DFS College Basketball: PrizePicks Selections for Saturday, December 30

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

There are a handful of decent plays on Saturday, and I'll be going right along with you in all three selections below.

It's one of the final opportunities to cash before flipping the calendar to 2024. We'll focus on late-afternoon and evening games, particularly from the Big-12.

If you're not familiar how to play, you must simply choose at least two players from any sport and pick more or less on their projected statistics to win. We'll obviously be exclusively selecting college hoops players, but you can mix and match from various other sports. You can also go with a flex play, meaning you still can have a winning night even if you have one losing selection. Or you can go big and choose the power play, which pays out higher. However, you must hit all ends to win. Let's get started!

KJ Adams Jr., F, Kansas

Adams Jr. has a little bit of a high rebound total heading into this matchup with Wichita State. He hasn't been cleaning the glass at a feverish rate, going for only eight total boards across the past three games with four or fewer in each and under that threshold in eight of the last 10 contests.

It's no surprise center Hunter Dickinson is taking away rebounding opportunities for Adams. In addition, KAJ has managed four or fewer boards from three of four outing against ranked opponents this season.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: KJ Adams Jr., Under 4.5 Rebounds

Kerr Kriisa, G, West Virginia

Kriisa heads into Saturday's evening game against Ohio State with 12 points, 10 assists and three successful 3-pointers last time out against Toledo. He also managed 20 points in his season debut against UMass on Dec. 16 in the Basketball Hall of Fame Classic where he hit six triples.

When Kriisa is on, he's a dangerous scorer - especially when his shot from the perimeter is hitting. In two of the three games, he's drained at least three 3-pointers. While the Buckeyes defense has only allowed 64.1 PPG to rank 39th in the nation, their defense from deep is lacking at 32 percent - or 144th overall. Kriisa should be good for at least two or three triples in this neutral-site battle.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Kerr Kriisa, Over 9.5 Points

Emanuel Sharp, G, Houston

Sharp was anything but that in his latest showing by going just 2-of-10 from the field in his last outing against Texas State. However, he made up for it by going 11-of-11 from the free-throw line to total 17 points.

Over the last three games, Sharp has managed 25, 21 and 17 points while misfiring on more than half of his field-goal attempts in all three. He's due for a solid shooting performance, and it could come against Ivy League opponent Penn. The Quakers are terrible defensively as they give up 71.6 PPG, a 43.8 percent field-goal percentage and 34.1 from 3-point range. Sharp is going to get on track with his shot in a big way, and should easily hit the Over. I'll be playing right along with all three of these picks.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Emanuel Sharp, Over 15.0 Points

Saturday's College Basketball PrizePicks Selections:

Here's a recap of my best college basketball bets for Saturday:

For additional recommendations for PrizePicks and other similar sites, check out our College Basketball Picks page.

For more fantasy college hoops content, be sure to check out features like our college basketball injury report, college basketball depth charts and latest college basketball news.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.