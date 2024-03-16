DFS College Basketball: PrizePicks Selections for Saturday, March 16

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

It's the final weekend before the NCAA Tournament begins. In the next two days, the remainder of the automatic bids will be won and lost in conference tournaments. There's a lot of pressure, but we're getting some amazing individual performances in some of these games. We'll try to find some heroes to help with your PrizePicks plays.

Johnell Davis, G, FAU

Last season, Davis was a key cog in the team's amazing run to the Final Four. He and the Owls are once again starting to heat up at the right time, and will take on a Cinderella Temple side on Saturday night in Fort Worth.

Davis posted 18 points on a very efficient 8-of-11 shooting during a 77-71 win over North Texas in the AAC Tournament semifinals on Friday. He's also averaging a healthy 20.3 PPG over the past three outings. In Davis's only meeting with Temple this season, he went for 17 points on 6-of-12 shooting - including 2-of-5 from behind the 3-point line. He's a good bet to exceed that total as he tries to help FAU reach the AAC Championship on Sunday.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Johnell Davis, Over 17.5 Points

Stevie Mitchell, G, Marquette

The guard ended up with 10 points and eight rebounds in Marquette's 79-68 win over Providence in the Big East semifinals. He's also hit a 3-pointer in two of his last three games.

Looking to the PTS+REBS category, Mitchell's target number is super low. He's averaging 12.0 PPG and 5.7 RPG over three appearances and also produced eight points and nine rebounds the last meeting against UConn on Mar. 6.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Stevie Mitchell, Over 14.5 PTS+REBS

Don McHenry, G, Western Kentucky

This will be close, but it's worth a look in the Conference USA Final. McHenry posted four rebounds in Friday's 85-54 rout of Middle Tennessee. He simply needs three boards to cash the Over in the title game.

In two regular-season matchups against UTEP, McHenry went for five boards in a home win on Feb. 15 while grabbing another three a month earlier during a road defeat. He might simply end up with three, though that's good enough to get the job done on Saturday.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Don McHenry, Over 2.5 Rebounds

