DFS College Basketball: PrizePicks Selections for Saturday, January 27

We have a great day of college hoops lined up for Saturday. And for the first time in a few weeks, the athletes won't have to share the spotlight with the NFL playoffs. We ended up going 3-for-3 last Saturday to get into the black. We also have some strong DFS plays to help you cash at PrizePicks on this slate.

If you're not familiar how to play, you must simply choose at least two players from any sport and pick more or less on their projected statistics to win. We'll obviously be exclusively selecting college hoops players, but you can mix and match from various other sports. You can also go with a flex play, meaning you still can have a winning night even if you have one losing selection. Or you can go big and choose the power play, which pays out higher. However, you must hit all ends to win. Let's get started!

Johni Broome, F, Auburn

Broome ended up hitting 11-of-17 from the field in Wednesday's 79-75 loss at Alabama while finishing with 25 points, 14 rebounds and five blocked shots in a tremendous effort. He's also scored in double-digits in each of the past 10 games.

In addition, Broome has averaged 17.8 PPG, 10.3 RPG and 1.7 APG over the past three outings. He represents a strong play, though Mississippi State's defense is difficult to solve. The Bulldogs only allow 66.4 PPG and a 40.4 percent defensive field-goal percentage. Auburn remains a high-octane offense ranking 23rd in the nation with 83.3 PPG. Look for Broome and the Tigers to clean up.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Johni Broome, Over 24.5 Pts+Rebs+Asts

Payton Sandfort, F, Iowa

Sandfort is coming off a stinker last time out against Maryland as he hit just 3-of-9 from the field, including 0-for-4 from behind the 3-point line while totaling six points across 29 minutes. It was his lowest scoring output of the season, but I'm expecting a big bounceback.

Sandfort hit three triples against No. 2 Purdue in the previous outing and has gone for three or more 3-pointers in four of the last six games. He also posted 10 points with two treys in 27 minutes during the first meeting with Michigan in Iowa City on Dec. 10.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Payton Sandfort, Over 2.5 3-Pointers

Kobe Johnson, G, USC

Johnson struggled last time out at Arizona State as he went for 13 points on 6-of-17 shooting while only dishing out one assist across 32 minutes. But prior to that major letdown, he racked up at least four dimes in all five outings.

Johnson is averaging 3.5 assists over 17 games as the junior from Milwaukee has really stepped up his game. He should get back on track against a struggling UCLA side.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Kobe Johnson, Over 3.5 Assists

