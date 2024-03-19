DFS College Basketball: PrizePicks Selections for Thursday, March 21

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

The Field of 64 has been set, and the NCAA Tournament gets underway on Thursday at 12:15 p.m. ET in Charlotte, NC with the Michigan State Spartans and Mississippi State Bulldogs doing battle in the first game of the early window. There are some outstanding players to target at PrizePicks on Thursday. Let's make some money together!

Fousseyni Traore, F, BYU

The Cougars of BYU will square off with the Dukes of Duquesne, who are playing in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since Norm Nixon was running things back in 1977. Yeah, it's been a while for the Dukes.

Traore has been on a scoring binge lately. The 6-foot-6 junior, who hails from Bamako, Mali, has averaged 15.3 ppg across the past three outings, while averaging 6.0 rpg. He has five or more boards in seven of the past eight contests, too. He is a good bet to gather plenty of boards against the Dukes, who struggled with their shot all season, hitting just 43.7 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from behind the 3-point line. Defensively, Duquesne allowed just 66.8 ppg, so he could struggle to get to double digits. However, he should be able to get his fair share of points, while likely going for 10+ boards.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Fousseyni Traore, Over 18.0 Pts+Rebs+Asts

Terrence Shannon, G, Illinois

Shannon absolutely went off in the Big Ten Tournament, and lately he has been on fire offensively. The senior from Chicago went for 34 points in the tourney final Sunday in a 93-87 win over Wisconsin, hitting 8-of-15 from the field, including 3-of-6 from behind the 3-point line.

Shannon averaged a ridiculous 34.0 ppg, 3.0 rpg and 2.0 apg in the Big Ten Tournament, including 10 3-pointers and 38 successful free-throws. He can hit from outside, get himself to the line for opportunities and can create all day long. Morehead State was outstanding defensively this season, but at the same time, it hasn't faced the Big Ten champs nor a team with tremendous size like the Illini. In other words, Illinois isn't Lindenwood or Tennessee-Martin. Morehead State played Alabama and Purdue this season, and the Eagles lost by an average of 31 points. So, the defensive numbers for Morehead State are a little deceiving.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Terrence Shannon, Over 30.5 Pts+Rebs+Asts

Dalton Knecht, G, Tennessee

Knecht has been one of my favorite players this season. When he is on, he can roll up huge offensive totals in a hurry. Just ask Kentucky, as he rolled up 40 points with six 3-pointers in the regular-season finale. He actually averaged 29.5 PPG with 4.3 3-pointers per game in the final four regular-season games, all against ranked opponents, so he won't be fazed facing the Peacocks.

St. Peter's will be the opposition in the first round, and the Peacocks allowed just 64.1 ppg to rank 14th in the country. However, the Peacocks allowed the opposition to hit 33.3 percent from behind the 3-point line, which was good for just 161st in the nation. That's the Achilles' heel for the Peacocks, and Knecht is a sharpshooter who is going to give SPU nightmares all evening long. The only concern is a game which gets out of hand, and Tennessee elects to call off the dogs to allow younger players some NCAA Tournament experience.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Dalton Knecht, Over 21.5 Points

