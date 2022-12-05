College Basketball Betting
College Basketball Picks: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Monday, December 5

Eric Timm 
After another 1-2 day yesterday, my overall record falls to 9-9 on the year. December is a tough month to navigate as team motivation and focus in the time between the Thanksgiving tournaments and conference schedules is a big wildcard. But, I'll keep mining away for profitable opportunities for us! Normally, I try to find 2-3 games on a given day, but tonight's slate is mighty skinny and revealed only one play worthy of attention. 

Kent State @ Gonzaga

The Golden Flashes have gone toe-to-toe with worthy foes this year, including a very tight 46-44 slugfest against #1 Houston. To date, Kent State has hung its hat on their excellent pressure defense, a defense that will surely be tested by the Zags and their No. 2 Adjusted Offensive efficiency rating. Gonzaga also offers a much different challenge than Houston in big man Drew Timme. However, with seasoned point guard Sincere Carry running the show for the Kent State, I believe the Flashes can keep this one close. Take all the points you can get. 

College Basketball Best Bet: Kent State +14.5 (at FanDuel)

 

For up-to-date information on the latest college basketball odds and props from multiple sportsbooks, check out the College Basketball odds page on RotoWire.

Eric is celebrating his 20th season as a featured handicapper with Nelly's Sportsline! He specializes in the NFL, College Football, and College Basketball. His positive demeanor coupled with a steady and measured approach has helped his clients attain both short and long-term success, making him one of the most respected handicappers in the Midwest.
