaging 17.9 PPG and 10.2 RPG while posting 4.1 APG, too. The senior from Colorado Springs is a great all-around player, and he'll be even more excited playing the final collegiate home game of his career in his hometown.

Clifford went for 22 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists in the first meeting with Air Force on Jan. 28, hitting 9-of-17 from the field, and he has managed 20 or more points in eight of the past 10 outings.

Air Force's defense is horrific, allowing 72.3 PPG (199th), 47.8 percent (352nd) from the field and 36.9 percent (342nd) from behind the 3-point line. Look for Clifford to shine.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Nique Clifford, Over 33.5 Pts+Rebs+Asts

